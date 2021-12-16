Torin Yater-Wallace Doesn’t Need Any Luck
How did ‘Deviate’ start?
After competing in the Dew Tour in December 2018, I broke both my feet which left me out for the rest of the season. That was the most severe injury I’d ever dealt with, but it came at a time where I wanted to transition to competing and filming a segment, rather than full-time competing. The injury was a tipping point for me. Jossi, at the time, was in a similar position. When we connected, our intentions aligned and that was the start of it all. At the beginning, there was no real plan. I wanted to make something that would turn into more than just a movie and really build a brand that we could use as a creative outlet for our ideas.
What was the idea behind naming this film ‘GOOD LUCK?’
Nearing the end of our editing process, we still hadn't fully decided on a name. We had a bunch that were pretty hyped on, but a few of them just seemed a little too serious, which was certainly not the vibe from our crew throughout the season. I've always liked names with a little bit of a play on words, something where you can tell that we aren’t taking ourselves too seriously. We had a very funny undertone throughout the season and a bunch of inside jokes. It dawned on us that we would say “...goodluck!” to each other a lot. We would say sarcastically, because with a lot of the ideas we had, a lot involved us going 5,000 miles into the backcountry and they were just outrageous and unrealistic.
I hope ‘GOOD LUCK’ gets people excited to go riding with their friends. It’s not necessarily the most insane, like, “Here are these mind blowing pro-skiers making viral clickbait.” I prefer making something that makes you as the viewer feel good. Something that makes you remember those days of riding with friends, which is something we’ve really tried to capture the past two years.
What do you want your next project to look like?
I think what we're doing is fairly powder skiing oriented at the moment, but I'd like to change that up this year. Hopefully, we’re going to have more of a well-rounded film with some street in it alongside park and pow skiing. As a young kid, I really disliked watching powder skiing in ski movies because I had no relation to how hard or impressive it was. I would skip those segments and watch the street rails and park skiing. It’s something I'm trying to target in the sense that I'm skiing a little bit more powder these days, but I'm certainly a park skier at heart. With the films Jossi and I are making, we're trying to target a market that’s not necessarily there. We’re trying to break the mold. There's no label around who should be watching our movies or who should be enjoying them. I think if we capture our ideas, what we’re really into and what we like to do in between skiing, hopefully it’s entertaining.
Working on a project like ‘GOOD LUCK’ is more like the album that you put a lot more work into. The contest is where you perform and people get to see you live, but you can really put hard work, time and deep thought into an album.
That’s the perfect recipe. With ‘GOOD LUCK’ being so multidimensional in terms of terrain, snowboarding style, the music, cameras used and camera shots, Deviate is tagging all those bases and keeping it interesting. Coming from you, as a creator, it’s cool that you recognize that and go, “One size doesn’t fit all, and it shouldn’t.”
Yeah, and we all work really well together. This year we developed this crew and built it out, whereas the previous year, it was just Jossi and I. This year we felt much more like a family, which was super fun. I've always had a bit of a chip on my shoulder or a serious drive in one sense with this being my main focus now. I'm 25 now and I stopped competing at a time where I was still very much at the top of it and could be doing it, but with that being said, I stopped for a very specific reason. I didn't want to just start filming and try to make these segments because I couldn't compete anymore. I wanted to do it while I'm physically at the top of my game so I’m able to put 100% into it. Working on these projects has been a full-time job. Some people think you just film a little bit when you aren't able to compete as much anymore. Sammy Carlson, for instance, is somebody I look up to and is a great example of somebody who pulled out of competing the year after he won his last X Games. Then, the next three years in a row, he won X Games Real Snow for his backcountry parts. He’s still putting 100% into what he’s doing, he’s just driving down a different avenue.
I love what I’m doing. It's the hardest work I've ever done in my life, because nothing is done for you. We're setting everything up ourselves, no jump is built for you, no flights or plans are set up. It feels really good when you get it done.
Is it equally as rewarding as competing full time, or is it just different?
It’s just different. The best description I'd ever heard about riding in contests versus working on a video segment, and this applies to anything that has split industries, is that the contests as an athlete are much more like how concerts are to an artist. Working on a project like ‘GOOD LUCK’ is more like the album that you put a lot more work into. The contest is where you perform and people get to see you live, but you can really put hard work, time and deep thought into an album.
I love that analogy. So, now that you have two solid projects under your belt, what’s next?
We're starting all the planning and scheduling for our next film. We’ll definitely have a lot of the same crew involved. The fall is super hectic, but it's busy and busy is good. We’re figuring out how we can progress off ‘GOOD LUCK’ and go bigger and better. Now that traveling is a possibility again, we would love to head up to British Columbia, but also looking into options of going back to Europe as well. Ultimately, it depends on storms. It all turns into reality only a few weeks before we decide to go. I like being well-prepared, but at the same time, the rush of just not knowing where you're going to go is also kind of fun and keeps you on your toes.