Reverse won the title of National Champion of Red Bull Batalla USA 2021

On September 18, Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood was filled with smiles and great expectations after a year of virtual events. The delightful sweet & savage energy that’s true to Red Bull Batalla was palpable. Batalla royalty like OG Frases and new school entries like Klaze showed up and showed out in Los Angeles and brought their best selves to the table. Finally, it was Reverse who took home the USA title to meet with the best of the best global freestylers at the International Final in Chile later this year.
The night began with OG Frases versus Reverse. And, at the end of the night, it was Texas-native McBetho and Reverse of Orlando who came head-to-head for the National title. McBetho put up an excellent and worthy fight, dethroning Yartzi in the Quarterfinal round of battles after a two-year reign. Both were voted fan favorites before the final round and it took two rounds of tiebreakers to finally crown Reverse the new star.
“I’m going to give everything to represent this country,” Cuban MC Reverse says about the win. The 19-year-old has been in the United States since age 14, and considers it home.
16 worthy opponents took the Red Bull Batalla stage this year: previous two-year titleholder Puerto Rican powerhouse Yartzi, OG Frases, Jordi, LinkOne, El Poeta, Jayco, Adonys, Boss, Eckonn, Cuban, G.I.O, El Dilema, McBetho, Klaze, RuRa and Reverse. The structure included themed battles and freestyles, with a first 8x8 round of freestyles followed by Quarterfinals and Semi-Finals with object prompts until only two were left to duel for the top spot.
The judges included some familiar faces, namely Cacha and Jony Beltran who have competed in Red Bull Batalla as well as El B, and new ones, including Mexican-American powerhouse Snow Tha Product and Cabra (formerly known as Visitante), as newly-knighted members.
It was a Red Bull Batalla to remember, with delightfully consistent competitive energy throughout the night thanks, in large part, to Dominican host, Jenn Morel and rap legend Serko Fu.
Relive the Red Bull Batalla USA National Final now.