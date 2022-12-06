In the 74th minute of the semifinals of the 1982 World Cup, Italy and Brazil were locked in a tight 2-2 contest. Italy lined up for a corner, and the ball floated into a sea of players. Brazil cleared it out, but not well enough. The ball found itself at the feet of Bruno Conti at the edge of the box, he passed it forward to Paolo Rossi in Brazil’s six-yard box. Rossi kicked the ball into the net to give himself a hat trick. Italy took the lead, and never relinquished it.

If you were to poll soccer historians about the best squads to not win the World Cup, that 1982 Brazil squad would be near the top of everyone’s list. With more than 3.5 billion viewers, the World Cup has become the biggest international competition in the world.

10 Top World Cup Games of All Time

From legendary nail-biters to absolute beatdowns, (in no particular order) here are ten of the most notable and famous World Cup matches of all time.

01 July 16, 1950: Uruguay vs. Brazil

The 1950 World Cup in Brazil was unique because the champion was determined by a four-team, round-robin final group stage. The team at the top of that group following their three matches was deemed the winner of the tournament. With two games down, Uruguay and Brazil met up for their final game of the tournament knowing that the World Cup champion would be one of them.

Brazil needed just a draw or better to win, while Uruguay needed to pull off a major upset victory in order to be crowned champions. Down 1-0, Uruguay managed to score two goals over the final 30 minutes of the match to come away with a 2-1 victory over the hosts. Also known as the Maracanazo or ‘The Blow of Maracanã,’ the match was attended by over 170,000 and still stands as the highest attendance for a football match ever.

02 July 4, 1954: West Germany vs. Hungary

The first of West Germany’s three World Cup victories and six top-two finishes was one for the ages. Down 2-0 in the opening nine minutes of the 1954 World Cup Final, West Germany clawed back and tied the game in the following nine minutes. Hungary’s aggressive offense forced West Germany into some tough spots late, but they were able to overcome and keep them off the board.

About 62,500 spectators sat through the heavy rain to watch a spectacular goal by right winger Helmut Rahn in the 84th minute give West Germany the lead and the win. The game is known as the ‘Miracle of Bern’ due to the location of the match (it was played at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland) and that West Germany toppled a seemingly unstoppable foe (Hungary had scored 25 goals in the four matches en route to the final, including a 8-3 shellacking of West Germany during the group stages. They are also regarded as one of the best teams to not win the World Cup).

03 July 30, 1966: England vs. West Germany

The 1966 World Cup is the only World Cup final that England has won, and it was a legendary match. Tied at two heading into extra time, forward Geoff Hurst scored two goals, including one in the final seconds of the match with fans storming on the pitch, to give England, captained by Bobby Moore, the 4-2 victory.

Just under 97,000 people attended the match at Wembley Stadium, while the television broadcast peaked at 32.3 million concurrent viewers, making it the most-watched television broadcast in the history of the United Kingdom.

04 June 17, 1970: Italy vs. West Germany

Even though this match took place during the semifinals, some regard this match as the ‘Game of the Century.’ Tied 1-1 heading into extra time of the 1970 World Cup semifinal between Italy and West Germany, both sides combined for five goals in extra time, the most extra-time goals in a World Cup match ever.

With West Germany scoring an equalizing goal in the 110th minute to make it 3-3, midfielder Gianni Rivera scored the game-winning goal for Italy shortly afterward in the 111th minute. The television broadcast was still showing a replay of the previous West Germany goal as Rivera scored the game-winner. Over 102,000 were in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to witness this event.

05 June 22, 1986: Argentina vs. England

Almost 115,000 packed into the Estadio Azteca on a sunny Sunday afternoon to watch the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and England. Nobody in the stands had any idea they were about to witness two of the most popular goals in soccer history —each for vastly different reasons.

In the 51st minute and with England ahead 1-0, English defender Steve Hodge attempted to clear a ball but miskicked and lobbed the ball into the penalty box . Argentine striker Diego Maradona, charging towards the net, jumped up and punched the ball past English goalkeeper Peter Shilton into the net for the goal. Despite protests from the English players, the goal stood. The goal quickly became known as the ‘Hand of God’ goal following Maradona’s comments about the goal after the match.

Shortly following a goal that became popular for all the wrong reasons was a goal that became popular for all the right ones. Known as the ‘Goal of the Century,’ Maradona made a dazzling solo run through England’s defense , taking the ball from his own half into England’s box where he faked out Shilton before slotting the ball into the empty net for the game-winning goal. That win would power Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup.

06 July 10, 1999: United States vs. China

The 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, was one of the biggest moments for women’s soccer in the United States. Over 90,000 were in attendance as the host United States were looking to become the first nation to win multiple Women’s World Cup Finals, while China was looking to become the first Asian champion in the competition.

After 90 minutes of regular time and 30 minutes of extra time, the score still remained deadlocked at zero, which meant it was time for penalty kicks . Eight of the first nine penalties were converted, with the only miss being Chinese Liu Ying’s shot in the third round that was saved by American goalkeeper Briana Scurry . Finally, with the game on the line, American Brandi Chastain had a chance to cement the United States women’s national team in history and did just that by slotting the goal into the net. The photo of Chastain celebrating her goal afterward is one of the all-time most popular sports photos.

07 July 4, 2006: Italy vs. Germany

Before Italy’s tense victory in the 2006 World Cup Final over France was probably an even more cagey affair for Italy in their semifinal match against hosts Germany. About 65,000 people were in the now Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany as the German team continued their revenge tour for losing the 2002 World Cup Final.

However, for the first 118 minutes of the match, nobody scored a goal. In the 119th minute, an Italian corner was cleared out to Andrea Pirlo just outside the box. He makes a smart pass forward to Fabio Grosso waiting in the penalty area for a shot curled just beyond the keeper into the left side of the goal. A couple of minutes later, with Germany committing most of their players forward, Italy hit a dazzling counterattack that would result in Alessandro Del Piero converting the second goal for the Italians in the waning seconds of the match.

08 June 13, 2014: Netherlands vs. Spain

After losing 1-0 in extra time to Spain in the 2010 World Cup Final, the Netherlands didn’t get another shot at Spain until their opening group stage match of the 2014 World Cup. After going up 1-0 in the first thirty minutes, it looked like the Spanish were going to repeat the same result from four years prior.

However, things went much differently after that. The Netherlands would end the first half level thanks to a spectacular diving header goal by striker Robin van Persie in the 44th minute. Then, the crowd of over 48,000 at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, saw the Dutch score four goals in a span of under 30 minutes against the defending world champions, while Spain couldn’t muster one. This game powered the Netherlands to finish top in their group, while Spain was unable to make it out of the group stage, finishing third.

09 July 8, 2014: Germany vs. Brazil

Even though Brazil was down leading striker Neymar and captain Thiago Silva, most soccer pundits and analysts expected the 2014 World Cup semifinal match between them and Germany to be a close one, especially with Brazil being the hosts and playing in front of over 58,000 at the Mineirão.

However, not even thirty minutes had passed before everyone realized that would be nothing more than a pipe dream. Germany would score the match’s first seven goals, with their first five coming in the opening 30 minutes of the contest. It was a beatdown of epic proportions, with Brazil’s six-goal loss doubling the previous record of the worst loss suffered by a World Cup host country. The game is known as the Mineirazo or the ‘Agony of Mineirão.’

10 July 7, 2019: United States vs. The Netherlands

After winning the 2015 Women’s World Cup, the United States women’s team was on top of the world - until they flamed out in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Three years later, the Americans were looking fitter, faster and poised to prove that they were the team to beat in women’s international football.

Following a scoreless first half in the 2019 World Cup Final against The Netherlands, Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty in the 61st minute to give the United States the lead. Eight minutes later, American midfielder Rose Lavelle made a dazzling solo run through the Dutch defense and scored the United States’ second goal. Almost 58,000 spectators were in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France, to watch the United States win their fourth Women’s World Cup title.

In a competition as legendary as the World Cup, you are bound to witness some legendary moments. From late game-winners to spectacular upsets, these matches are what makes the World Cup such a storied and historic competition.