5 top unknown climbing spots in Oregon
From nearby beaches, to scenic green forests to rock faces so high that you might get some beginner mountaineering vibes, Oregon truly has some wonderful under-the-radar places to climb and explore.
Home to tall mountains, rainy forests, foggy beaches, and colorful flowers, it makes sense that Oregon would be an amazing place to climb. You may know about the most popular locations for rock climbing in the state, like Smith Rock in Deschutes County or Trout Creek in central Oregon. But some lesser-known spots deserve credit, too.
The Top 5 Unknown Climbing Spots in Oregon
Check out our top 5 favorite unknown climbing spots in Oregon, the state where sport climbing was actually invented!
01
Mt Jefferson
Ever climbed up the side of a stratovolcano before? Make the trek to climb Oregon’s second tallest mountain, and you can say you have, as long as you have the technical crack climbing chops. Characterized by its steep sides and volcanic cone shape, experience is required for the 400-foot vertical journey to the summit, as you’re likely to encounter snow and lose rock along the way. Locals say the final couple hundred foot stretch is the most difficult and dangerous—those with less experience can use this as a turnaround point if they don’t feel ready.
Due to cold weather and the potential for ice-covered rock, it’s best to visit Mount Jefferson from May to August.
- Location: On the Cascade crest, about 40 miles south of Mt. Hood
02
Valley of the Rogue
Even from afar, the sharp edges and smooth face of The Valley of the Rogue that overlooks Emigrant Lake shout “climber’s paradise.” With 294 established routes, including 67 for bouldering, Valley of the Rogue is an outdoor lover’s hotspot tucked away in southwest Oregon. The area is surrounded by multiple state parks, myriad options for fishing and canoeing, and camping is available on a walk-in basis, so adventurers can easily make a weekend trip out of their journey.
- Location: Medford, Oregon.
03
Santiam State Park
Only 75 minutes from Portland, Santiam State Park offers eight rocks to climb right at the edge of the road—drive too fast, and you might miss it. Locals love Santiam for its show-up-go-up qualities, as other nearby climbing areas may be less accessible. (The ocean is only a couple of hours away, too.) It’s home to Santiam Pinnacle, a picturesque andesite that sprouts out of an alpine forest, and the popular South Face, a 210-foot sports climb. Be sure to check out the cascading waterfalls over basalt columns inside the park while you’re there.
- Location: Off I-22 east of Lyons in the Willamette National Forest.
04
Fiddlers Hell
Kelly green lichen covering the base of a large andesite rock will give you all the PNW vibes when you visit Fiddlers Hell. Most of the routes are 20 and 30-meter sport climbing routes, so come to work on speed, technique, or just to say you’ve climbed in one of the best spots in quieter northeast Oregon. Fiddlers aren’t far from Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, which offers 2.4 million acres of public land that locals use to bird watch, ride horses, and hunt all year. The park is so large it spills into Idaho and Washington.
Fiddlers’ name is also pretty spot on: The Balcony and Center Stand sectors, two 66 feet sports climbing sections with four routes a piece, are all rated between 5.10a and 5.11d.
- Location: 15 minutes north of La Grande; you’ll need to walk about a mile from the road after parking.
05
Cascadia Park/Highway 11
Cascadia is great for traditional climbing, alpine climbing, and aid climbing. Wolf Rock crag is its most famous attraction; home to 22 routes ranging from beginner to advanced, climbers who come here can say they’ve climbed the largest monolith in all of Oregon. Cascadia State Park is close to Eugene, Bend, and Salem, meaning you have no shortage of in-town and accommodation options nearby if you choose to make a trip out of it. Residents will tell you about the park’s famous waterfall, Lower Soda Creeks Falls, near the crag and worth checking out.
- Location: Cascadia State Park off I-20, twenty minutes east of Sweet Home.
Conclusion
For beachgoers, the state is also home to the world’s most famous sea stacks, too—although climbing them is illegal! Whichever type of outdoor experience you’re in the mood for, it’s available here in this unique, sometimes damp, but always lovely state.