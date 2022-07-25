Bike
MTB
Here's what went down at the Vallnord Downhill World Cup
A new course in Vallnord provided a testing challenge at Round 5 of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup. Find out what happened during the racing here.
The downhill elite were treated to a whole new downhill course at the Vallnord round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup. If you missed any of the action from the fifth round of the series, you can watch it all again by clicking the relevant replay links below or alternatively watch shortened highlights below:
DH finals highlights – Vallnord
Here’s what went down on the hillside in Vallnord at the fifth downhill UCI Mountain Bike World Cup of 2022.
Get the downhill results from Lenzerheide and the latest World Cup overall standings by clicking here, and keep scrolling down to see the big moments, main talking points and stories from the racing weekend.
01
It's one of the fastest tracks we've ever seen
The brand new Andorran track has been touted as one of the fastest tracks ever seen on a World Cup circuit. The 1.8km-long course starts open and wide, with huge jumps and big berms, and it then begins to get technical with difficult off-camber sections a tricky rock garden, before then plummeting steeply through the forest.
Downhill track explanation – Vallnord
Join Mille Johnset and Jackson Goldstone as they talk us through the downhill track at Vallnord.
Underfoot the track was super dry, loose and dusty. Riders hardly have to put in a pedal stroke before they're catapulted down. However, the conditions also meant that traction in some sections was often near non-existent, especially in the turns. The dust created big ruts and with tires drifting, every rider created a constantly changing track.
02
Vali Höll took her first win of 2022
Austrian rider Vali Höll managed to pull off the perfect run in Andorra to secure her first win of the season. The 20-year-old had been struggling to put together a clean top-to-bottom race run all season, with three crashes in the past three World Cup races.
Women's DH winning run – Vallnord
Watch Vali Höll's winning run at Vallnord, the fifth stop of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2022.
A victorious and relieved Höll said that she’d tried to ride smart like an adult and not like a junior, and mentioned that after a crash in qualifying and a bad practice run that she was just relieved to have finished without crashing. With a 3.5-second winning margin and one of her favorite stops, Snowshoe in the United States, coming in two weeks time, it looks like Höll’s winning combo might continue.
03
Commencal didn't get the results they were after
With bike brand Commencal's headquarters positioned at the bottom of the Andorran course, it's always a big hometown race for those who ride for them. The Commencal crew weren't able to snag the top spot, but two of the women's field were able to make the podium. Fastest qualifier Camille Balanche delivered an uncharacteristically messy run to see her finish in third, while young Norwegian rider Millie Johnsett wrapped up the podium in fifth.
French favorite Myriam Nicole had an unfortunate week, with an early hospitalization due to suspected food poisoning, but she made it on track to race and was up at the splits until a crash in the woods took her out of contention. She eventually finished in seventh place. European Champion Monika Hrastnik wasn't able to tame the Andorran track and took 12th place.
04
Loris Vergier tamed this loose and wild course
In winning the men's race, Loris Vergier won by an incredible 1.4-seconds over Loïc Bruni – a huge time margin given the condition of this bone dry, blown-out course for men’s finals. Very few athletes can claim to have been in control on this course, but as last man down the mountain Vergier put in a precise, almost perfect run to the finish. The time at the finish line reflected the fact there were little or no mistakes from the Frenchman despite being on the limit on this fast-paced course.
Andreas Kolb had been sitting on the winner's hot-seat for some time, but successive athletes in the last five down went faster than his time –first Aaron Gwin, then Finn Iles and then Bruni. Amaury Pierron, feeling the effects of a practice crash in the morning, was off the pace. Then it was Vergier’s turn and he simply smashed it.
This season hasn't been bad for Vergier, but he's not been in contention for wins – a sixth in Fort William being his previous best result. The confidence from this win should see him kick-on for the rest of this season however.
05
Jackson Goldstone's Junior time would have won the Elite Men's race
Jackson Goldstone wrapped another Junior World Cup win, his third this season after victories in Lourdes and Lenzerheide. Remarkably, the Canadian's winning time of 2m 43.420s was faster than Loris Vergier's winning time of 2m 44.500s in the Elite Men's race. Jordan Williams, the British rider who finished second to Goldstone in the Junior race, set a time that was faster than Bruni, who finished second to Vergier.
While it's true they may have had the best of the course conditions, having started in the morning of finals day, it's still quite a remarkable feat to record times faster than all the senior male riders and something they'll be sure to mention to their more senior colleagues for some time to come. In the race for the overall between the two, it's Goldstone, with 280 points, who leads from Williams on 260 points.
06
Aaron Gwin rolled back the years with a 4th place finish
As mentioned previously, Aaron Gwin is getting somewhere back to his best at World Cup races. Here, the American followed up his best qualifying result for some time – fifth – with a fourth place in finals.
This course very much suited Gwin, who's used to riding on sun-baked trails and courses in his native California and, super motivated from his qualifying performance, Gwin attacked the course. He would have got an even faster time had he not made mistakes that almost washed his front tyre out a couple of times. The next round in Snowshoe, on home turf back in the US, cannot come fast enough for Gwin.
