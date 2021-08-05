MTB Immersion: a virtual freeride experience

For most of us, 2020 was a pretty abnormal year that left us searching for creative ways to stay healthy, active, and connected. While it wasn’t a big year for freeride MTB events, athletes like Red Bull’s Hannah Bergemann still found a way to connect and learn with fellow riders - even if she wasn't hucking bikes off drops as big as her house as much as she normally does each year.

For a week in July, a dozen selected athletes and mountain biking enthusiasts joined together under Hannah's leadership as part of a virtual immersion week. They met each day via videoconference, and learned a range of the skills, tips, and techniques that earned Hannah the honor of being the first woman ever to drop in at Red Bull Formation , the blue-ribbon event of women’s freeride mountain biking.

Summer is the perfect time to try new outdoor hobbies: trails just about everywhere in the US are rideable and the sun setting late and rising early. Hannah connected with participants ranging from beginners to more experienced freeriders so that they could learn from one of the hardest riding women on the planet.

Hannah started planning the week way back in February and she “honestly didn’t know where everybody was coming into this project.” This turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it helped her design a syllabus that worked for everyone. To do this, she focused on the fundamental aspects of freeride, things like stoppies, wheelies, and manuals, as well as bike set up for trail riding and what she changes for big hit runs. Professionals from the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center provided insights into the mental training, strength and conditioning work, and nutritional strategies that have let her progress to the top of her sport. To cap it all off, a Red Bull photographer provided a GoPro tutorial so participants could record and share their progression throughout the week. Each participant received a personalized invite pack with all of Hannah’s essentials and everything they needed to ride hard and enjoy the week, including the new Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit , as well as Smith Optics sunglasses, a Crankbrothers M19 multi-tool, a Dakine Hot Laps waist bag, and a brand new GoPro Hero9 to record and share it all with the world.

For Alex Showerman , who is no slouch on a freeride bike herself, the week was exactly what she needed to progress to the next level in the sport. “This came at the perfect time for me. I am reinventing my riding style. I am competent as a technical rider, I love technical downhill stuff, but this summer I made it my mission to start riding creatively with more style. This just came in and gave me the tools to kick my progression into high gear,” she said.

Bryce Miller was a little less experienced with technical riding than Alex “going into this, everyone gave a rating out of 10 where their skill set was at. Most people said seven or above, and I said four!” But Bryce saw this as a benefit, as he could “pull tips and advice from everyone in the group chats.”

Redefining women’s mountain biking is important to Hannah and that was obvious from the composition and content of the week. This means a few things, first and foremost is inclusivity. “This project provided a really cool opportunity to include more diversity in the sport, which is something I always try to make a point of. Women’s freeride as a sport is still relatively new and is constantly changing and growing. Because of that there is a lot of room for diversity,” Hannah said. For Alex, this was important. “I thought that in coming out [as a trans woman] I would lose the action sports community.” She said, “I thought I would be totally rejected, so to have this package with my name on it and the Red Bull logo was this really powerful moment. It really shows the importance of inviting underrepresented communities into these spaces. If we aren’t invited, we don’t know we are welcome.”

Brooklyn Bell and Hannah Bergemann share a joke while mountain biking. © Aaron Blatt / Red Bull Content Pool

Hannah wanted to make everyone feel welcome, not just to ride trails but also to create them. That is why she included a session on digging trails in the Immersion Week. She’s found that “if you really want to progress at mountain biking you have to dig. And if you want to be part of that free ride community, you have to be out there digging. And it’s so fun, I love digging!” For Alex, who got into freeride through her love of trail building, “I was grateful that Hannah shared her digging experience. At Formation this past year, it was awesome to see more women building trails. Until recently we have had to ride trails built by men. Building defines the culture of our sport, so the more women and underrepresented people we can get involved there, the more inclusive it will be.”

Digging is an important part of Formation, but a facet of mountain biking that most of us can relate to is fear. Looking over the edge of a slope so steep that it requires a rope and harness to climb up and then riding off that edge on a push bike is pretty scary. But knowing how to manage that fear is key to success in the sport, and the techniques are the same whether you are afraid of a curb hop or a cliff drop. Hannah invited James Jackson from the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center to speak to the participants on mental toughness and managing fear on the bike. Hannah explained that one of the methods she uses in confronting fear is “learning how to visualize what you are about to do so you can see yourself doing it. On the opposite side you can also say ‘no I am not ready for that.’”

Knowing when to pull back really helped Bryce. “Normally, I am just full charge” he said, “which leads me to being the one on the ground!” The Immersion Week taught him to take progression slowly on the bike and hopefully avoid the ground! Working out how to work through fear helped Alex as well, “My mindset prior to going through all of that was looking at something and being afraid and thinking ‘I can’t do that.’ Now I think ‘I know I can do that; how do I get from where I am to where I want to be?’”

The techniques Hannah uses on the bike have benefits in everyday life, crediting them for helping her “get less stressed out about things as easily.” Another area of her life that she doesn’t stress too much about is nutrition, which was discussed in a group session. Alex says that the presentation on how to fuel for freeride was helpful in reducing her worries around food, “one of the big takeaways was that if you can get your nutrition right for 80% of the week that’s great. Having that 80/20 rule creates acceptance for not having your nutrition dialed for 100% of meals. Forgiving yourself creates the consistency you need to find success.” Bryce said that the insight into the diet of such a top-level rider was something he “definitely took away as a way to help me be a better version of myself.”

“The greatest joy was sharing some of the pointers from the week with two of my girlfriends and by the end of the day we all were like shredding it in this awesome lady braaap train!” Alex Showerman

Of course, the participants also rode their bikes plenty. For Bryce, who is normally a learn-by-doing kind of person, this deliberate approach to progress was helpful. “Dialing it back and watching Hannah go through a lesson of fundamentals and then putting that together and going out on the bike park really helped.” He said, “Doing a manual, getting your front tire up off the ground and balancing on your back wheel. That is something I had always struggled with but after I spent an hour trying them over and over again, I felt much more comfortable.”

With the fundamentals laid down, the athletes had plenty of success out on the trail. For Alex, everything really clicked when she hit Black Magic, the main jump line at the Killington trails in Vermont. “I was riding it on Tuesday and casing a lot of the jumps. But I put in some work on it and through the processes we learned in the week I came back on Saturday, and I was so confident, I was having fun and popping and playing on the features. On Tuesday, I didn’t take the big options on some of the jumps, but I effortlessly hit those big jumps on Saturday.” Inspired by how Hannah had helped her, Alex was able to give some tips to her riding partners as well. “The greatest joy was sharing some of the pointers from the week with two of my girlfriends and by the end of the day we all were like shredding it in this awesome lady braaap train!”

Bryce might not be flying yet, but he is still motivated to make the most of the Minnesota summer and get in some good rides. Of course, he says he wants to keep all the people who helped him in the group chat updated on his progress as well. “I will have to show some progress” he said, “and then I can share some updates in the group message thread!”

For all 10 riders, the Red Bull Mountain Biking Virtual Immersion Week helped them level up on the trails and share the joy that they get from riding with each other. For Alex, the highlight of the whole week was hitting those jumps on Black Magic, “it felt like I learned to fly” she said. Even after a year of Zoom meetings, I haven’t heard of anyone learning to fly on one, so we’ll chalk this up as yet another first on Hannah’s long list of achievements.