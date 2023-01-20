© Photo by Brandon Messner on Unsplash
Climbing
5 top unknown climbing spots in the U.S.
Don’t limit your adventures to national parks when searching for world-class climbing.
For Sasha DiGiulian, climbing in the world’s most remote locations requires sacrifice, not to mention lots of travel. In "No Days Off," says she spends as many as nine months each year on the road.
“I’m a climber, and what you put into it is what you get out of it,” says Sasha.
Maybe you’ve got a hankering for adventure like Sasha or feel like changing up the scenery could give you the climbing inspiration that you need to achieve your adventure goals. The good news is there are many amazing unknown climbing spots waiting to be discovered. Here are our top 5 favorite unknown climbing spots in the United States.
01
Washington Pass
Washington Pass is home to some of the best secret alpine climbing worldwide. Unlike what you may think, you can easily access it! Ten well-marked roads into the pass make driving in and out an option and ensure that the area rarely feels congested. Be sure to check out the most famous routes, which range from beginner to advanced, along the big wall of the gorgeous Liberty Bell—after you catch your breath from how beautiful it is.
- Location: Off route 20 in the North Cascade Range, Washington, USA.
02
Mount Lemmon
You might picture hot weather and red rock when climbing in Arizona, but Mount Lemmon offers its visitors various experiences. With its sprawling layout at varying elevations, you can clip in for a cool morning climb at high altitudes (some crack climbs start as high as 9000’) or climb lower and work up a real sweat as the sun heats the valley. The area is home to more than 2,600 routes of varying length and difficulty, making it one of the world's most diverse unknown climbing spots.
Sections of the mountain are closed from January to July to protect wildlife, so plan your trip accordingly.
- Location: Outside of Tucson, Arizona in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
03
City of Rocks
With that kind of name, it’s almost surprising more people haven’t ever heard about the 598 developed climbing routes nestled in the heart of southern Idaho. City of Rocks is close to 64 campsites in the park, as well as miles of free-to-camp BLM land, making it easy to plan your trip. Beware, there’s far more trad climbing here than others on our list, so it’s probably best suited for experienced climbers. Mid-September is the ideal time to visit when the gorgeous aspen trees start to turn their colors.
- Location: Just over the Utah/Idaho border in the southern part of Idaho.
04
Pinnacles Park
Yosemite National Park gets most of the buzz in Northern Cali, but Pinnacles is an amazing unknown climbing spot for those looking to try something new. There are 311 total routes, half of which are graded for sport climbing. Pinnacles National Park is covered in spring flowers during the first half of the year. It’s also home to many caves and the largest North American land bird, the California condor.
Costanoan, located on the West Side (The Citadel), is rated 5.4 (YDS) is an amazing route to learn multi-pitch climbing.
- Location: East of the Salinas Valley in central California, approximately 80 miles from San Jose.
05
Mount Woodson Trail
Known for its short climbs and boulder-covered slopes, this southern California destination used to be considered a bouldering hotspot by local climbers. But with its more than 357 developed routes, it’s also becoming a quietly awesome climbing destination for top rope and lead climbs. A paved road runs through much of the area, so you can pack in and out or camp overnight. If you want to explore further, climb in the morning, then hike to the famous Potato Chip Rock in the afternoon.
- Location: Outside of San Diego, California, head south on CA-67 and park at the lot just after the forest service station.
Conclusion
Don’t limit your adventures to national parks when searching for world-class climbing. Some of the best unknown climbing spots are off the beaten path - tucked off highways or craggy coastlines, the landscape Sasha DiGiulian explores this year in Maine.
Seasoned climbers can add another summit to their list, and new climbers can boast to their pals they’ve been somewhere most people haven’t. It’s a big world—get out there and explore!