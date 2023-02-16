The TexPlex park SXS Series is one of the top series in the world of UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle, racing.

When Red Bull rally racers and lifelong friends Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr. were approached with the opportunity to design the course for the 2021 season, they were stoked at the opportunity.

“Seth, he’s like my little brother sometimes,” Guthrie Jr. said in an interview with Red Bull . “We’re always of course trying to beat each other, but at the same time we’re helping each other out and wanting each other to do better. So I think that’s pretty cool.”

Austin Jones, Mitch Guthrie, Seth Quintero in Dubai for Rally Dakar 2023 © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

UTVs are a type of off-roading vehicle that can be used for recreation or for work. While the popularity of UTVs has grown a lot since the turn of the century, with more and more people entertaining the idea of off-road riding, UTVs have been around for more than 50 years.

This article will serve as a general guide into the world of UTVs, from the top brands to the safety measures to a look into the professional racing scene.

01 What is UTV Racing?

UTV racing, also known as side-by-side (SXS) racing, is a type of off-road racing using UTVs across different terrain. From racing on dirt tracks to racing through muddy forests or even on sandy terrain, UTV racing championships like the Red Bull Scramble Series take advantage of the wide off-road capabilities of the UTV.

Event participants compete in Red Bull Sand Scramble 2022 in Glamis, CA © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

You can race UTVs both casually and professionally, but there is one main thing you must consider before racing one: your attire.

You can wear regular clothes when riding around in a UTV. However, make sure that you are wearing a helmet and something that protects your eyes from debris. Also, ensure that there is no exposed skin. That means wearing gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and socks with shoes or boots that cover your ankle to protect yourself from cuts and other abrasions.

There is professional gear on the market that you can buy for UTV racing. It is much more expensive, but it offers more protection and is better suited for those who take UTV racing more seriously. However, if you’re a casual UTV rider, wearing regular clothes out of your closet is more than okay.

02 UTV Cars: Types

There are several types of UTVs across several different brands. There are three main types of UTVs: sport UTVs, youth UTVs, and crew cab UTVs.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. at the 2021 Red Bull Sand Scramble in Glamis, California © Al Arena / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport UTVs are built for sport. They are the fastest type of UTV and have the best handling. They typically seat two people. While they are good for racing, they’re not best suited for the roughest terrain, nor are they the best option for work-related uses.

Youth UTVs are made for kids. Most recommend that no one under the age of 10 use a UTV.

Since it’s for younger drivers, it has several safety features, including a speed limiter and roll cage.

Crew cab UTVs are the ones you typically see when people are doing arduous work like construction or logging. These UTVs are typically bigger, can seat 4-6 people, and are usually fitted with a cargo space to hold things. While they are the most powerful of the three types of UTVs, they also tend to be the most expensive, and not every manufacturer of UTVs makes crew cab versions.

Seth Quintero competes in Red Bull Sand Scramble 2022 in Glamis, CA © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

03 UTV Cars: Safety

There are several safety features that every UTV must have in order for people to race them. Here is a brief overview of the important features:

Roll cage: A protective frame that goes around the cabin of the UTV that limits harm done to the driver and passengers should the vehicle roll onto its roof

Doors: The doors must be able to be locked and fastened in a way that they do not open during racing

Safety nets: A safety net is designed to keep debris from flying into the vehicle

Fire extinguisher: Anything can happen when racing UTVs, including a vehicle fire. All UTVs are required to have a fire extinguisher if you are to race them.

Harness: All UTVs require either a four-point harness or a five-point harness. This keeps all passengers in their seats during a crash, whether the vehicle is right-side up or upside-down.

Ignition: The ignition must be labeled and must be accessible from both inside and outside the vehicle. One reason for this is if the person inside the vehicle is incapacitated, the vehicle can still be safely shut off.

Mia Chapman competes in Red Bull Sand Scramble 2022 in Glamis, CA © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Classes of UTV Racing

UTV racing has grown a lot since its infancy, and as a result, it has many different racing series and classes in which people can participate. Here is a brief overview of those classes:

R900: A desert-racing series that features single-seater UTVs

Sportsman: A series that doesn’t use points or a championship system

Rally sportsman: Same as a sportsman. However, this system implements other events like speed and navigation

Pro Production: A professional racing series that features UTVs that are available on the market to regular consumers

Pro Turbo: A professional racing series that features UTVs fitted with turbochargers

Pro Unlimited: A professional racing series with none of the usual UTV restrictions from Pro Turbo and Pro Production. It allows teams to try new gear or add new products

