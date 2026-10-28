Don't stumble on Summit with this VALORANT map guide

Struggling to get wins on Summit? Here’s everything you need to know to turn this map in your favor. Summit has a three-lane layout with two sites - but it’s the unique quirks that make this map interesting. What separates Summit from other maps in VALORANT is its interactive walls that can be dropped at the push of a button, changing the layout of the map for the remainder of the round.

01 Summit map overview

Set in the Radiant training academy in Zhangjiajie, China, Summit is a map built around three lanes, with an interconnected central area that can become the scene of some explosive teamfights. The map also features three interactive walls that can be dropped by pushing a button. This gives Summit some extra layers of complexity, which has drawn criticism from some fans. But with the right tactics this map can provide one of the most dynamic experiences VALORANT has to offer.

One sits in front of A site, the other in front of B site and the final one in front of the central area. The changeable layout makes playing Summit a fluid experience that requires adaptability and quick reactions. Once a switch is activated, it cannot be reversed for the rest of the round, so you’ll need to carefully consider whether flipping it is the right move for your team.

02 What are the callouts for the Summit map?

Summit introduces brand-new game mechanics © Riot Games

A Site

A Lobby

A Main

A Garden

A Site

A Art

A Cave

A Hall

A Link

Mid

Mid Bottom

Mid Top

Mid Window

Mid Fountain

Mid Bend

Mid Tiles

B Site

B Lobby

B Gym

B Trophy

B Tower

B Drop

B Site

B Link

B Main

03 What are the best agents for the Summit map?

Sentinel: Vyse

The Summit map is built around three lanes © Riot Games

It’s no surprise that Vyse boasts an impressive 55.2 percent win rate on Summit (at the time of writing). Her utility is particularly useful in Summit’s narrow passages and is capable of punishing opponents who overcommit. Vyse also has a surprisingly low pick rate, so this agent might just give you an unpredictable edge over your foes.

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Controller: Clove

Clove utilizes silent, long-lasting smokes that can help you navigate Summit’s numerous exposed areas and execute site pushes without getting taken apart. If you play aggressively (solo queuers, hello) Clove is the top pick.

Initiator: Fade

Fade provides a unique advantage on Summit, as she can reveal enemies locations - particularly useful when the layout of the map shifts. As angles and rotations can change in an instant, you can scope out new routes before committing to an attack.

Duelist: Neon

When sightlines get blocked, you’ll want to have this speedy duellist on your side to quickly turn around the fight. On Summit, Neon pairs particularly well with information gathering agents like Fade, as she can use her utility to quickly advance on enemy positions.

04 Summit map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Master the interactive walls

Summit’s unique selling point is its collapsable walls. You can use these to your advantage by cutting off sightlines and making your rotations unpredictable. You also need to keep track of which walls have been dropped, so communicate with your team and make sure you’re using the blockers to your advantage.

Tip 2: Focus on mid

Summit’s large mid area is key to controlling the map. This is where recon agents come in useful - use Fade’s Prowler and Haunting Watcher to recon the area before moving in and then use Fade’s smokes to create a safe route through. If your opponents are controlling mid, don’t hesitate to put on pressure.

Tip 3: Co-ordinate your utility

Summit’s changeable layout means that coordinating when and where you deploy your utility is key. There are plenty of nooks and corners for enemies to hide in, so scoping out the area and coordinating your pushes will lessen the chances of you being caught out. Using your abilities separately will give your enemies time to reposition, so be intentional as much as possible.

Looking for more VALORANT tips? Check out our VALORANT map mastery article . Or improve your communication with our VALORANT lingo guide .

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About the author Who is Jack Ridsdale? Jack specialises in gaming, esports and technology. He has a particular interest in competitive shooters and fighting games, and has attended numerous esports events in the UK and beyond. His areas of expertise include Overwatch, Street Fighter, VALORANT and triple-A titles.