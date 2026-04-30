Miami makeover: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls debut special edition F1 livery

Miami has become a special place for the Racing Bulls, with its very first livery being revealed in the city in 2024. Last year also saw the team

throughout the racing weekend. Peter Bayer, CEO, VCARB shares, "Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team. For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception. The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team - creative and willing to push boundaries. We're very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavor and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend."