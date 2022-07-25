MTB

Here's what went down at the Vallnord Downhill World Cup

A new course in Vallnord provided a testing challenge at Round 5 of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup. Find out what happened during the racing here.
By Rajiv Desai and Faye Brozek
Valentina Höll performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022
Summary

  1. 1
    It's one of the fastest tracks we've ever seen
  2. 2
    Vali Höll took her first win of 2022
  3. 3
    Commencal didn't get the results they were after
  4. 4
    Loris Vergier tamed this loose and wild course
  5. 5
    Jackson Goldstone's Junior time would have won the Elite Men's race
  6. 6
    Aaron Gwin rolled back the years with a 4th place finish
The downhill elite were treated to a whole new downhill course at the Vallnord round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup. If you missed any of the action from the fifth round of the series, you can watch it all again by clicking the relevant replay links below or alternatively watch shortened highlights below:

DH finals highlights – Vallnord

Here’s what went down on the hillside in Vallnord at the fifth downhill UCI Mountain Bike World Cup of 2022.

Get the downhill results from Lenzerheide and the latest World Cup overall standings by clicking here, and keep scrolling down to see the big moments, main talking points and stories from the racing weekend.
01

It's one of the fastest tracks we've ever seen

The brand new Andorran track has been touted as one of the fastest tracks ever seen on a World Cup circuit. The 1.8km-long course starts open and wide, with huge jumps and big berms, and it then begins to get technical with difficult off-camber sections a tricky rock garden, before then plummeting steeply through the forest.

Downhill track explanation – Vallnord

Join Mille Johnset and Jackson Goldstone as they talk us through the downhill track at Vallnord.

Underfoot the track was super dry, loose and dusty. Riders hardly have to put in a pedal stroke before they're catapulted down. However, the conditions also meant that traction in some sections was often near non-existent, especially in the turns. The dust created big ruts and with tires drifting, every rider created a constantly changing track.
Rider takes on a drop at the UCI Mountina bike Downhill World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 14, 2022.
Mountain views for miles
Dakota Norton racing during practice at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Drifting created dust clouds
Vallnord course details 2022.
High speed and technical
Eliot Jackson, Finn Iles and Aaron Gwin as seen during practice at the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Eliot Jackson gives his thoughts on line choice during practice
Over the rocks
High speed from top to bottom
Big air and big mountains
Keeping it tight
Big berms at the top of the course
The heat was another factor to consider at this round
Sunlight in the woods made vision difficult in the steep sections
02

Vali Höll took her first win of 2022

Austrian rider Vali Höll managed to pull off the perfect run in Andorra to secure her first win of the season. The 20-year-old had been struggling to put together a clean top-to-bottom race run all season, with three crashes in the past three World Cup races.

Women's DH winning run – Vallnord

Watch Vali Höll's winning run at Vallnord, the fifth stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2022.

Valentina Höll
A victorious and relieved Höll said that she’d tried to ride smart like an adult and not like a junior, and mentioned that after a crash in qualifying and a bad practice run that she was just relieved to have finished without crashing. With a 3.5-second winning margin and one of her favorite stops, Snowshoe in the United States, coming in two weeks time, it looks like Höll’s winning combo might continue.
Valentina Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
This win meant so much for the Austrian rider, who's battled bad luck
Valentina Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Tense times watching the last few riders
Valentina Holl performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Flying on the track
Valentina Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Attacking at altitude
Vali Höll Valentina Holl seen at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022
All smiles for Höll
03

Commencal didn't get the results they were after

With bike brand Commencal's headquarters positioned at the bottom of the Andorran course, it's always a big hometown race for those who ride for them. The Commencal crew weren't able to snag the top spot, but two of the women's field were able to make the podium. Fastest qualifier Camille Balanche delivered an uncharacteristically messy run to see her finish in third, while young Norwegian rider Millie Johnsett wrapped up the podium in fifth.
Camille Balanche performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
It was 3rd for Balanche, who didn't have her usual focus
The Elite Women's podium at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on Jul 16 , 2022.
Millie Johnset rounded off the podium for Commencal
Myriam Nicole performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Myriam Nicole's run was hindered by a crash in the woods
Myriam Nicole warms up at Vallnord 2022.
Myriam was in the hospital with sickness at the start of the week
Monika Hrastnik performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Monika Hrastnik took 12th at Vallnord
French favorite Myriam Nicole had an unfortunate week, with an early hospitalization due to suspected food poisoning, but she made it on track to race and was up at the splits until a crash in the woods took her out of contention. She eventually finished in seventh place. European Champion Monika Hrastnik wasn't able to tame the Andorran track and took 12th place.
04

Loris Vergier tamed this loose and wild course

In winning the men's race, Loris Vergier won by an incredible 1.4-seconds over Loïc Bruni – a huge time margin given the condition of this bone dry, blown-out course for men’s finals. Very few athletes can claim to have been in control on this course, but as last man down the mountain Vergier put in a precise, almost perfect run to the finish. The time at the finish line reflected the fact there were little or no mistakes from the Frenchman despite being on the limit on this fast-paced course.
Loris Vergier racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
No let up from Vergier as he crosses the finish line
Loris Vergier moments after crossing the finish line at the finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Have I won?
Andreas Kolb had been sitting on the winner's hot-seat for some time, but successive athletes in the last five down went faster than his time –first Aaron Gwin, then Finn Iles and then Bruni. Amaury Pierron, feeling the effects of a practice crash in the morning, was off the pace. Then it was Vergier’s turn and he simply smashed it.
Loic Bruni performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022.
Full commitment from Bruni now he's pain free from an injured shoulder
Finn Iles performs at UCI DH World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra on July 16, 2022
Iles used every inch of the track on a wild run. He had to settle for 3rd
Andreas Kolb racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
The good form continues for Andreas Kolb, with a podium place in 5th
Lukas Meier-Smith racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
At just 20, 6th placed Australian Lukas Meier-Smith has a big future
Oliver Zwar racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Early hotseat warmer Oliver Zwar
This season hasn't been bad for Vergier, but he's not been in contention for wins – a sixth in Fort William being his previous best result. The confidence from this win should see him kick-on for the rest of this season however.
05

Jackson Goldstone's Junior time would have won the Elite Men's race

Jackson Goldstone wrapped another Junior World Cup win, his third this season after victories in Lourdes and Lenzerheide. Remarkably, the Canadian's winning time of 2m 43.420s was faster than Loris Vergier's winning time of 2m 44.500s in the Elite Men's race. Jordan Williams, the British rider who finished second to Goldstone in the Junior race, set a time that was faster than Bruni, who finished second to Vergier.
Jackson Goldstone racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Goldstone will certainly remember racing at Vallnord
While it's true they may have had the best of the course conditions, having started in the morning of finals day, it's still quite a remarkable feat to record times faster than all the senior male riders and something they'll be sure to mention to their more senior colleagues for some time to come. In the race for the overall between the two, it's Goldstone, with 280 points, who leads from Williams on 260 points.
Jackson Goldstone as seen following the finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup round in Vallnord.
An incredible achievement, no wonder Goldstone was all smiles post-racing
06

Aaron Gwin rolled back the years with a 4th place finish

As mentioned previously, Aaron Gwin is getting somewhere back to his best at World Cup races. Here, the American followed up his best qualifying result for some time – fifth – with a fourth place in finals.
Aaron Gwin racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
Gwin is back battling at the business end of races
racing at finals of the 2022 DH MTB World Cup in Vallnord.
And back on the podium
This course very much suited Gwin, who's used to riding on sun-baked trails and courses in his native California and, super motivated from his qualifying performance, Gwin attacked the course. He would have got an even faster time had he not made mistakes that almost washed his front tyre out a couple of times. The next round in Snowshoe, on home turf back in the US, cannot come fast enough for Gwin.
