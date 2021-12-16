Torin Yater-Wallace Doesn’t Need Any Luck

Torin Yater-Wallace: Yeah, and we all work really well together. This year we developed this crew and built it out, whereas the previous year, it was just Jossi and I. This year we felt much more like a family, which was super fun. I've always had a bit of a chip on my shoulder or a serious drive in one sense with this being my main focus now. I'm 25 now and I stopped competing at a time where I was still very much at the top of it and could be doing it, but with that being said, I stopped for a very specific reason. I didn't want to just start filming and try to make these segments because I couldn't compete anymore. I wanted to do it while I'm physically at the top of my game so I’m able to put 100% into it. Working on these projects has been a full-time job. Some people think you just film a little bit when you aren't able to compete as much anymore. Sammy Carlson, for instance, is somebody I look up to and is a great example of somebody who pulled out of competing the year after he won his last X Games. Then, the next three years in a row, he won X Games Real Snow for his backcountry parts. He’s still putting 100% into what he’s doing, he’s just driving down a different avenue.

I love what I’m doing. It's the hardest work I've ever done in my life, because nothing is done for you. We're setting everything up ourselves, no jump is built for you, no flights or plans are set up. It feels really good when you get it done.