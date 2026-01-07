Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing launched into the 2026 season with a bang, hosting the official Team Launch Party on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at K1 Circuit in Winchester, California. The evening brought together the full Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, with strong representation from partners Red Bull and Ducati, to celebrate the culmination of over a year of collaboration and development ahead of the opening round of Supercross at Anaheim 1.

A key highlight of the evening was the first-ever public unveiling of the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Ducati 450 DesmoMX that will make its race debut at Anaheim 1. The bike was revealed in its final race configuration, featuring an eye-catching ombre graphics kit and a hand-painted front fender, an unmistakable nod to Troy Lee’s creative vision and heritage.

Troy Lee Designs founder Troy Lee and Ducati Corse Off-Road General Manager Paolo Ciabatti took the stage to reflect on the journey of building the team over the past year. Together, they shared insight into how the partnership first began and the shared vision that brought Troy Lee Designs, Red Bull, and Ducati together to form a factory motocross program unlike any other.

“First and foremost, thank you to Red Bull. I’ve been with those guys for about 21 years, and nights like tonight are exactly why,” said Troy Lee. “This place is amazing, and I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out—especially since we switched things up just last week. Jeremy and everyone at Red Bull, thank you. PPG, Chip Ganassi Racing, Paramount, Ducati—none of this would be possible without people believing in me, from my designers and painters to every single person who’s been part of this journey.

Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Barcia © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Riders Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis later joined Lee and Ciabatti to provide a closer look at the team’s early testing efforts. Both riders discussed the progress made during the initial stages of development and offered perspective on the work being done as the team prepares for the first gate drop of the season.

The K1 Circuit proved to be a fitting backdrop for the launch, echoing Ducati’s dominance at the highest level of MotoGP and the brand’s deep-rooted racing heritage. Designed in the spirit of a miniature Grand Prix circuit, the venue reflected the precision, performance, and competitive DNA that have made Ducati a global powerhouse in two-wheeled motorsports. That legacy was further reinforced by the presence of Ducati’s passionate and dedicated fan base—whose unwavering loyalty is born from sustained success on the world stage and serves as a constant reminder of why Ducati remains a force to be reckoned with in racing.

“We prepared the ground to come to Supercross in 2026. It was a lot of work, and I have to give credit to Ziggy and his crew they did a fantastic job. I think we shipped the first bikes here in March or April 2025, and they have been working very hard since then,” Said Paolo Ciabatti. “We said that even if the bike was not ready for 2026, we would continue to push forward. I’m very happy that Justin and Dylan believe in the project, as we need a lot of support in developing the bike. It’s not one of those bikes that is already proven and ready to win, but we believe the potential is there, and we just need to work hard to get to where we want to be.”

Race Bikes at Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

The celebration wouldn’t have been complete without a dose of competition. While the racing didn’t take place on two wheels, guests embraced the competitive spirit with spirited on-track action in high-performance go-karts, keeping the energy high throughout the night.

The Team Launch Party marked a major milestone for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing and officially set the stage for the 2026 season, as the team turns its full focus toward Anaheim 1.