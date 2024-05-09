The ultimate bike playlist to get you into race mode

Those precious hours and minutes before a race run are crucial. The body needs to be warmed up, stretched out, fed and fueled properly, so that it’s in peak condition. The mind is equally important and one technique that’s used by athletes everywhere is listening to music. The right beat, the right bass, lyrics that resonate with the rider; all of these things can get the head in the perfect space where it’s calm, focused and ready to perform.

The ultimate bike playlist

Better yet, if you’d like to know why Richie Rude has one song that he couldn’t start a race without, or the significance of Kate Courtney’s choice, read on.

01 Richie Rude – Enduro Mountain Bike

Richie Rude always supplies fast, dramatic action when racing Enduro © Matthew DeLorme/ Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to getting psyched up to race enduro, Rude has one aptly-titled song he swears by – "Give It All" by The Amity Affliction.

"This song has been a part of my pre-race playlist for a while now,” Rude explains. “I started listening to this song/artist years ago and it still hypes me up. From the title to the lyrics 'I give it all and when I fall, I get up and give some more', it really gets me in the mindset to keep pushing even if it hurts, even if I fall. Because it's been a part of my ritual for years now, it also brings back great memories from races and training sessions. Not to mention that my mechanic likes the artist too, so good times!"

02 Ellen Noble – Cyclocross and Cross-country Mountain Bike

Ellen Noble with her game face on at the Nové Město World Cup © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

“The one song I always listen to before a race is 'Get Up 10' by Cardi B because it just really speaks to me," says Noble. "It's really intense, so it gets me ready to suffer just before a race effort!”

03 Payson McElveen – Endurance cycling

Payson McElveen on home trails © Colin Kerrigan/Red Bull Content Pool

“Any time I need to get extra in my head, I play 'Rejoice' By Steve Angello“ explains US cross-country mountain bike star McElveen. Given he’s won the Mongolia Bike Challenge, frequently called the toughest bike race on the planet, he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to musical-based motivation.

04 Evie Richards – Cross-Country Mountain Bike

Pro cyclist Evie Richards at Snowshoe © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to cyclo-cross and cross-country mountain biking, Richards has been certainly been clocking up the podium positions, so it’s probably worth checking out the songs she uses to motivate herself.

Richards hasn’t just suggested one song, oh no! She’s suggested her own entire playlist.

05 Tomáš Slavík – Urban Downhill

Tomáš Slavík © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

“'Zayde Wolf’s Born Ready' is my before-race song," reveals Slavík. "The reason is simple, just listen to the lyrics. It’s the best motivation song; it makes you push harder, wont let you give up because you were Born Ready.”

06 Finn Iles – Downhill Mountain Bike

Finn Iles © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

Iles hasn’t explained why he’s chosen the classic "Thunderstruck" by ACDC as his pre-race song, but it’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s heard those rhythmic drums and building vocals why it’s absolutely perfect for getting yourself into the right state of mind.

07 Kate Courtney – Cross-country Mountain Bike

Kate Courtney © Paris Gore

"I always listen to Macklemore before my races," Courtney reveals. "For some reason, I had a Macklemore song stuck in my head at my very first mountain bike race. I remember hearing the song in my head on one of the descents and feeling so in the flow. I was hooked on mountain biking from that very first race and have kept Macklemore on my pre-race playlists!”

08 Tiago Ferreira – Marathon Mountain Bike

Tiago Ferreira focussed after a climb © Hugo Silva/Red Bull Content Pool

“I always listen to this song before my races because of the rhythm, the energy and pace that the music transmits,” says Ferreira of his choice: "Belong" by Axwell.

09 Henrique Avancini – Cross-country Mountain Bike

Game face on for Henrique Avancini © Bartek Woliński

“'God's Not Dead' by Newsboys is the song I always listen to before a race," says Avancini. "It always makes me reflect on what I have lived through sport, what has my path looked liked over the years and why I still need to keep moving forward.“

10 Tom Pidcock – Road cycling, Cyclocross and Cross-country Mountain Bike

Tom Pidcock retaining his British national CX title © Charlie Crowhurst/Red Bull Content Pool

Multi-talented Pidcock excels in several disciplines of bike racing, so it seems only natural that his taste in music is as varied as his bike skills. Like Evie Richards, this British rider and racer has provided us with his own playlist of empowering tunes, so download, saddle up and enjoy!