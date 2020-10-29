Top 8 skateparks in Massachusetts you have to visit
© Fred Mortagne/Red Bull Content Pool
Here are some of the top skateparks in Massachusetts you have to check out.
It's time to take a tour of the best skateparks in Massachusetts. From Pittsfield to Plymouth, the Bay State has plenty of skateparks for the wanderlust skateboarder to explore. Though you won't find many of the larger professional-style skateparks you see in the rest of the northeast United States or out west, Massachusetts has plenty of community-project parks to check out.
1. Lynch Family Skatepark
The Lynch Family Skatepark is arguably one of the most professional-grade skateparks you'll find in Massachusetts. It's big enough to hold world-class competitions and has many features you won't find at other parks. Take on the two clover bowls, manual boxes, rails, hubbas, and multilevel street area when you visit. Input from over 400 skateboarders was used to design the park, which opened to the public in 2015. The park is also open to BMX riders and inline skaters.
- Address: Under the I-93 overpass at 8 Education Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
- Hours: Dawn to 9 p.m.
- Fee: Free
2. Newburyport Skatepark
This community park is great for kids, which means you might find a lot of them at peak times. Since this park is located behind a middle school, it's closed during school hours. Newburyport Skatepark is a very family-oriented park, so while you may not find a strong skateboarding culture here, its simple setup of manual boxes, stair gaps, ramps, and more is worth checking out if you're ever in the area.
- Address: 70 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950
- Hours: Dawn till dusk, except when school is in session
- Fee: Free
3. Northampton Skatepark
Head over to Northampton's Veterans' Field Park for some of the best vert skating in Massachusetts. The amoeba bowl has lips of different heights and a shape that works well for pumping through tricks. If bowls aren't your thing, you'll also find a few rails, boxes, hubbas, and a set of stairs to try out. Only skateboards and inline skates are allowed at Northampton Skatepark. However, the rule isn't officially enforced.
- Address: 88 West Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- Hours: 10 a.m. till dusk
- Fee: Free
4. Oak Crest Cove Skatepark
Not only is Oak Crest Cove Skatepark one of the newest parks in Massachusetts, it's also one of the best designed in the state. The two-tiered park's features include a 9- and 6-foot drop-in, an amoeba bowl, manual boxes, rails, a flow-course bowl, ramp, and vert props. The park sees a flow of traffic from the local young folk, so be aware of your surroundings during your session. Skateboarders have to share the park with bikers, inline skaters, and scooters.
- Address: 34 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich, MA 02537
- Hours: Dawn till dusk
- Fee: Free
5. Quincy Skatepark
The Quincy Skatepark went through a revamp that wrapped up in the summer of 2020. The new 2,500-square-foot park features a lot of flatland space as well as some street-style obstacles, such as hips, volcanoes, rails, quarter pipes, and more. This is a small but cleanly made community park that's definitely worth a visit.
- Address: 16-92 Papile Lane, Quincy, MA 02169
- Hours: Dawn till dusk
- Fee: Free
6. Ryan C. Joubert Memorial Skatepark
This skatepark is tucked away in Fitchburg's Parkhill Park. The 13,000-square-foot space is one of Massachusetts' largest parks. Though you won't find many street elements, there are plenty of quarter pipes, snake run-style areas, a clover bowl, and a couple of rails. Since this park is next to a BMX park, you shouldn't have to deal with too many bikers during your session.
- Address: 27 Franklin Road, Fitchburg, MA 01420
- Hours: Dawn till dusk
- Fee: Free
7. Skaters Edge Indoor Skatepark
If you're looking for a solid indoor skatepark, check out Skaters Edge. The over 30,000 square feet of terrain is hard to beat as long as you're willing to pay the fees to get in. The park's street section has plenty of rails, hubbas, and stairs to explore. There is also a vert section filled with quarter pipes, half-pipes, a snake run bowl, and more. The park was designed to give skateboarders, BMXers, inline skaters, and scooter riders of all ages (above 5) and skill levels something to challenge themselves with.
- Address: 391 West Water Street, Taunton, MA 02780
- Hours:
- Monday: 3-9 p.m., closed during summer
- Tuesday: 3-9 p.m.
- Wednesday: 3 p.m.-midnight
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m.-midnight
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-midnight
- Fee: $17 per three-hour session or $27 for an all-day pass
8. Unity Skatepark
This concrete rectangle over in Turner Falls is a classic community skatepark that covers all the basics. On one end, there's a decent sized pool-style bowl. From there, a half-bowl and some hips lead into a clean street section that features a stair gap, a couple of rails and hubbas, banks, and a quarter pipe. Unity Skatepark was professionally designed and lends itself well to skaters looking for a clean run.
- Address: 56 First Street, Turner Falls, MA 01376
- Hours: Dawn till dusk
- Fee: Free
Whether you're looking for fun on a funbox or a vert pipe challenge, you have your work cut out for you in Massachusetts. Explore each of these skateboarding spots to only put a dent in your exploration of the state's nearly 100 skateparks.