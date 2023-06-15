Bike
MTB
Relive all the action from the Lenzerheide 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup
Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the downhill rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
From technical and natural to super-fast and open racing from the eight rounds of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup is always an entertaining. spectacle that’s just as exciting to watch over again. Scroll down for long-form highlights from each of the rounds from this year.
01
Lenzerheide
24 min
Highlights – Lenzerheide
Take a look back at all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
British athletes dominated the Elite downhill racing action with the headline story being Rachel Atherton's 40th World Cup win in the women's race. Before this Lenzerheide race, Atherton had only raced one World Cup round since midway through the 2019 season – Lenzerheide in 2022! Switzerland's Camille Balanche and Germany's Nina Hoffman finished second and third. The men's downhill saw Jordan Williams win on his Elite race debut after stepping up from the Juniors. French racers Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni finished second and third.
Part of this story