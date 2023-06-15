Finn Iles races during practice at the 2022 DH World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne.
MTB

Relive all the action from the Lenzerheide 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup

Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the downhill rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
By Rajiv Desai
Updated on

Summary

  1. 1
    Lenzerheide
From technical and natural to super-fast and open racing from the eight rounds of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup is always an entertaining. spectacle that’s just as exciting to watch over again. Scroll down for long-form highlights from each of the rounds from this year.
01

Lenzerheide

24 min

Highlights – Lenzerheide

Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

British athletes dominated the Elite downhill racing action with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
Rachel Atherton racing at the UCI DH World Cup round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

A thoroughly enjoyable Swiss weekend for Rachel Atherton

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Rachel Atherton celebrates at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

Back on top of the podium

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Loic Bruni performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on June 10, 2023.

Loic Bruni was just off the race pace of his team-mate Jordan Williams

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

