© Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool
Get up to speed with racing from the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup
Jump into the highlights, best photos and reports from the cross-country rounds of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing season.
Fast riding, steep climbs, technical tracks, breakaway rides and unexpected wins – the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Cross-Country World Cup is always an incredible roller coaster of emotion and sporting achievement. For 2023, nine rounds of cross-country Olympic (XCO) and cross-country short track (XCC) action will take the world's best mountain bikers across two continents in Europe and North America.
Catch up on all the XCC and XCO highlights from each round below and relive the World Cup feeling.
Nové Město
Cross-country highlights – Nové Město
Here’s what went down at the first cross-country round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2023.
Tom Pidcock enjoyed a winning weekend on his return to the UCI Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup with victories in the men's XCC and XCO races. Pidcock was last seen racing on the cross-country World Cup circuit in May last year in Nové Město, which he also won. In this year's XCO race, the Brit was in a battle with Frenchman Joshua Dabau for the win going into the last lap but an attack towards the end of the race finally broke Dabau's resolve. Swiss World Champion Nino Schurter beat Jordan Sarrou in a sprint finish to claim third.
In the women's races, Austria's Laura Stigger proved to be the fastest in the XCC. In the XCO, Brit Evie Richards was leading by a good margin from her fellow competitors midway through the race but then suffered a back tire puncture. The resulting change in the tech zone pushed her down the field and she eventually finished fourth. The race was one by Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse, who was making her debut at Elite level. Frenchwomen Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte finished second and third respectively.
