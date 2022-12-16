Surfing
© Photo by Igor Kyryliuk on Unsplash
Surfing
Surfing in New York: A guide to finding the biggest waves
New York’s beaches face a drastically different angle, so there are more opportunities for waves.
For New York native and winner of the 2019 Red Bull Night Riders, Balaram Stack, surfing in the winter is a treat. On his way back to Long Island this January, he said, "It should be pumping. Forty-two-degree water. I'm psyched to be home and in the snow again."
From white-out barrels during blizzard swells to ankle-high waves on a hundred-degree day, New York’s surf scene offers a huge range of ocean conditions. While most people don’t think about New York when looking for places to surf, the Atlantic coastline - Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island - is one long beachfront, prime for good waves when the swell lines up.
5 Top Surf Spots in New York
Unlike much of the east coast, New York’s beaches face a drastically different angle, so there are more opportunities for waves. Below we get into the five top surf spots in New York, worthy of a visit anytime of the year!
01
The Rockaways
Rockaway Beach, in Queens, New York, is the largest urban beach in the United States. On any given summer day, this is one of the most crowded places in New York City. Since it’s accessible by subway, people from all over the city come to cool off during NYC’s notoriously hot summer days. But not everyone knows that there is decent surf here year-round if you’re willing to work for it. The long stretch of beach in Queens is broken up by man-made rock jetties that help sculpt the swell into mostly left-hand breaks, although there are plenty of beach breaks around that break in both directions. In the summer, this is a great place to learn how to surf, which means it can be very crowded, but people are friendly and welcoming! In the winter, when water temperatures drop to near-freezing and air temperatures below freezing, truly dedicated expert surfers suit up to get peeling, glassy barrels.
02
Montauk
Montauk was once a quiet fishing town on the very tip of Long Island, which, along with its foggy, rocky landscapes, earned it the nickname, ‘The End of the World.’ Now, it is one of the trendiest vacation destinations for New Yorkers and visitors. The small town is packed all summer and has become more of a party destination than a quiet surf retreat. But it still holds some of the state’s best surf beaches, even though you might have to compete with a billionaire or two to catch a wave. Ditch plains are the most well-known spot in Montauk. It’s a fun left, perfect for longboards that peel on small summer days and big winter storms.
03
The Hamptons
Before you get to Montauk, you’ll pass through The Hamptons, which have long been synonymous with wealth and luxury. The Hamptons are within a few hour's drive of New York City, which makes it possible to make a day trip. There is also a bus option called the Hamptons Jitney. There are some good beach breaks here, and the waves are less crowded than in Montauk. Many beaches require resident parking passes, but Ponquogue Beach is one of the good places to surf that sells daily parking.
04
Fire Island
Fire Island is an island off the coast of Long Island, accessible only by ferry. Driving is restricted on this small island, so most people bike, walk, or take water taxis. Because of how difficult it is to access, the waves here are much less crowded than in the rest of the state. The beach is ten miles of sand-bottom beach break, which means that waves are dependent on the shape of the sand bars and tend to shift locations. But if you find a good wave, chances are you’ll have it all to yourself. The best time to find clean waves with a rideable swell and good winds is December.
05
Jones Beach State Park
Jones Beach State Park is just past The Rockaways and offers unobstructed beach break waves. However, this wave depends on the sand bars to produce hollow waves. But it also means that you’ll likely be able to find an area to yourself on a good day, unlike many other beaches around Long Island. Experts say the best time of year for surfing is the month of September when you can enjoy consistent, clean waves with light offshore winds.
Conclusion
While New York might not be a global destination for surfing, it produces solid waves year-round and has something for everyone. You can learn how to surf in the summer, when water temperatures warm up, and you can experiment in snowstorm swells in the winter. Those blizzard barrels may even leave you wondering, is New York better than Hawaii?