The Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup swapped the Alps of Switzerland for the Pyrenean mountains of Andorra for the sixth round of competition. Recap on all the action from Vallnord in the replay links or watch the shortened highlights below.

12 min XC finals highlights – Vallnord Here’s what went down in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2022 cross-country at Vallnord.

Get the results from the cross-country racing in Vallnord and the latest World Cup overall standings here and scroll down for things you might have missed from the racing weekend in Andorra.

01 Loana Lecomte surprisingly sits Andorra out

Loana Lecomte surprised everyone by announcing she wasn't going to be racing in Vallnord. Last year's overall World Cup winner, who'd been leading the series before the start of the XCC race by just one point from Australia's Rebecca McConnell, said she was taking the opportunity to rest and prepare for the second half of the season instead.

Lecomte will hopefully be back for the North American World Cups © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

Lecomte was in good condition going into Vallnord, having won the previous two rounds in Leogang and Lenzerheide, so it was a calculated risk not racing given the situation in the overall. The overall may, of course, not be her goal for the season. With the World Championships in Les Gets in France, that might be the race she's looking to peak for instead.

Kate Courtney was another athlete making a similar decision to miss Vallnord in order to go back home to the United States and concentrate on the upcoming races in Mont-Sainte-Anne and Snowshoe.

02 A Swiss double in the XCC for the same team

Swiss pair Alessandra Keller and Mathias Flückiger took the win's in the women's and men's XCC races respectively. Both ride for the Thömus Maxon team, which also happens to be Swiss-based. The landmark victories for the team was celebrated by Keller and Flückiger at the end of the men's race.

6 min XCC recap – Vallnord The sixth XCC UCI Mountain Bike World Cup of 2022 in Vallnord will earn the riders valuable points.

Keller, who finished second in the XCC at Lenzerheide last week, was active in the race from the off and made a decisive break on lap three of six, with a trademark burst of power that no else could match. A fall on the penultimate lap saw chasers Rebecca McConnell and Anne Terpstra come back into contention on the last lap, but Keller pulled on all her reserves to hold them off.

Keller puts down the power at the head of the race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto McConnell's mojo returned in this race, as did her race legs © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Keller's only previous XCC World Cup win came four years ago at Vallnord © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto A clash of handlebars at the start hampered Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

In the men's race, Flückiger needed a bit of luck to secure his fourth XCC career win. Luca Braidot, the winner of the Lenzerheide XCO race, took his form and confidence into this XCC race and looked to have built a decent lead coming into the last lap. However, his chain came off his chainring as he approached the start/finish to begin his last lap.

Flückiger, Alan Hatherly and Vlad Dascălu were able to pass Braidot, with Flückiger taking the lead. Hartherly and Dascălu weren't able to pass him on the last lap and the Swiss rider prevailed at the finish line.

Luca Braidot looked odds-on for the win before his chain slipped © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Flückiger took full benefit of Braidot's mishap © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Dascălu follows Hatherly's wheel as the race reaches its finale © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

03 Terpstra on top in the Pyrenees

Anne Terpstra spent time training in the Dolomites at altitude before coming to the Andorran round and her preparation paid off. The Dutch rider made her intentions known from the beginning and placed herself in the driving seat immediately. Constantly pushing forward, she didn't seem to mind the thin air and with second place contender Rebecca McConnell hindered by a puncture, Terpstra was able to ride to a comfortable and unchallenged lead.

Terpstra was setting the pace from the start © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto She had a very healthy lead © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Clearly in great shape, she had a dominant performance. As she passed her team in the Tech/Feed zone for the final time, she got a celebratory spray of water and rode on to take her second World Cup win – with her last one being right here in Andorra in 2019.

Anne Terpstra takes the win in Andorra © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Talking after the race she mentioned how the conditions worked to her favor: "I think this course and circumstances must suit me really well. I like it when it’s hot, I like it when it's dusty, I love the technical parts here – I guess it suits my type of riding."

04 Another Italian job for Luca Braidot

Luca Braidot became one of very few riders to take back-to-back XCO World Cup wins as he cruised to victory in Vallnord after another dramatic men's race. Like his triumph last week in Lenzerheide , the result was laced with good fortune for the Italian. Romania's Vlad Dascălu had been leading the race, having attacked his lead group colleagues Braidot and Spanish rider David Valero-Serrano on the last lap.

Clouds of dirt fly at the start of the men's race © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Victor Koretzky lead the race on the first lap after a good start © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Valero-Serrano, Dascălu and Braidot were in the lead group with a lap to go © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

Dascălu was undoubtedly the strongest of the three and had built a winning lead before a problem with his gearing saw him have to stop to try and fix it. Braidot and Valero-Serrano soon passed him, with Braidot then managing to gap a tiring Serrano as the rest of the lap played out. The Spaniard finished second, while Dascălu was passed by Nino Schurter in the closing moment and finished fourth.

Braidot eases to the win for the second weekend in a row © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

While there's no doubt that his wins have come with a large of amount of luck, Braidot's form and condition have been great these past few weeks and he was racing with the lead groups from the early laps in both Lenzerheide and here in Vallnord. As mentioned above, he also looked like he was going to win Friday's XCC race before his chain slipped, which confirms he's probably in the form of his life right now.

Valero Serrano put in his best performance for years © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Dascălu nursed his bike to the finish, eventually finishing 4th © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto The disappointment of how that last lap unfolded sets in with Dascălu © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

05 Bad luck struck twice for Rebecca McConnell

Overall XCO World Cup series leader Rebecca McConnell was up at the front with Anne Terpstra for the opening laps, but on the second lap she suffered a puncture on a descent, far away from the Tech/Feed Zone. McConnell lost precious energy and positions as the rear flat slowed her pace and forced her to have to run her bike up the grueling climb known as 'The Wall'. Eventually getting to the Tech/Feed Zone, her team replaced her rear wheel and McConnell was back on her way and still in the top-20.

Two rear flats and twice having to push up 'The Wall' © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Lap 3 came around and almost in the exact same spot, McConnell suffered another rear puncture. Trying to maintain momentum was hard and she crashed in the rocky descent and had to run her bike up 'The Wall' again, before getting the wheel replaced. This set her back to 48th position. A deflated McConnell spent the rest of the race fighting to regain lost positions and crucial overall points, going on to finish the race in 21st place and maintain the overall leader's jersey.

McConnell tried her best to finish as high as possible after her issues © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

06 No Flückiger in XCO and Schurter takes full advantage

The drama in the men's race started before the pedalling began, with the news that Mathias Flückiger would not be starting. Friday's XCC winner wasn't feeling well with a cold, so opted to take a longer view of the season by not risking himself given the oppressive temperatures in Vallnord. Flückiger was sitting second in the overall World Cup series classification, so there was an opportunity for series leader Nino Schurter and third-placed Alan Hatherly to take advantage.

Except, Schurter and Hatherly had their own health issues to deal with. Schurter said he wasn’t feeling 100 percent and Hatherly was managing a chest infection. Both raced, though, but those health issues were apparent as both men dropped down the field early on.

For Hatherly it was a case of limiting his losses © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

Schurter did improve as the race went on and put in yet another superhuman effort to eventually finish third after a measured performance, while Hatherly finished way down in 26th. Schurter’s third place meant 180 valuable points and he extended his lead over his two nearest challengers before the start of racing.

Getting as many as points for the overall was Schurter's objective © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Schurter paced himself through the race given how he felt © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Mission accomplished © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

07 Moana Mitterwallner delivered what we've all been waiting for

20-year-old Moana Mitterwallner is in her first year in Elite after winning every U23 race last year. The young Austrian faced pressure and high expectations coming into the season and today she was able to get her best result yet – a second place.

On the attack © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Taking her time in the race, she built on positions, overtaking opponents at a consistent pace until she reached the chasing pack. She didn't stick around in the chase for long however and accelerated away on a long climb. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Sina Frei had tried to keep up, but the young Austrian's pace was just too fast. An elated Mitterwallner crossed the line in second place, with a healthy margin ahead of third placed Ramona Forchini.

Mitterwallner cools herself down © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Moana Mitterwallner on the move as she overtakes Ferrand-Prévot © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Speaking after the race Mitterwallner said that she'd been working on her self-belief and saying that while she knows her race starts aren't ideal, yet she took advantage of the long track: "I accept that my starts are not where I want them to be, but I knew it was a super-long race, with several opportunities to overtake riders. You just have to go as fast as you can when you can."