Treaty Oak Revival to Helm Red Bull Jukebox Nashville’s Return

For a band like Treaty Oak Revival, mixing it up is nothing new — and perhaps where the Texas Red Dirt country, punk, and southern rock group is most at home. From blending genres onstage to killer crowd work, the band is perhaps the most fitting choice for this year’s Red Bull Jukebox live event. Ahead of this year’s November show in downtown Music City, Tennessee, lead singer Sam Canty sat down to give the inside scoop on what the boys might have in store for their Nashville crowd.

On November 15, Canty and crew will take the stage at The Pinnacle, which only opened earlier this year. A new stage and a new experience are exactly what fans can expect from the band, Canty told Red Bull. He’s especially grateful the event was specifically designed to celebrate Music City’s often-unsung heroes. Along with headlining artists like themselves, the Red Bull Jukebox event also features a songwriting contest that could help propel the winner much farther down their career path.

Craft in focus

“We’re really honored to be doing it,” Canty said. “We take songwriting very seriously, and to be able to be a part of something that celebrates that craft and also gives back to up and coming songwriters — that’s really important.”

Canty recalled the first songs the group ever wrote together. It’s a toss-up between “Boomtown,” and “Ode to Bourbon” as to which tune technically came first, but both will be up for grabs at the show, so there’s technically a world in which fans could hear both. As for advice for this year’s songwriting winner, Canty’s answer is easy: own your masters, and never stop writing.

The fans are everything. It’s nice that the roles get reversed, and they have their finger on the button of what it is we’re going to be playing for them. Sam Canty

Canty said the band is equally excited about the interactive elements of the Red Bull Jukebox series. During the live show, audience members will use wristbands to vote on and select from surprise guests and special moments, as well as the actual songs each artist plays. While Treaty Oak Revival is already a band that knows how to make an entrance and hold a full arena’s rapt attention (be sure to check out their Stagecoach intro from earlier this year), the Red Bull experience completely flips the script.

“I think it’s going to be next level,” Canty said. “The fans are everything. It’s nice that the roles get reversed, and they have their finger on the button of what it is we’re going to be playing for them. It’s going to be interesting what a Treaty Oak Revival show looks like through the mind of a fan.”

Sister cities, serious competition

Of course, that doesn’t mean the band isn’t aware they have big shoes to fill. After all, any Music City stage carries with it a mythic country music and songwriting history. There’s also the friendly competition between Texas and Tennessee, which Canty happily acknowledges.

Nashville might have produced country legends like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash — and even influential genre-mixers and trail blazers like Bill Monroe — but so has Texas. Blues-rock groups like ZZ Top complicate the Tennessee versus Texas narrative, and Canty is sure Treaty Oak Revival is up to the task.

Treaty Oak Revival headlines Red Bull Jukebox, Nashville '25 © Courtesy of Treaty Oak Revival

“There’s always been that sort of rivalry,” Canty said. “I just kind of view it as those are two places to be from, and it just so happens we’re from a state that produces a different style of country than they make it in Nashville. I’m proud to be representing Texas over there. I'm proud to bring our style of music to those good people who come out and see us whenever we come to Nashville. I'm really excited to be playing there again.”

Canty said the band is prepping pretty vigorously, including working up cover songs. Because Red Bull Jukebox concert-goers will get their choice of cover song from Treaty Oak Revival, the band is honing their chops for the first time in a hot minute.

“We haven't played a cover song in a long time,” Canty said. “We picked our two cover songs that we could probably play with our eyes closed, but I'm still nervous.”

On the road again

By the time the November 15th show rolls around, Treaty Oak Revival will be well into their current tour and will have new music for fans to enjoy, but they’re looking forward to a rousing Nashville return. Last year, the group made their Grand Ole Opry debut. Canty also recalled another surreal Music City moment that happened just before a major gig; after a surprise tapas meal with mega-star singer/songwriter Zach Top, Canty and the band played to a sold-out crowd at the Brooklyn Bowl.

As for this year’s Red Bull Jukebox event? Treaty Oak Revival is ready to be at the helm of the ship, according to Canty. He had three words to describe what fans can expect from this year’s overall vibe: “rowdy as hell.” If Nashville’s music-loving culture has anything to say about it, he’s almost certainly right.