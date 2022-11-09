© Victor Magdeyev / Red Bull Content Pool
Top 6 songs to break to
Six amazing songs every breaker needs in their playlist.
If you ask B-Boy Kareem, a well-known breaker from Richmond, California, breaking is as much an art form as it is a sport.
"I would say I'm an artist that trains like an athlete," he said.
The origins of breaking can be traced to the 1970s when Black and Latino kids would perform at hip-hop parties throughout the neighborhood. Dubbing themselves B-Boys and B-Girls, they seized on the opportunity presented by the "break" in a song — it’s the part where all the vocals and other instruments drop out, leaving only the percussion section — and started dancing. DJs responded by extending the break sections, mixing them on two turntables with the "Merry-Go-Round technique."
01
Jackson 5 “Dancing Machine”
If there is a perfect song to break to, Jackson 5 “Dancing Machine” is as close as it gets. The title track of Jackson 5’s ninth studio album, “Dancing Machine” was released in 1974. Produced by the great Hal Davis, the first few lyrics set the tone immediately, urging the listener to get up on their feet. The song was a hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its disco origins provide the perfect backdrop for creative tricks and flips.
02
Eric B & Rakim “Paid in Full”
Most critics would agree that Eric B & Rakim's "Paid in Full" was ahead of its time in that it was more than just a hip-hop record. Both the production and scratching abilities were flawless, and Rakim showcased why he is The God MC. Couple that with Coldcut's "Seven Minutes of Madness" remix, "Paid In Full" is a breaker's dream song because it is filled with gut-punching breaks and exciting utilization of samples. The record blends attitude with creativity, making something extraordinary!
03
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force “Planet Rock”
"Planet Rock," released in 1982, still sounds like a record from a different world. It changed the music landscape because it combined hip-hop and electronic music. Not only was it the first hip-hop song that used the Roland TR-808, one of the most revolutionary tools in hip-hop history, but the song also gave birth to “mc popping” which is an unusual style of rapping off time. The versatility of "Planet Rock" can allow any breaker to discover new movements to use in battle. Given that this song is more than 40 years old, it’s worth noting that it has stood the test of time.
04
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five “The Message”
“The Message” is one of the most important hip-hop songs of all time. It’s credited with being one of the earliest socially conscious raps. Many critics point to it as a transition from music as a form of enjoyment, to a weapon for social change. Produced by in-house Sugar Hill producer Clifton “jiggs” Chase, the song showcases Grandmaster Flash rapping about inner-city poverty. The song is so influential that the US Library Of Congress added it to its archives.
05
The Jimmy Castor Bunch “It's Just Begun”
If you're looking for a classic breaking song, The Jimmy Castor Bunch's "It's Just Begun" is high on the list. A funk masterpiece, "It's Just Begun" is meant for breaking, boasting a bassline that will move your feet and trumpets that could bring back the living from the dead. The song was released in 1972 and has been sampled more than 25 times. Some critics consider it to be the first disco song.
06
Art of Noise “Beatbox”
In 1983, the British group Art of Noise released an instrumental unlike anything else on the airwaves. Not only did they use random sounds and noises when it was released, like falling water and a car key ignition, they added, even more, sounds in a remix after the song grew in popularity. Breakers love this song because they can explore their movements, poses, and technical work. As a single, the song reached number one on the American dance chart in 1984. Today it appears in video games such as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories and Grand Theft Auto V.
Breaking is one of the four pillars of hip-hop, alongside DJing, MCing, and graffiti. These six songs will give you a wide array of music to practice breaking into. If you want more on breaking itself, check out Lil G and B-Girl AT, or make your way to the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York.
If you can't make it to NYC for the World Final, you can catch the full livestream of the event on November 12.