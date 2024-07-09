Trinity Rodman Kicks the Sun: Capturing the rise of a soccer star

Trinity Rodman stands tall and composed, locking eyes with the photographer as she rotates her hips and swings her leg through the air and mimicks her signature side volley. Behind her, the Washington Monument rises proudly, a symbol of America’s history and resilience that parallels her own journey.

Amidst the bustling activity of cameras on set, curious tourists roam the scene and there are even a few autograph requests, but Trinity remains cool and composed. Her smile, warm and genuine, illuminates the scene, setting the perfect tone for what was to come. Trinity Rodman is about to kick the sun.

In the exclusive behind-the-scenes video (above) and photos (below), the 22-year-old Newport Beach native is shown getting together with photographer extraordinaire Dustin Snipes and finding a way to kick, head, and harness the power of the sun.

“Trinity Rodman is the rising star of women’s soccer,” said Dustin. “To be able to capture this here, in her new city, means everything as we look ahead to the future.”

Trinity had just arrived from practice, coming off a two goal game only days prior. She was accompanied by her Mom and best friend, loyal accomplices that have been alongside her journey for decades. As the sun was quickly setting, Trinity and Dustin had to be fully in sync to time each shot. Similar to being on field as the winger, Trinity communicates through voice and eyes. The duo went back and forth on position, timing, and how to capture the right shot, at the right time.

Trinity Rodman and Dustin Snipes © Dustin Snipes

“We're the dream team right now, It's def back and forth,” said Trinity. “ I feel like I'm teaching him the natural movements of what a soccer player would be, and he’s also trying to teach me on where to hit it.”

After the initial prep and adaptation on set, Trinity moved with ease and confidence as if she was completely at home both in front of the camera and in her new city. Unlike most of her life, this setting involved no soccer ball. At times, Trinity’s laughter echoed through the crisp air, blending with the hum of the city breathing around her.

“It feels like I'm posing with nothing, obviously! But to use this right here (points to the sun setting), is so cool.”

Trinity Rodman © Dustin Snipes

Set against the iconic Washington Monument, these visually captivating images symbolizes Trinity's journey, her new home in Washington D.C., and her aspirations as a leading figure in women's soccer for the country. Trinity's connection to Washington D.C. goes beyond the soccer field. She views the nation's capital as her new home and is excited to represent both the city and the country on the global stage.

“I’ve grown to love the community, it's an amazing part of living here. You get many different individuals that support soccer and just support PEOPLE in the city,” Trinity said.

Trinity Rodman © Dustin Snipes

For Dustin, this project marks the third in a series of athletic moments incorporating the sun, including DUNK THE SUN with NBA superstar Anthony Davis and SPIKE THE SUN with volleyball legend Phil Dalhausser . This now stands as an epic trilogy series in his portfolio.

“To do it in the nation’s capital, where she plays, is so cool. The Washington Monument is so iconic, and I couldn’t be happier to continue this series.”

So what’s next for Trinity? As her Club Performance with the Washington Spirit continued to rise with accolades including the 2021 NWSL Championship, NWSL Rookie of the Year, and the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, so did her place within the U.S. Women’s National Team. Since her call-up, she has quickly become a pivotal player, showcasing her exceptional skills, speed, and tactical intelligence on the international stage. In just 38 appearances, she already has 7 goals and 8 assists. Her contributions have been instrumental in key matches, earning her recognition and respect from teammates and fans alike.

Trinity Rodman © Dustin Snipes

With the upcoming competition this summer and a promising career ahead , Trinity is poised to inspire and lead, not just as a soccer player, but as a multifaceted star representing her new home and her country.

“Every time I put on the U.S. Jersey or get invited to a friendly camp, it’s the most exciting thing.” Trinity smiled and said “I love playing for my country and my club.”

As Trinity continues to excel in her sport and explore her creative passions, Trinity ‘Kicks the Sun’ serves as a powerful reminder of her potential. She is able to fuse sports, art, and ambition, a powerful testament to the meteoric rise of one of soccer's brightest talents.