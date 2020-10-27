8 top skateparks in Illinois to check out
© Mauricio Ramos/Red Bull Content Pool
Check out these top skateparks in Illinois, which include both indoor and outdoor venues so you can skate all year long!
Published on
Skating enthusiasts have enjoyed hunting for the best skateparks for decades. Part of the allure is the ease of access; all you need is a set of wheels and an area to try out some moves. While you can skateboard just about everywhere, choosing a good skatepark gives you access to specialized ramps and other skaters to help you hone your skills. Skateparks also serve as great concert venues, and many even offer food and drinks to help keep you energized.
While many people think the top-tier skateparks in Illinois might lie in Chicago, there are great skating options in Springfield, Champaign, and other parts of the state.
1. Grant Park Skatepark
Grant Park Skatepark, located in the South Loop near the Shedd Aquarium, is one of the newest public skateparks in Chicago. Opened in 2014, the two-acre skatepark contains ramps for all skill sets and offers a great view of the downtown area. It's near the Museum Campus station on the ME and SSL train, making it easy to access. There's usually food vendors set up throughout Grant Park, but if you want to sit down for a meal, Burger Bar Chicago and Eleven City Diner are across the street and offer great food.
- Address: 1135 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
- Hours: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
2. Asylum Skatepark
In North Chicago, winter skaters can stop by the Asylum Skatepark near the Great Lakes train station. This is an indoor park, so you can skate in winter and avoid the rain and heat of summer. They also offer food and drink and have a full skate shop on site.
- Address: 29850 N Skokie Hwy, Lake Bluff, IL 60044
- Hours: Variable by season
- Admission: Varies; $14 general admission
3. Logan Blvd
Chicago is no stranger to awesome skateparks, and this one is no exception. Located under the I-90 expressway, Logan Blvd. Skatepark is a public skatepark that features fascinating artwork made by local artists. Its location under a bridge provides some protection from the elements along with great acoustics. You can also check out Fat Willy's Rib Shack north of the shack, which comes highly recommended by skaters and non-skaters alike.
- Address: 2430 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
- Hours: 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
4. Skank Skates
Skank Skates is an indoor skatepark southeast of downtown Springfield. It's located in an old commercial building that opens into a large skatepark. Inside, the park has hand-built wood ramps and graffiti on the walls. Skank Skates has been open since 1988 and is the oldest indoor skatepark in Illinois, making it a great stop for skateboarding history buffs.
- Address: 1101 S Grand Ave E, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.
- Admission: $10 per person
5. Centennial Skatepark
This bowl is located in Springfield's Centennial Park and was designed with input from local skaters. This means it was built to be an excellent arena for thrashers of all skill levels. It combines the DIY prowess of skateboarders with municipal resources, and it features a large central bowl with lots of rails on the top deck.
- Address: 5529 Bunker Hill Rd, Springfield, IL 62711
- Hours: 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
6. Spalding Park Skatepark
Spalding Park Skatepark is a public skatepark located in Champaign. This park features 18,000 square feet and contains three bowls, a rail, and a street course. The park is decorated with paintings from fellow skaters and is popular with college students from the nearby University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.
- Address: 803 N Elm St, Champaign, IL 61820
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
7. Hellrung Skatepark
Hellrung Skatepark, located in Alton, is one of the few skateparks in the southern area of the state. The park features a large half-pipe and a host of other items. When you're done skating, check out Fast Eddie's Fried Chicken, a local favorite that can fill you up after a few hours on wheels.
- Address: 701 Central Ave, Alton, IL 62002
- Hours: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
8. Roundhouse Skatepark
Roundhouse Skatepark is a small, public skatepark located in east Mattoon. It features a shallow half-pipe and a lot of rails. This concrete park was the result of a collaboration between the city and skateboarders who influenced the design. It's also located near the original Burger King. If you're not feeling like a hamburger seeped in trademark law history, Mattoon has also recently become the self-proclaimed Bagel Capital of the World.
- Address: 64 Shelby Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. every day
- Admission: Free
Illinois has plenty of fun skateparks that you can use year-round, even when it's snowing. There's also a good spread of parks throughout the state. There's a lot more to Illinois than Chicago, so don't forget that there are cool parks to see wherever you are. Whether you're a beginner looking to immerse yourself in the skating culture or a seasoned expert who wants to try something new, you can rest assured that there's a perfect skatepark for you in Illinois.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skate action on all your devices! Get the app here.