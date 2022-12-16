Surfing in New York: A guide to finding the biggest waves

Montauk was once a quiet fishing town on the very tip of Long Island, which, along with its foggy, rocky landscapes, earned it the nickname, ‘The End of the World.’ Now, it is one of the trendiest vacation destinations for New Yorkers and visitors. The small town is packed all summer and has become more of a party destination than a quiet surf retreat. But it still holds some of the state’s best surf beaches, even though you might have to compete with a billionaire or two to

. Ditch plains are the most well-known spot in Montauk. It’s a fun left, perfect for longboards that peel on small summer days and big winter storms.