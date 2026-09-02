How Victor and Blondie rediscovered joy before winning Red Bull BC One

Victor had just won another Red Bull BC One Cypher USA National Final , and the first thing on his mind was food. He wanted to get back to the hotel, get something good to eat and hang out with his friends.

Considering what had just happened in San Diego, the reaction was almost anticlimactic. Victor had just defeated Jeffro in the B-Boy final to claim his third Red Bull BC One Cypher USA national title, adding another win to a résumé that already includes two Red Bull BC One World Championship titles and an Olympic bronze medal .

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But Victor wasn’t thinking about any of that. He was relieved, and mainly, quite surprised.

“I was just really surprised that I won,” he said. “I was not expecting it at all.”

That might sound strange coming from one of the most accomplished breakers in the world. Victor has spent more than two decades building a career around competition. He’s known for blending power moves with fluidity, musicality and improvisation, with signature moves including the Super Montalvo one-hand spin and back-flip-into-flare combinations.

Although he has many moves, accolades and tricks up his sleeve, this time he came to the cypher with a simple goal: to enjoy dancing again. In a way, that is where this year’s Red Bull BC One USA champions, Victor and B-Girl Blondie , find their common ground.

Their paths through breaking look very different. Victor is a veteran who has been dancing for roughly 22 years. Blondie, whose given name is Saree McIntosh, has spent years moving between breaking, music and acting. She started breaking at 13 and has competed internationally as a member of crews including Full Force and Flow XL.

They have two different stories, yet, both arrived in San Diego after spending time figuring out how to love the dance again.

01 B-Boy Victor stepped away from breaking to find the spark again

Victor's dilemma was never if he could dance or was able to evolve through dance, rather, his biggest challenge was deciding whether he still wanted to.

After years of competitions, the thing that once gave him an outlet started to feel like a job. He had been doing it for so long that the schedule of training, competing and constantly having to prove himself time and time again began to wear on him.

“I started not enjoying dancing as much as I did in my younger years,” he said.

So he stepped away and tried other things. He found new inspiration by spending time away from the competition circuit and eventually realized that distance gave him perspective; something he couldn’t find while constantly chasing the next title.

B-Boy Victor competes at Red Bull BC One National Fina © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I was feeling the music and the crowd and the energy. I was feeling it so much, I'm like, you know what? Let me just dance. Let me just enjoy. B-Boy Victor

It wasn’t the first time Victor had needed to rediscover his relationship with breaking. He has spoken before about losing his love for the dance and taking a break, during which he explored other interests before returning to competition.

This time, though, upon his return, his body wasn’t exactly cooperating. A wrist injury had been bothering him for three months and was limiting some of his signature moves. Then, two weeks before the competition, he tripped and split open his elbow.

He thought the competition was over. With only about a week and a half to prepare, Victor used his decades of experience in the game to adapt and use what he had to get to the win.

“I tried my best that I could in that moment for this event,” he said.

Instead of relying entirely on the moves he knew he could hit, Victor allowed himself to improvise. Red Bull’s recap of the final noted the same shift, describing a performance built around technicality, originality and riskier improvisation.

Victor says the music was what ultimately pulled him out of his head. He had moves he planned to do and things he knew he could execute. But when he actually got to perform, something changed.

“I was feeling the music and the crowd and the energy,” he shared. “Since I was feeling it so much, I'm like, you know what? Let me just dance. Let me just enjoy.”

Then, in that moment, there it was; the thing he had been looking for.

02 How B-Girl Blondie found her way back to breaking

Blondie’s story starts somewhere else. Long before she was standing in San Diego as the 2026 Red Bull BC One USA B-Girl champion, she was a teenager trying to figure out where she belonged.

She had already been dancing for years, with breaking as her first style, before adding hip-hop, jazz and contemporary. She was also developing a career in music and acting. Her mother was a professional dancer and her father is a musician and songwriter, so performing was never exactly foreign territory.

But breaking came with its own set of rules, particularly when she entered the Red Bull scene at 16. She remembers feeling like a “small fish in a big pond.”

“When I was younger, my style was still developing,” she recalled. “So, I had to really find my way to be respected in the B-Girl community. There were always very kind people, but there were also B-Girls who really didn't like my style.”

She could have allowed that experience to define her relationship with breaking, but instead, she eventually stepped away.

Music became a bigger part of her life. She took a job in South Korea and found herself trying to balance a career in music with the expectations that came with being a competitive B-Girl.

For a while, breaking lost, but Blondie eventually realized she didn’t have to choose.

“Life has seasons,” she said. “And just like an athlete is in season, and then out of season, that might be the same way for me.”

Sometimes music gets more of her energy, sometimes breaking does. Sometimes one takes a back seat entirely, but that doesn’t mean the other one disappears. This realization seems to have changed the way she approaches both.

Her musical background has even begun influencing her breaking. She explained that musicality was once one of her weaker areas because the music she listened to most wasn’t necessarily the breaks she was dancing to. As she spent more time writing songs and working around producers and different genres, she started listening differently.

“Now I can understand breaks a little bit better. Like what instrument am I hitting now? Even counts and stuff like that,” she shared.

03 The moment everything clicked for Blondie

By the time Blondie arrived in San Diego, she could feel that something had changed before the competition even started. It happened when she stepped onto the floor to test it.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, I’ve grown,’” she said. “‘I feel very different than I did last time.’”

Her nerves hadn’t magically disappeared, however. Then came her Top 16 battle against Mar and after one round, when Blondie hit one of her freezes exactly the way she wanted to, the nerves weren’t running the show anymore.

By the B-Girl final, she defeated fellow Red Bull BC One veteran Rascal Randi in a three-round battle, using her explosive power moves, dynamic transitions and battle presence to earn the judges’ decision.

B-Girl Blondie competes at Red Bull BC One National Final © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Don’t try to fit in...just be yourself and lean into that. B-Girl Blondie

She had finally arrived at the version of herself she’d been trying to find and she wasn’t trying to become someone else to get there. In fact, one of the biggest lessons she wants to pass down to younger B-Girls is exactly the opposite.

“Don’t try to fit in,” she says of what she would tell the 16-year-old Blondie who had just stepped into the world of Red Bull. “Just be yourself and lean into that.”

It’s advice she now tries to embody for the dancers coming up behind her, too. Blondie remembers seeing younger B-Girls backstage after losing their first Red Bull battles. She knows what it feels like to be the nervous person in the room. So she makes a point of being the person she once needed.

“I always wanted someone to console me a little bit when I was upset after a battle,” she said. “So I tried to just tell them to keep going.”

04 The Title is a Fraction of the Story

The journey behind the title is likely the most interesting thing about what happened in San Diego. Victor didn’t need another title to prove that he was one of the best breakers in the world. Blondie didn’t need a championship to prove that she belonged in the Red Bull BC One scene. Both had already done the harder part of staying.

Victor stayed after the injuries and the doubt and the feeling that he might have aged out of the version of breaking he once dominated. Blondie stayed after the losses and the uncertainty and the years spent wondering whether she could really balance all the different parts of herself. They both stopped treating the dance floor like a test they had to pass and they started treating it like a place they could actually be themselves.

But their eyes are still very passionately on the prize.

USA Red Bull BC One champions Blondie and Victor celebrate in San Diego © Red Bull

Victor is already looking toward Toronto, where he will attempt to add another world title to his collection. Blondie wants to make it onto the main stage and prove to herself that she can compete at the highest level internationally. The Red Bull BC One World Final takes place November 29 in Toronto, where the world’s top breakers will meet for the first time in the event’s 22-year history on Canadian soil.

But neither seems particularly interested in carrying the weight of what a win is supposed to mean.

Victor has learned that sometimes the best thing you can do is stop thinking about the result and listen to the music. Blondie has learned that sometimes the best thing you can do is stop trying to fit into the version of yourself that other people expect to see.

Two different people on two different journeys found their way back to the same place and this time, they actually had fun.