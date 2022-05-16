The downhill venue of Fort William is always a Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season highlight for athletes and fans alike. Its appeal is undoubtedly the old school track that has changed little since it made its first appearance on the World Cup back in 2002. This year will be the 18th time the UCI have returned here for top-flight racing, and is the second round of downhill World Cup competition for the athletes.

01 What's the schedule for the 2022 Fort William World Cup

May 22 – UCI MTB World Cup Fort William DH Women Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 12.25pm UTC:

May 22 – UCI MTB World Cup Fort William DH Men Final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 1.45pm UTC:

02 What's the track like?

Fort William's 2.8km track is a flat-out adrenaline ride that never fails to disappoint. The terrain on the upper part of the course is dominated by loose rock, big stone slabs and rock gardens. The tight forest zone in the middle of the course introduces roots into the mix and the extremely tough Liberty Boneyard rock section that was introduced in 2018. Riders emerge out of the forest onto the long motorway section with its series of jumps. This bottom section is all about laying off the brakes as the athletes look to build speed to the finish line.

3 min Fort William track explanation Get a glimpse of the track the riders will be facing at the second downhill stop in Fort William, UK.

Despite the lack of ultra-high-tech sections, getting the perfect run here is a delicate balance, especially as the British round has a propensity for changeable weather, sometimes within the race itself. Fort William can be blue skies and sunshine – and 20 minutes later thunder and lightning. The top section is frequently wind-affected, due to it all being out in the open. A little bit of rain on the course is generally welcomed by the athletes, but too much rain sees the forest areas get heavily waterlogged and boggy.

Watch Gee Atherton's GoPro course preview run from the 2019 World Cup to get an idea of what the course is like in wet conditions:

6 min Fort William course preview with Gee Atherton Gee Atherton takes us for a run along the downhill course at Fort William in rainy Scotland.

03 Where are we exactly?

Around 30,000 spectators descend on Fort William when the World Cup takes place, but the town itself is relatively small and has only just over 10,000 full-time inhabitants. With the Fort William World Cup having not run for two years, due to the 2020 and 2021 races being postponed, the town will be bursting at the seams, while out on the course the best spectating spots will be scarce.

Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK, overhangs the town and is an attraction itself, with the possibility of hiking to the peak. The area in general is a haven for walkers, climbers and outdoors enthusiasts.

The Scottish public turn out en-masse © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool Slabs and slabs of Scotch rock © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

04 What happened last time out in Fort William?

Let's cast our memories back to 2019 to see who managed to win and get on the podium for the men and the women. The racing weekend and race day was impacted by inclement weather.

26 min Fort William recap Get the full recap of the action from the second downhill stop of the season at Fort William, United Kingdom.

The women's race suffered from some of the top female athletes failing to start. British ace Tahnée Seagrave and Myriam Nicole of France were out of the running through injury, which left the door open for Rachel Atherton and Australian Tracey Hannah to duel it out on the hill. Atherton was the fastest, taking the win, with Hannah finishing second, just 1.6s behind the Brit. Germany's Nina Hoffmann finished third.

4 min Rachel Atherton's winning run – Fort William Watch Rachel Atherton's winning run at the second DH World Cup stop in Fort William, UK.

Amaury Pierron won the men's race, making in back-to-back wins for the Frenchman in Scotland, as he also won the race in 2018. There was no one who could live with Pierron and his time was 3.5s faster than second-placed Australian Troy Brosnan. Another Frenchman, Loris Vergier, finished third.

05 Who's going to win Fort William in 2022?

It's nearly a month and half since the downhill elite last went World Cup racing. That was the opening round in Lourdes at the end of March. The break has allowed the athletes and their teams to get in some more valuable testing time on their bikes. Some athletes have also been racing in the intervening time. One of those race events was the British National Downhill series race on May 8 at Fort William. As you'd expect a lot of the World Cup athletes travelled to Scotland to race. Germany’s Nina Hoffmann and Britain's Danny Hart took the wins in the men's and women's races respectively.

Vali Höll racing at Fort William as a Junior back in 2019 © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

The women's World Cup race for 2022 is undoubtedly wide-open. With no Atherton still and Hannah retired, Britain's Seagrave, the 2018 champion, is the only former winner of a World Cup at Fort William to be racing. Experience counts a lot on a course like Fort William, so Seagrave and Frenchwoman Nicole are the favorites to take the win. Hoffmann as mentioned won the British Downhill Series race at Fort William a few weeks ago and will be competitive, as will Austrian Vali Höll , who finished second to Hoffmann in that race.

When it comes to those who'll be in contention in the men's race we can't not mention current Downhill World Champion Greg Minnaar. The South African has won in Fort William on no fewer than seven occasions. He's got the know-how to make it win number eight.

Greg Minnaar and Fort William – A match made in heaven © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Elsewhere, Pierron also knows how to get speed out of Fort William as a two-time winner, and won at Lourdes earlier in the season and looks he's getting back to his old self. In terms of a home winner, Hart, Matt Walker or Reece Wilson are the best bets to delight the partisan crowd.

