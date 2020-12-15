7 must-ride Utah mountain biking trails
Utah is brimming with bike trails that are sure to surpass your expectations.
With over 1,200 mountain biking trails, Utah is a bucket list destination for every mountain biking enthusiast. From Moab and Salt Lake City to Park City and more, you'll find fun, scenic trails for all levels. Whether you're looking to catch some air like Red Bull's Carson Storch or you're new to the sport and hoping to get your feet wet, you'll love exploring these seven must-ride Utah mountain biking trails.
Great Mountain Biking Trails In Utah for Beginners
These are some of the top mountain biking trails in Utah for beginners:
Lost Prospector
Lost Prospector is one of the easier trails located on the east side of Park City. With only 600 feet of vertical climbing, it's a great trail for riders that are new to single-track mountain biking. You can opt for the 7.8-mile loop via the Rail Trail, splitting the ride between dirt and pavement, or stick to the dirt for a 6-mile out and back ride. The loop route is the easiest of the two options. Be sure to stop along the hillside and take in the awesome views of Park City and the resorts below.
Once you're on the trail, make sure you avoid common rookie mountain biking mistakes. You can also check out Red Bull's mountain biking episode of the show, ABC of..., for a quick tutorial on all things mountain biking. After your ride is over, head into town for a post-ride meal at Sammy's Bistro or Windy Ridge Cafe.
Quarry Trail
Salt Lake City's Quarry Trail is located near Sandy, Utah. Quarry and Little Cottonwood Creek Trail is 8.7 miles out and back. It offers a steady, easier climb beginning near the bottom of Little Cottonwood Canyon. It also provides a break from the desert sun with its shaded trails and cooler air near the river bed. If you're looking to train and improve your mountain biking skills, Quarry is a great choice.
Along the trail, you'll see the harvesting area for the granite blocks that were used to build the Salt Lake Temple, awesome rock gardens, and the occasional mountain goat, so make sure you have your camera nearby. Once you're done practicing your moves and catching the views, head into Salt Lake City for some refueling grub at one of the many restaurants like Lone Star Taqueria or Porcupine Pub & Grille.
Top Utah Mountain Biking Trails for Intermediates
Here are the top trails for intermediate mountain bikers:
Armstrong Trail
The Armstrong Trail is a newer addition to Park City's many trails. It features 4 miles of uphill-only riding with 1,300 feet of vertical elevation change. Armstrong is a one-way trail, so you'll need to plan on looping using another trail like Spiro to complete your ride. Armstrong is a gentle grade with many twists and turns, so make sure you brush up on your cornering technique before tackling this trail. Around 3 miles into the ride, you'll enjoy fantastic views of the city below. You'll also want to keep an eye out for mining ruins along the way.
After your day of riding, head into Park City for some grub and a good brew at Squatters Roadhouse Grille.
Wasatch Crest Trail
The Wasatch Crest Trail is a must-ride Park City trail for intermediate and advanced mountain bikers. It's 12.5 miles long with a difficult uphill section of either 1,600 feet or 4,000 feet of vertical climb, depending on the route you take. While the uphill climb to Wasatch Crest can be brutal, once up there, you'll enjoy a beautiful 360-degree view of the Wasatch Mountain range. Make sure you stop for a picture at Desolation Lake on your way back down.
The Red Tail Grill offers gorgeous mountain views and sits right at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, making it the perfect food stop for those heading down the Wasatch Crest Trail.
Mid Mountain Trail
The Mid Mountain Trail in Park City is a 21.9-mile single-track IMBA Epic trail. This trail begins in two places: Park City or Deer Valley Resort. The entire ride stands around 8,000 feet of elevation with tons of uphill climbs and descents. You'll enjoy wooded areas of pine and aspen as well as picturesque meadows beaming with wildflowers. If you're not up for the full 21.9 miles, you can opt for shorter loops ranging from 5 to 10 miles.
Before you tackle the descents on Mid Mountain trail, check out these mountain bike descending tips. When you're done cruising the trail, stop by Silver Star Cafe for a delicious hearth-fired pizza or sandwich.
Epic Utah Mountain Biking Trails for Advances
Check out these mountain biking trails for more advanced riders:
The Whole Enchilada
The Whole Enchilada is a difficult mountain biking trail in Moab stretching over 34 miles. Depending on the time of year, the trail starts in the La Sal Mountains and ends at the Colorado River. If you need to avoid snow and wet trails, you can start at Miners Basin. Technically, The Whole Enchilada is a complete loop starting and ending in town, but this requires well over 34 miles of riding, so many bikers opt to use a shuttle.
From red slickrock to Sandstone Canyon, an alpine pass, and a paved bike path, you'll experience just about every view and type of riding all on one trail. You'll want to have easy access to your camera at all times because the views on this trail are truly incredible. This trail will leave you tired and in dire need of food, water, and rest. Luckily, Moab offers an assortment of food options, including Mexican cuisine, Vietnamese-inspired soups and sandwiches, seafood, and more.
Slickrock
Slickrock Trail in Moab is often considered the best mountain biking that Utah has to offer. It features 10.5 miles of grueling terrain full of slickrock sandstone. Rather than a single track, you'll follow white dashes along the slickrock sandstone so you know where to go. If you're feeling exceptionally adventurous, you can try riding up a wall of red sandstone. Mile seven of the trail offers a great view for some pictures and a breather before you finish the loop.
There is a small fee to enter the Sand Flats Recreation Area where the trail starts. You'll pay $5 for a vehicle or $2 per person via bike or shuttle. When you're done for the day, you can grab some grub at one of the many nearby restaurants like The Trailhead Public House and Eatery.
Whether you're an expert looking for one-of-a-kind mountain biking trails that will test your mettle or a beginner just trying to learn and enjoy the ride, Utah is brimming with trails that are sure to surpass your expectations. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your calendar and start planning a visit to some of these epic Utah mountain biking trails.