Reverse won the title of National Champion of Red Bull Batalla USA 2021

On September 18, Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood was filled with smiles and great expectations after a year of virtual events. The delightful sweet & savage energy that’s true to

was palpable. Batalla royalty like OG Frases and new school entries like Klaze showed up and showed out in Los Angeles and brought their best selves to the table. Finally, it was Reverse who took home the USA title to meet with the best of the best global freestylers at the

later this year.