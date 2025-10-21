© WorldSBK
Superbike
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu seals a stunning third WorldSBK title
Türkiye's Toprak Razgatlıoğlu once again claimed the WorldSBK Superbike World Championship. The BMW star was crowned champion for a third time, ahead of his long-awaited move to MotoGP™ next season.
It was a dramatic end to the WorldSBK season in Jerez, Spain. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu arrived with the title within reach, and the first opportunity to secure it came in Saturday’s main race. Starting from pole position, he laid the perfect foundation. By finishing second in Sunday’s race, the Turkish rider finally sealed the championship, successfully defending his crown from the previous year.
How Razgatlıoğlu won the 2025 Superbike World Championship
After scoring no points when Nicolo Bulega collided with him during Sunday’s Superpole, Razgatlıoğlu began the second main race determined to take the title. Starting 10th on the grid after the crash, he needed only three points to secure his third WorldSBK championship – and he duly delivered.
While Italy’s Bulega rode a faultless race to take a start-to-finish victory, Razgatlıoğlu impressed with a calm, calculated performance that ultimately paid off. Lap by lap, he worked his way up the field, moving into fourth place before seizing an opportunity on lap eight to pass Andrea Locatelli’s Yamaha and claim third position.
Now we are world champions, I’m really happy for that
That result capped an extraordinary season for the Turkish star, who took 21 race wins and amassed 616 championship points to secure his third world title with 21 race wins and 616 world championship points.
Speaking on the WorldSBK broadcast after his title was sealed, he said: “First I say thank you very much to Kenan Sofuoğlu, thank you very much all my brothers and all fans, especially the team. This year we [were] starting not strong, but every race weekend we improved and never gave up and finally we got the title. Thank you very much for everything. Now we are world champions, I’m really happy for that.”
01
Three-time world champion
Razgatlıoğlu won his first Superbike World Championship in 2021. In 2024, he set a new record with 13 consecutive victories, cementing his reputation as one of the sport’s greats. This season, with 21 wins from 36 races, he added another remarkable chapter to his career.
With three Superbike titles to his name – one with Yamaha (2021) and two with BMW (2024 and 2025) – Razgatlıoğlu has firmly established himself among the elite.
Next year, he'll take on a new challenge in MotoGP, where he aims to demonstrate his unique skill and exceptional feel for the bike. Few doubt that Razgatlıoğlu will soon make his presence felt in the premier class of motorcycle racing.