5 top unknown climbing spots in Oregon

Kelly green lichen covering the base of a large andesite rock will give you all the PNW vibes when you visit Fiddlers Hell. Most of the routes are 20 and 30-meter sport climbing routes, so come to work on speed,

, or just to say you’ve climbed in one of the

in quieter northeast Oregon. Fiddlers aren’t far from Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, which offers 2.4 million acres of public land that locals use to bird watch, ride horses, and hunt all year. The park is so large it spills into Idaho and Washington.