TT The Artist Turns the Lens Back on Her Adopted Home

Musical artist and all-around creative TT The Artist arrived as a stranger, but found a home in Baltimore’s Club music scene. Now, as an accomplished figure in the artistic space, she’s turned the lens back on the community that accepted her with her documentary “Dark City: Beneath The Beat.”

TT moved to Baltimore from Florida at the age of 18 to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art. An outsider, she found not just a new home in the DMV, but a new community. Establishing herself as a fixture in the Baltimore Club music scene, the notoriously insular community accepted her as one of their own.

TT’s eye-popping film, “Dark City: Beneath The Beat” tells the story of her transition and acceptance into that Baltimore community while highlighting her impact on the culture to this day.

Dark City © Courtesy of Dark City: Beneath The Beat

As a freshman transplant from Florida and feeling homesick, Baltimore Club music represented a familiar outlet for TT. The music felt like home, and the connections she made turned Baltimore into her home.

It’s evident from her loving craftsmanship of the narrative around the city in “Dark City” that she feels a true kinship: “I found that club music connected me to Baltimore because it reminded me of the music I grew up on, and I was just like ‘Wow, what is this,” says TT over the phone.’ “Once I made friends with some of the locals, one being my best friend Lo, I found that Baltimore City was just so much more unique and community. I now have friends that have become family.”

Her passion for music and dance helped her settle into the Baltimore landscape, and that’s where she says she finally found a true sense of belonging.

“Naturally, I started going to some of the spaces where club music existed and at the time it was the Paradox nightclub which is also highlighted in the film... It introduced me to other genres like House and Ballroom Vogue. You know, 2006, when I was a senior, I was like ‘I want to document this’, I didn’t see anyone documenting it on a high quality level, but I felt like there wasn’t something that really really showed the vibrancy of the culture.”

This is what led to “Dark City” and critical acclaim for the way in which she put her adopted city on. After being accepted by Baltimore, instead of forgetting about the city that embraced her, she’s worked to shine a light on the culture with the goal of paying it forward.

Speaking about the documentary’s impact, TT chuckled wryly: “To me it’s been interesting, because on one hand there was criticism, and then on the other hand there was celebration. Way more celebration than criticism, and for most who were criticising it was more so coming from a place where ‘oh, wow, I didn’t know about this’ or ‘this isn’t the full story,’ so what I say to those people is that this isn’t the only story, this is one of many that can be told. And I encourage them to go out and be active and tell their stories because there are so many aspects to the culture. There’s no way that even I or anybody could get every point because every story has multiple sides.”

Dark City © Courtesy of Dark City: Beneath The Beat

Over the phone, TSU Terry, leader of the Team Squad Up Dance Crew featured prominently in “Dark City”, says that “[his] life has definitely shifted. It’s like a boost, it’s like a liftoff like, ‘lemme put you here.’”

“Hopefully this sparks fire under all the critics. And I also wanted to say, for people who say ‘who is more important, who should be in the film and who should not’ really takes away from the fact that we worked with over 150 Baltimore-based artists and creatives in this film, and their stories matter too,” says TT. “This train is moving so good and it’s so strong because the community has it on its back, you can’t stop where it goes. That’s why I feel very good about it because I know what I did, and it’s just something that’s never been done in Baltimore in this way. We’re showing history through landscape, history through landmarks, we’re showing music, the facing and profiles, and we also had a lot of the old school pioneers actually contribute to the soundtrack.

TT’s work to highlight the city shines through the documentary, and she still carries that torch even as her career continues on the ascendency. Her work ethic hasn’t diminished, and she’ll bring her energy and talent to the Red Bull Dance Your Style stage at the National Finals USA in Washington D.C. on October 22.