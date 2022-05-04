Find out everything you need to know about the XCO World Cup in Albstadt

Quiet and unassuming for most of the year, the small town of Albstadt roars into life every May when the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country World Cup comes to town. However, the racing in Albstadt is far from sleepy and there's always fireworks on the track when the Cross-Country Short Track race (XCC) and Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) races for both the women and men come to town. After last year's race was closed to the public, crowds are back for this 2022 edition.

01 What's the schedule for the 2022 Albstadt World Cup

May 6 - UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt XCC

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 4.20pm UTC:

May 8 – UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt XCO Women final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 10am UTC:

May 8 – UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt XCO Men final

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV from 1.15pm UTC:

02 What's the Albstadt track like?

In many ways it's an old-fashioned one. The technicality of Albstadt's 4km track is relatively low compared to some of the later rounds. Correspondingly, though, the average speed is brutally high, so close racing is guaranteed.

The race starts on the town streets and then heads up into the neighboring forest before it rolls back into town again on the start/finish straight. The course has two standout steep and long climbs, and it's here where the race is ultimately won or lost. It's a narrow course as well, making it hard to overtake. A good starting position is essential.

Get a better idea of what the Albstadt course is all about in the video below:

2 min Albstadt XCO track preview with Nadine Rieder Nadine Rieder shows why the XCO course in Albstadt is considered to be one of the most physically demanding.

The weather can also be unpredictable in Albstadt and races here have had their fair share of rain-affected days in the past. A lot of work has gone into making the course more weatherproof in recent years, however, with north shore-style wooded sections added in 2019. In 2021 the Albstadt Drop section, which is just after the midway part of the course, was modified so there is lower entry speed going into the descent there.

03 Where are we?

Albstadt can be found in south-west Germany, south of the Swabian Alb mountains and halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance. The geography of the area, with its open meadows, undulating hills and dense forests, makes it a great place to visit for those looking for some summer mountain biking. The bikepark, which is where the World Cup is held, is an obvious attraction to those who visit.

Albstadt sits right alongside quite a bit of forest © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

The town itself is home to 44,000 inhabitants and a sizeable percentage of them come out to watch Germany's only World Cup stop. Albstadt will welcome crowds back this year after last year's event was still impacted by pandemic restrictions. No doubt they'll be a bumper crowd in to cheer the athletes to greater endeavors.

04 What happened last time out in Albstadt

The cross-country World Cup season for 2021 opened up in Albstadt with the XCC races for the men and women on the customary Friday evening slot for the contests. Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prévot came out top in the women's race after she overhauled lone breaker Switzerland's Linda Indergand on the last lap. Britain's Annie Last finished third. For the men, Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel’s raw power drove him to the win, with Victor Koretzky of France in second and Swiss legend Nino Schurter in third.

6 min Albstadt XC short track recap Watch a recap of the thrilling XC short track races in Albstadt, Germany.

The main XCO racing on Sunday took place in warm conditions. For the women, Loana Lecomte dominated the race, leading from the opening lap to the last. The French rider finished the race almost a minute ahead of her compatriot Ferrand-Prévot. Haley Batten sprung a surprise by nipping past fellow American Kate Courtney to take third.

All smiles from a victorious Lecomte © Bartek Woliński

The men's race came down to a final lap battle between Victor Koretzky and Nino Schurter. Koretzky won out in the sprint to the line to secure his first World Cup win.

2 min Men's XCO finish – Albstadt Watch a recap of the thrilling end to the men's cross-country race in Albstadt, Germany.

Mathias Flückiger of Switzerland managed to hold off Czech athlete Ondřej Cink for third place despite suffering a mechanical problem during the last lap. The men's race also saw an incredible performance by Tom Pidcock . The Brit started on the 11th row when the race started but worked his way through the field to finish in fifth place.

14 min XCO highlights – Albstadt Watch the highlights from the first cross-country event of the season in Albstadt, Germany.

05 Who's going to win the XCO race in 2022?

There's been a month's break since the athletes last saw World Cup action in Petrópolis in Brazil so going into Albstadt the athletes have been busy trying to maintain condition and form. There's been UCI-accredited races in the intervening weeks in Italy, Germany and the USA for some of the riders while others have gone home to train.

For the men, Nino Schurter is an obvious name to highlight for the win. He will be buoyed by his win in Petrópolis that equalled the World Cup win record of 33 with Frenchman Julien Absalon. Schurter's also won the race at Albstadt three times, in consecutive years from 2016 to 2018. Maxime Marotte is another athlete who does well on this course, though has never won it. The Frenchman showed a return to form in Brazil and may well be a good bet to do something in Germany. Last year's winner Victor Koretzky will be racing at Albstadt. The Frenchman signed for a French road-racing team over the winter but will continue to ride selected World Cup rounds. We may even see Tom Pidcock race after a change in his racing plans for the year on the road.

A welcome return to form from Marotte last time out in Petrópolis © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

They'll be quite a few female athletes chomping at the bit to get going in Albstadt. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulled out of the Petrópolis racing feeling unwell while Trek Factory Racing teammates Evie Richards and Jolanda Neff didn't even make it to the start due to being sick. They'll no doubt be going full gas to make up time, and with Neff and Ferrand-Prevot being previous winners here they both know what it takes.

Richards was sick in Brazil but is now fully recovered © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

As ever Loana Lecomte will be one to watch. The 2021 Albstadt winner likes to lead from the very start and build uncatchable leads. Once she's gone it's very hard to reel her back in, though for once this tactic did not work in Petrópolis.