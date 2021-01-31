Top 5 Travis Pastrana Videos
Get to know the legend better through our favorite moments.
Inspiration can strike at any moment. To celebrate the launch of Discover Your Wiiings in the United States and the start of a new year, we’re excited to look back on the moments and milestones that sparked that passion and drive within Travis Pastrana.
Watch our five favorite videos with Pastrana below
Travis Pastrana, Alexander Rossi and Gregg Duffy get the Keys to the Track
What happens when you give Travis Pastrana, freestyle moto rider Gregg Duffy and INDYCAR star Alexander Rossi the keys to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and license to let loose? A one of a kind edit, complete with a triple backflip you need to see to believe.
Final
Pastrana went back to the two-stroke glory days at Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2019 — and true to form, he put down a backflip on every run.
Rallycross championships
The Nitro World Games, and particularly Nitro Rallycross, are another example of Pastrana’s one-of-a-kind vision coming to life. Watch him, Kevin and Timmy Hansen and more of rallycross’s best face off on a rallycross course like no other.
Race 1
Red Bull Homestretch pitted Pastrana, Sebastien Loeb, Bryce Menzies and more top drivers from the world of motorsports against each other in a new kind of competition — a virtual series of races in Gran Turismo Sport. Tune in for some fun, trash-talking and friendly competition.
Keys to the Track BTS
As fun as the action from "Keys to the Track" is, it’s just as amazing to see how the project came to life. Go behind-the-scenes with Pastrana, Rossi and Duffy.