MTB

Get up to speed with racing from the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup

Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the cross-country rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
By Rajiv Desai
2 min readUpdated on

Fast riding, steep climbs, technical tracks, breakaway rides and unexpected wins – the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Cross-Country World Cup is always an incredible roller coaster of emotion and sporting achievement. For 2023, nine rounds of cross-country Olympic (XCO) and cross-country short track (XCC) action will take the world's best mountain bikers across two continents in Europe and North America.
Catch up on all the XCC and XCO highlights from each round below and relive the World Cup feeling.
01

Nové Město

23 min

Cross-country highlights – Nové Město

Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.

Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC and XCO races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.
European XCO Champion Tom Pidcock as seen racing at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

The perfect weekend for Tom Pidcock with his XCC and XCO wins

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Tom Pidcock as seen winning the UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

Pidcock has now won the elite XCO race at Nové Město three times

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Race winner Tom Pidcock and his podium companions at the UCI XCO World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023

A new jersey for Pidcock's collection – the overall in the men's XCO

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tire puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.
Laura Stigger performs at UCI XCC World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 12, 2023.

The XCC win was Laura Stigger's first at Elite level

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Puck Pieterse as seen racing at UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023.

Puck Pieterse has skipped U23s to race at Elite level

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

Evie Richards as seen racing at the UCI XCO World Cup round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023

There was a welcome return to good legs for Evie Richards in Nové Město

© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

