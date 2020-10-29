Top 9 skateparks in San Diego you need to visit

There aren't many cities around the world that have as solid a skateboarding history as San Diego, California. The sheer number of skateparks in the city shows how seriously they take their skating.

Alex Road Skatepark

Alex Road Skatepark is over 22,000 square feet of concrete, and it's ready to test your skills. This community park has a series of bowls and snake runs toward the entrance with a street section on the far end. This skatepark gets a lot of traffic, but if you're cool with waiting for your turn, it's definitely worth checking out.

Address: Corner of Alex Road and Foussat Road, Oceanside, CA 92058

Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Encinitas Skate Plaza

Encinitas Skate Plaza, also called "Poods Park" by the locals, is a 13,000-square-foot flatlands oasis that's been open since January 2015. It's part of the Encinitas Community Park, and it's the first "wheel friendly" skate plaza in the city that's ADA accessible.

You'd figure that Encinitas, Tony Hawk's home, would be full of skate spots , but this is one of the first in the area. You'll find a lot of street elements in this park, such as hubbas, stairs, banks, a concrete bowl, and more. Poods Park is a decent community-style park suited for all skill levels. Check out Joey Brezinki's Official Skatepark Review series from Red Bull for a tour of Poods Park.

Poods Park

Address: 425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Hours: 8 a.m. to sunset

Admission: Free

Krause Family Skate & Bike Park

If you've got the cash, go give it to the Mission Valley YMCA so that you can use their insane skatepark. Many skating pros use this park regularly — even a few legends like snowboarding and skateboarding extraordinaire Shaun White. Krause Park features a vert ramp, pool-style concrete bowl, a skatercross course, a street section, and more. This park is great for all skill levels, and it's not just for skateboarding. It also welcomes scooters, rollerblades, and BMX bikes!

Address: 3401 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or dark

Admission: Non-YMCA members can pay $12 for a three-hour session or $60 for an unlimited monthly pass. You can also start a membership at the YMCA and get access to the park for $45 per year.

Linda Vista Skateboard Park

After its debut in 2018, the Linda Vista Skateboard Park became one of the largest skateparks in San Diego at 34,000 square feet. The park is part of Linda Vista Community Park and should be high on your list of must-see spots. No matter your tastes or skill level, you'll find something with your name on it at this park. From rails and stairs to a full-pipe tunnel and a bridge, you'll never want to leave Linda Vista once you start skating.

Address: 7064 Levant St., San Diego, CA 92111

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Memorial Skatepark

Officially named the Bill and Maxine Wilson Skatepark, this 22,000-square-foot concrete park has some exciting elements. Take on the 90-foot snake run or the 10-foot keyhole, or start with the concrete bowl, which is great for beginners.

Address: 702 S. 30th St., San Diego, CA 92113

Hours: 10 a.m. to sunset

Admission: Free

Park de la Cruz Skatepark

This City Heights park opened its 19,300-square-foot facility to skaters in 2018. This respectful park has plenty of professional features to explore, like the flow bowl with a spine ramp. You'll also find a decent number of rails and stairs, a pool bowl, banks, and transition ramps that skaters of all levels are sure to enjoy.

Address: 3901 Landis St., San Diego, CA 92105

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except during rain

Admission: Free

Rancho Penasquitos Skatepark

The 22,000-square-foot Rancho Penasquitos Skatepark is one of the most professional facilities in San Diego. This park is a street and ramp skater's paradise, full of handrails, double-sided hubbas, hips, angled manual pads, funboxes, picnic tables, and more. The park was revamped in 2014 to make it one of the top skating destinations in San Diego.

Address: 10111 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Admission: Free

Robb Field Skatepark

Robb Field Skatepark's 40,000 square feet of concrete has something for every skater. This is the first park built and maintained by the city of San Diego. With a concrete bowl, banks, blocks, an octagon volcano, rails, and ledges, you'll skate it all here. This park was designed with help from local professionals like Tony Hawk , so you know it's a good time.

Address: 2525 Bacon St., San Diego, CA 92107

Hours: 10 a.m. to dusk

Admission: Free

Washington Street Skatepark

Washington Street Skatepark is the smallest park on this list at 7,500 square feet, but it's also one of the most important parks in California and the United States. It's one of the oldest parks in the city, built by skaters for skaters in the midst of the city crusade against the sport during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The eclectic mix of elements Washington Street holds — including banks, a keyhole, bowls, spines, ramps, and hips — makes for an exhilarating session. This skatepark is not beginner-friendly, but if you can hold your own on a board, you can immerse yourself in the true spirit of skateboarding.

Address: Washington Street under Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

Hours: All day, every day, unless the gates are locked.

Admission: Free