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Soccer (Football)
Soccer world records list: Unbelievable soccer stats
Discover the most unbelievable soccer world records, from fastest goals to biggest wins. Explore shocking stats and rare football achievements in history.
Soccer has always been full of jaw-dropping moments, but some records in professional football are so wild they can sound fake. From the fastest goals in history to unbelievable scorelines, these official stats from top leagues and competitions are truly legendary.
Why are these soccer records mind-blowing?
Some records exist because of pure skill, some because of strange circumstances and some just because the universe has a way with timing. For example, Olivia Moultrie set the record for the highest-scoring teenager in NWSL history (as of September 2025), with the most goals ever scored by a teenager in the league, proving that the youth can make history too.
Whether it’s a player pushing beyond all limits or a match that completely defies expectations, these professional soccer records remind us why the game continues to captivate fans around the world.
01
Fastest goal in professional soccer history
The fastest goal ever recorded in professional soccer happened 3.69 seconds after kickoff by Damian Mori for Adelaide City against Sydney United in the Australian National Soccer League in 1995. A perfect mix of anticipation and execution turned a routine kickoff into an instant highlight.
02
Biggest win ever
The wildest scoreline in soccer history was 149-0. In a crazy 2002 top-flight match in Madagascar, AS Adema swept SO I’Emyrne completely, due to the fact that the opposing team started scoring own goals on purpose to protest a referee decision. Completely chaotic and almost impossible to believe.
03
Most goals by one player in a match
Stephan Stanis scored 16 goals for RC Paris-II in a 1942 French league match. The forward showed dominance on a whole different level, finding space, finishing chances and rewriting the record books in a single game. This was a reminder of how tactics and soccer formations can completely shape a match.
04
Longest goal ever
Tom King scored the longest goal in professional soccer history, 96.01 meters, for Swansea City in an EFL League One match. The goalkeeper launched the ball from his own box straight into the net, a rare moment where distance, wind and precision all came together.
05
Most red cards in a match
A match in Argentina between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas ended with 36 red cards after a full-scale brawl. It’s one of the most chaotic official games ever recorded, showing just how quickly emotions can boil over in high-stakes matches.
06
Most goals in a calendar year
Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in 2012 for Barcelona and Argentina combined, smashing a modern professional scoring record. Week after week, Messi delivered at an almost impossible level of consistency.
07
Oldest goal scorer
Kazuyoshi Miura scored a record-setting goal in 2017 for Yokohama FC in Japan’s J2 League at 50 years old. While most players are long retired, he is still competing against professionals decades younger.
08
Youngest player ever
At just 12 years old, Mauricio Baldivieso made his pro debut with Club Aurora in Bolivia’s top division. That’s the age most kids are still playing for fun, and he was already in a professional match.
09
Youngest player to win the World Cup
Pelé was only 17 when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup, and he even scored twice in the final. It wasn’t just a win, but it was also the arrival of one of soccer’s greatest legends.
10
Most career clean sheets
Peter Shilton kept more than 500 clean sheets over his long career, mainly with Nottingham Forest, Southampton and England. His skills showed an incredible level of consistency.
11
Longest soccer match
Back in the 1945-46 FA Cup, a tie between Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers went on for 3 hours and 23 minutes before a winner was finally settled. It’s a reminder of how much the game of soccer has evolved, especially before modern rules like penalty shootouts.
12
Most international goals
Christine Sinclair holds the record for most international goals with 190+ goals for Canada.
She holds the all-time international goals record for men or women.
13
Most appearances
Peter Shilton has the most official appearances in professional soccer, playing over 1,300 matches across club and international competitions. His career spanned more than three decades.
FAQ:
The magic behind soccer’s greatest records
Professional soccer is full of jaw-dropping moments that push the limits of what we thought possible. From lightning-fast goals to historic scorelines, these records capture the thrill, chaos and skill that make the game unforgettable.
Some records are the result of extraordinary talent, while others happen because of strange circumstances or just perfect timing.
No matter if it’s a record that may never be broken or one waiting for the next superstar, these soccer records remind us why we love soccer – a game built on surprises, magic and history-making moments.