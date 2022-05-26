Not only has Torey been progressive as a young skater climbing the ranks from amateur to professional, he had the foresight to start and grow an inside joke of a family business into a globally recognized institution. The organic progression of Grizzly Griptape from something small, supported by friends and local skaters, has blossomed into a full-fledged griptape and apparel empire. Once Grizzly had its foothold and place within the skate industry, Torey launched Thank You Skateboards with longtime friend, mentor and teammate, Daewon Song, to bring something new to market that pays homage to the skaters they’ve looked up to and respected over decades. Their intention is also to be an aspirational brand for up-and-comers as they methodically build their roster. Torey has secured his position as an innovator and an entrepreneur, and now is in a place to give back and say “Thank You”. Watch his episode of "Good Work" below and read the in-depth interview.

11 min Good Work Episode 1: Torey Pudwill & Thank You Skateboards

Mike Fitzgerald: Yo Torey, what's happening my friend? How are you?

Torey Pudwill: My dude! I'm good, man.

MF: Are you home right now?

TP: No. I'm currently at the warehouse right now where we do the Thank You stuff. Just talking with the crew, about to pack orders.

MF: How's everything going over at Thank You?

TP: It's good, man. It’s actually great. I’m usually here, you know, daytime, nighttime. From the AM to the PM. I'm always grinding 24/7.

MF: How far away is Thank You’s warehouse from your place?

TP: It just depends on traffic, but from my house, anywhere between 25 minutes to 45 minutes. I come by as often as possible just making sure things are good. Sometimes staying until like, midnight.

MF: You're the co-founder and a company owner, so you’ve gotta go the extra mile.

TP: But it's great, to be honest. I love it, man. I do really enjoy having something to do. Being hands on with this kind of sh--. I can't let anything get destroyed. I'm not necessarily always like, stoked to have to go the extra mile, but at the end of the day it's fun.

MF: Yeah, and you've heard this saying a million times, but: all that hard work is going to pay off. There will be a point where you'll look back at these days and remember how hard you were working when you were first starting.

TP: I feel like this is how sh-- used to be back in the day. The Golden Era. I'm hyped that I could have this kind of mentality to hustle as a true skater, you know, like I’m in the mix doing all this and just learning how to do it all from the ground up.

MF: Regarding Thank You, running your own business and starting everything from the ground up, who are some of the people you looked up to that have started “Skater Owned” businesses that are now in a similar situation?

TP: Well, Ryan Gallant for instance. I like what I see him doing with his company, Visit. He's producing the boards himself and is real hands-on about everything. I value that because I’ve been fully hands-on with everything and learned everything from the ground up. You really appreciate it when you see other people doing it because you know what it takes to get it done. So, I was inspired by Gallant being proactive and putting a lot of pride into it. I just hit him up, straight up, and was like, “Hey, dude, I see what you're doing. It's really awesome. I'd love to connect and just like, you know, pick your brain”. And so that was really helpful.

MF: Was he pretty receptive to that? Was he able to talk you through some of his successes and pain points and what it was like getting it going?

TP: Totally. I mean, he and I were going back and forth, just like sharing some of that stuff. I've already gone through that. I've already hit those hurdles and had to hop over them. So I was able to share a couple of different methods and some things that were able to change his game and make things better. You know, that feels really good. It feels really good just to spread the love, share some knowledge, and then have that knowledge get passed along.

MF: Well, you also have a really unique entrepreneurial spirit because you've been doing Grizzly for how many years now?

TP: Grizzly has been going for 11 years.

MF: 11 years. So you're kind of coming in with some veteran business practices already from that project. How do you manage Thank You Skateboards, Grizzly Griptape and your pro career all intermingling?

TP: It's passion. It does get stressful, but it's the passion that keeps me going. I don't really stop, or believe in giving up, even when things just become so much. I feel like I'm very overwhelmed. And, you know, it’s even harder when I'm working on something and then have to shift over to something completely different. It gets tough, but that's where the balance is to keep me motivated because it all falls hand in hand. And there's leverage from just doing all of it.

MF: Do you structure your day a certain way? Do you work on Grizzly projects in the morning, then Thank You projects afterward, then carve out some time when you're healthy to skate? Or do you just take it all head-on and kind of focus on both companies simultaneously and then squeeze in a session when you can? How do you navigate all of that?

TP: I have no structure. I have no plans, I have no calendar. I have nothing written down. I literally just freestyle, make it happen, and I'm dedicated to getting whatever is in front of me handled so I can move on to the next thing. You know, as far as everything that I do, I have a vision for it. I always want to execute my vision. I've got this mentality from being a skater because I've always worked super hard for my skating and that’s just like the way I like to skate - being so accustomed to that process of wanting something so bad and working on it so hard until you get it. That's how I manage running the businesses and being a pro skater and still trying to continue living my personal life and enjoying it. But, I'm not going to lie, it's a lot of work. To be truthful with you, I have not met one person in the world that's like me doing things the way I do things with the amount of work that I have taken on. A big inspiration of mine is Lil Wayne and probably the only other person I know that does not stop working 24/7. That really inspires me, and now I look up to him. But ever since I met him I've gotten to skate and be buddies with him. I remember one day just saying, "You know, I just finished this video part and like, you know, since then I've been chilling lately, not doing much." He had this real smug look on his face. He looked at me and he was, like, shaking his head. He said, “No, man. Never stop”.

MF: Right. He seems like he's a workaholic. I think he’s just constantly making songs. And if he's not literally recording a song, he has one forming in his mind. He just needs to get in front of a microphone, right?

TP: That’s true, it was just the way he looked at me. You’ve got to realize, even though he comes from a different world and he's a different kind of person, it's like the only way he got there was by working hard. The way he looked at me; knowing his work ethic. I felt it. I was like, wow, that was some of the best advice I've ever received.

Never did I think Lil Wayne would ever come into the world of skateboarding. And now he's a friend... Torey Pudwill

MF: Yeah it's going to sink in when it's coming from someone that you have respect for. Before this interview, I was actually preparing these questions and rewatching all your video parts. Then I came across the session in Miami at Wayne's Park, and it looks like you guys are genuinely friends.

TP: I've been a huge fan of Weezy for so long. Never did I think that Lil Wayne would ever come into the world of skateboarding. And now he's a friend and I can't be this starstruck person. But it does hit me where I tell myself "This is just the homie, right?" He's got love and passion for skateboarding just as much as I do. And he's probably seen it from the other end. Like, damn, I get to skate with these dudes and I'm accepted by these pros in the skate community? But we don't really overstep our boundaries or cross the line.

MF: Right. Everyone’s got to keep their cool.

TP: Keep it cool, and keep it 100! And it is very shocking to be hanging out with someone that's an icon in the world, like actually for real. Not just in the world of skateboarding, but a real life icon. It's so unreal how we can be on the same level. That connection being something real, it's like, I'm just so grateful for it. Now it’s almost where I just look at it like it's nothing. It's just normal. Like, yeah, I know Weezy, and it’s to the point where he’ll have a guest check in my new video part.

MF: Unreal. Something I remember was your Rookie Pro board for Almost Skateboards. You had those nesting dolls, and wasn't Weezy at the center of it all?

TP: First graphic I ever had! It was a Russian doll graphic for Almost. And Lil Wayne was the center of the the thing. So it wasn't like true too long after that. I mean, maybe a couple of years. But I just remember when I got the phone call the first time like, “Hey, Lil Wayne's coming to skate park, you’ve got to come”. I was like, “What?!” That’s crazy, right?

MF: Right.

TP: And then it's like, Damn, this is real. I remember I brought that board, I got him to sign it, and then I gave him the other one that I had.

MF: Crazy that now you're on that level with him where he's going to be featured in one of your upcoming parts. That's insane.

TP: For sure. I mean, I hit him up and asked him to send a clip and his reply was, “Yo, say less.”

MF: Did he already send you the clip?

TP: No, but I’ve seen all his footage and it's all amazing. But, yeah, I'm just. I'm waiting for him to just pick whatever he wants to use.

3 min Rapper Lil Wayne’s Other Passion; Skateboarding Torey Pudwill connects with the rapper for a session at Lil Wayne’s private skatepark in Miami.

MF: Speaking of your upcoming part, how is the part shaping up? I know you were on a tear before you had your injury. How are things looking for you?

TP: I mean, I've gone above and beyond for this part. Filming it with the highest expectations possible. I’ve been doing this project for myself, so I don't have really a deadline. I just kept filming because I knew the only way I'm going to make this thing better and better is giving myself more time.

MF: Are you filming it with the same person all the way through?

TP: No, I'm just filming it with whoever is down to go out. That's what it is like - anyone that's down, I'm down.

MF: You clearly have a discipline to skate hard every day. To work hard every day. How different is this part is different from conceptual parts like your Red Bull “Flat Bar Frenzy” part from a couple of years ago. There had to be a process to seeking out those spots and variety of tricks.

TP: Yeah, Flat Bar Frenzy. That was my last full part. Flat Bar Frenzy is when we launched Thank You Skateboards. And that was when we put out the promo video along with the launch as a shared part. But as far as Flat Bar Frenzy goes, that was completely different. I've never filmed a video part like that before and that's why I filmed that part. What I'm working on right now is completely different. Just going back to me trying to progress my own skateboarding and continuing to challenge myself to produce tricks that I don't even know are possible. That's the work ethic for this part. It's been the hardest part for me to film. It's been the most battles, you know, walking away empty handed, working so hard time after time and just not giving up until I've succeeded - which you can't do every time. It's been a lot of work mentally and physically and putting the pressure on myself to set the bar so high. It was good up until I broke my ankle at the end of last year. That was my cutoff, that was my deadline.

MF: Right.

TP: Like, I didn't know where the finish line was, right? I could have kept filming it forever and never stopped. Because, truthfully, I'm not trying to just put out a new part. I could have put out three parts in the time I've been serving this part. I just want to put out my best skateboarding.

MF: So are you in the editing process now that you've had your injury? I know on record you’ve said after you hurt yourself, you don't do the trick again, you don't skate the spot again. Are you going to look for another rail for the nollie flip blunt slide, or just let that one go?

TP: No, I completely let that sh-- go. I don't see a need to really have to to go back and trying to get that trick. At the end of the day, it's just a trick. And for me mentally, if I’ve had to go through a surgery or something, I just accept that and let it go. But I'm happy I got hurt trying something challenging. I'm bummed it was something that was in my hands and got away from me, but as far as the injury goes, that's just part of it. That's part of the line of work. You're taking that risk. And it can happen at any time, doing any trick at any place in the world. So, after I broke my ankle, it's like, "alright, you know what? It's my time. It's my time right now."

MF: Yeah. And I think you're in a unique position right now because this isn't even downtime, it’s recovery time. Have you been diving deeper into Thank You and focusing more on the structure and growth of the brand?

TP: Yes. This is a good time for me to put extra focus and get things more dialed than they already are. But at the same time, as soon as I was within my healing process, it was time to focus on recovery. That's what filled the hole of me not being able to skate is doing my physical therapy. That's been my number one priority over everything is just healing to get back on my board.

MF: How soon do you think it will be until you're skating again?

TP: I'm in no rush. It's been three months now, which isn't that long. I'm walking, which I'm happy about. As for skating, it’s just whenever I know my ankle feels like it's time. That could be three weeks, it could be six weeks, but I think that'll be the max.

MF: When you get the green light from your physical therapist and your body feels like it's time to skate, where is the first session going down?

TP: Oh, I don't know. That's a tough one. I'm hoping I could get in to P-Rod's park. I've always been able to access a private skatepark. When I was 12 I had a key to the Shorty’s park. Then P-Rod had his first park when I was like 16 or 17 and I was able to hold the key to that place. Then I moved down the street from Biebel's Park, which I had access to 24/7. Then that whole thing ended and I didn't really have a place to skate other than the streets because I steer clear of public skate parks. Not for any reason other than I just don't feel comfortable skating those obstacles.

MF: I never knew.

TP: I'm so used to skating the streets and when I'm able to be in a private training facility, I can just do me. So when P-Rod opened up his new skate park, I was like, “Oh, hell yeah. There's a spot again”. For me, it's more like going to hang out with the homies, kick it, and have a good time. I don't even have to go and skate.

MF: It's the clubhouse.

TP: Exactly. I'm so thankful that P-Rod is just the homie. We've known each other for a long time and is just really cool about having friends come skate his park. And that's what it's all about at the end of the day. So when I’m healed I just want to skate some flat ground. I just want to do my first flip. Let's continue. You know, getting back to where we left off.

MF: You're going to feel that before you know it. You have people who can give you pointers on rehab and diet. There’s so much information at your fingertips, right?

TP: Yeah, for sure. I mean, this ain't my first rodeo. I've been through this before. At first when it happens, it's devastating. Your world crumbles and it feels impossible to recover from. But like you said, there’s a support system. Sheckler really got me in a good place in my head with this one. He reached out to me and said, “You’re going to be fine, brother. I've been through this. I did both my ankles at the same time. It's hard, but you're going to get better”. Every update I get from the doctor, I'll hit up Shecks and he'll continue to remind me I'm getting better. He's just recovered from an ACL surgery which is one of the hardest injuries to bounce back from. You can't let something like that hold you back. I mean, look at Danny (Way).

MF: Your mentality is so good.

TP: And when I’m fully recovered and I'm skating again, I feel like this time I've found something deeper in myself that's different. I have a whole new outlook and approach on skateboarding in general. Not even as my career, but as my life and I'm so stoked to get back and be able to skate. I think it's just going to be so different. I think I'm going to be so happy.

MF: That's for sure. You’ve had other injuries, so you’ve prepared for what it takes to come back.

TP: I've bounced back and I've had so much pressure. I’ve got to finish the part, I’ve got to keep getting gnarly. I've got to keep raising the bar, and I’ve put all that pressure on myself but I don't have to be so worried about it now. I'm just going to do what I'm going to do regardless. But I don't have to be feeling a way about it that is uncomfortable. So the difference this time, going through this injury, it just made me feel a different type of comfort where skateboarding to me is almost where I don't even need to think. I'm just so thankful I get to do it.

MF: And that's a perfect segue into your name of your brand, Thank You. It seems that embodies everything that you've just explained. How did you and Daewon (Song) arrive at that name? And did you know right away that was the one? Did you have a short list before you decided on Thank You?

TP: Well, we were working together for a bit and we had whole different direction and vibe to the brand. And, you know, there was a moment where we ended up making a switch and decided on Thank You. It was coming to mind sort of overnight. It felt really good an both Daewon and I were a little uncomfortable about changing the direction and the name. But once we settled into it, we were so stoked. It really fits us and who we are as skaters and our personality. Thank You has a good vibe and a good energy. So that's what the company is, it’s us.

MF: And as far as the team goes, it looks like you guys are being really methodical with the people you put on. Are there any talks of new team riders? What's your process behind selecting someone who fits in with you and Daewon?

TP: Well, me and Daewon, we talk about it all the time. I think it's more about making sure someone's a perfect fit and us feeling super stoked about it, you know? That's why our growth has been really slow. We don't want to just add people to the team. We want to be a team. We're a real team, a group of friends that all skate together.

MF: I get that. The actual skateboarding and the talent portion is just one aspect of the entire package, right?

TP: I think long and hard about who we want, who we don't want, who we may think we want, but then maybe we change our minds. Sure. But really, timing is everything.

MF: And beyond the core team, are you looking at paying homage to people that you and Daewon have loved as skaters? Are there talks of doing things to shine a light on some of the people that came before you.

TP: Yeah, for sure. There's so much you can do and there's so many people, and not even only people, but other brands that you can pay homage to. We haven’t really done as much as we want to do because we don't want to step on anyone's toes. We don't want to look like we're trying to use other people to leverage our brand. We don't want to approach people the wrong way. But 100%, we definitely want to pay homage to the people that we look up to in skateboarding and the brands that have really paved the way for skateboarding. There's so much up our sleeve that we're just sitting on. The sky's the limit and you can really do everything with a brand like Thank You. We're not in any rush.

MF: Yeah, you don't need to be rushing anything. It's just all rolling out organically and I can appreciate what you're saying.

TP: We have some really cool stuff up our sleeves that we want to d - things that that we're working on currently that are about to happen. But a big focus was definitely growing our team. We're really stoked that we added Danny Hamaguchi and David Reyes.

MF: Both seem to be a perfect fit.

TP: And for us it's small, but it's strong. I mean, it's a real skater owned skater operated company from the ground up. I think it's fine to take your time to make things happen. I don't think that there is any need to be the biggest or the best in the game right away. I think over time is how it's supposed to happen.

MF: Agreed.

TP: We're not putting any pressure on each other to do more than just skate. Just like how we started together, we're really stoked about that. And yeah, I think that we both take a lot of pride in the company for sure. And, you know, it’s grown a lot in the last three years.

MF: And just just the fact you and Daewon have stayed tight and have been on so many teams together throughout your careers, you’ve always come across like brothers. It was amazing to hear that you guys were doing this together.

TP: Oh, for sure. But yeah, something I've learned is that it's very hard to start a new skate company as well as run, grow, and continue to maintain the company. I mean, my business experience with Grizzly showed me that it never stops. You can't take a break. Everyday you have to keep moving. Even making mistakes and having to fix the mistakes it all kind of makes me happy. Like, yeah, I learned all that stuff myself. And now look at the company. Right now it's grown so much, and Daewon’s got my back. He believes in this company. I believe in this company. There's nothing stopping us at all. It's not easy, but I’m definitely not trying to just bring in a bunch of other people to do it for us. I want to continue to be hands-on and I want to work with the people that I think are cool to work with.

MF: Definitely.

TP: It's hard when you have something that you want to create and you need a lot of help, but you don't want to put it in other other hands because it's really hard to find somebody that's as dedicated as you.

MF: Right.

TP: The best feeling doing this company is knowing we can continue our skate careers, take care of other skaters and their careers, and do what we love for as long as we possibly can. We're all about giving back. We're all about good vibes and we're all about paying homage to everyone that's paved the way. We want Thank You to be for everybody. We don't want it to just be a niche that some people think is cool. We've been in this game for decades and, you know, definitely decades to come. And we're just trying to be real. That's it. There’s no fake sh-- going on here.

MF: Yeah, that all that all shines through. My last question for you is more of a technical question on the skate side, but you're the man to ask. What is your secret to a lengthy back Smith?

TP: Well, it depends what your back Smithing.

MF: Let's say a flat bar.

TP: A flat bar? I mean, it doesn't go long every time. You have to go fast. You have to be committed. You've got to feel weightless and be able to tweak the physics of balance and velocity on command as you're doing it. You can't just be standing in a position and think you're going to go long. You’ve really got to kind of manipulate what's going on in real-time. You have to feel it. You’ve also got to know how to feel it.

MF: Yeah, that makes sense. I just remember looking at some of the ones you've done and thinking there's no way he's got that length, and sure enough you pull it off.

TP: Grinds are definitely a lot harder, especially on ledges versus rails. But yeah, I have huge interests in being able to go the distance. To me, it's like trying to Ollie higher. I just want to be able to see if I can slide longer and take it that far.

MF: Well, you've definitely throughout your career there, there's many, many examples of a distance that you continue to surpass with these new video parts.

TP: Oh, for sure. I'm stoked. That's the thing that's tough these days. You know, with with social media kind of being somewhat of a shift in skateboarding is that I've been working so hard filming for the last three years, but it's not going to get seen until my video part comes out. That's kind of tough because Instagram is the most relevant tool.Not just a tool, but also the way to watch skateboarding now and I just don't see the value in putting my hard work toward something that no one really cares too much about. I'd rather have it live as an art piece, like an actual work of art that can really just be a time capsule of an era, you know?

MF: I totally agree.

TP: I really still value filming the full video parts because it's very hard and not everyone can do it or still choose to do it. And this is my 13th video part.

MF: Most are remembered and held to their strongest one, right?

TP: For me, my best part hasn't even come out yet.

MF: What you're doing is incredible and thanks for your time, nothing but love for you, Torey. So glad to catch up with you again.

TP: All right, dude. Oh, hey, let me plug this real quick, dude: 4th of July is when my part drops. It’ll be the the 11 Year Anniversary of The Big Bang!