With an eye on the future of men's cross-country mountain bike racing (XCO), many seasoned watchers around the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit are predicting that Romanian athlete Vlad Dascălu will be the sport's next breakthrough talent. A rider that could go onto dominate the discipline in the years to come.

There is some substance behind that bold assertion. Dascălu made an immediate impression in the U23 ranks when he began to podium regularly in his first year of World Cup racing in 2017, when just 19 years old. A first U23 World Cup was not long coming, a feat he achieved in Nové Město in 2018. Four consecutive World Cup wins on the trot followed in 2019 as Dascălu went on to win the U23 World Cup overall title.

An incredible season was capped when he became the U23 World Champion in Monte-Sainte-Anne to match his success at the European Championships earlier in 2019. His achievements mean that he, and Romania, have now qualified for a starting spot in Tokyo next year, a proud moment for him, his family and his country.

Vlad Dascălu is the World and European U23 XCO Champion © Marcelo Rypl

All eyes are now on the Spain-based rider as he steps into the senior ranks to compete with the giants of the sport in Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel and Henrique Avancini . So how did an athlete, who only started mountain biking six years ago when in his teens, and originally as a downhiller, get to where he is today? Find out below in our interview with Dascălu.

You're Romanian but have lived most of your life in Spain, tell us how that came about?

I left Romania with my family when I was nine years old. Like most families in Romania we left in search of a better life and a better future. Neither my sister, Marta, who was 12 at the time, or I knew how to speak Spanish. At first it was quite difficult to settle. We gradually learned more about Spanish life and the lifestyle of the people, which was very different to what we experienced in Romania. Back there, we lived in a block of flats (in Buda in north-eastern Romania) and I didn't have so much freedom.

When we moved to Spain I didn't know many people and it was hard until we made some friends and learned the language. It's been so many years since we moved to Spain that I can't even imagine living another life. We live in northern Spain, in a town called Entrena, which is part of Spain's La Rioja province. The funny thing is that, in Spanish, 'Entrena' means train. We were destined to get there.

Made in Romania but engineered in Spain © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

What role did sport play in your acclimatizing to life in Spain?

In those early years sport did not play a big role. I eventually started playing football like most boys and I only took to cycling a little bit later in my teens. Trying to play sport was initially difficult because of the language barrier.

When did you get the cycling bug?

The first bike I had was when we moved to Spain. I liked to pedal around where we lived like any kid would do, and also ride jumps. Around 2012, I started to explore the world of cycling a bit more. One day I met up with two friends, Marco and Victor, to ride a downhill trail. My bike wasn't really suited to riding downhill, but I gave it a go and really liked it. Now, when I think about how I went down that trail with the bike I had then, I'm horrified.

Dascălu was introduced to mountain biking through riding downhill © Vlad Dascălu

Was the move from riding for fun to racing a natural progression?

In 2014, I raced at a cross-country event on a friend's bike. I finished in second place. This was an important moment for me. I never trained for the race and suddenly being on the podium at my first race was incredible. By 2015, I was entering and preparing more for cross-country races. I completely stopped riding downhill. That was the year, I and others saw my potential to get something out of this sport.

I got selected to ride in the Junior XCO category for the 2015 European Championships in Italy. This was the first time I left Spain to race abroad. I crossed the finish line in sixth place. That race I realized that if I stick to this sport and train well, then I could achieve something.

Representing Romania is always a proud moment for Dascălu © Dustin Satloff

So a step up to becoming a professional was next on the cards. Tell us about that journey. How did it start?

Bad! I had some health problems that affected my performances in 2016. Nevertheless, I won my first national Romanian XCO title, riding in the U23 race. I signed to my first professional team, with Dinamo-BikeXpert Racing of Romania, at the turn of 2017. This allowed me to race in the UCI World Cup races. I then moved to the Spanish-based Brujula Bike Racing Team for 2018. As of January 2020, I am now with the Italian-registered Team Trek-Pirelli. It is an important start because I am now an elite rider, it is a big step-up and there will be many changes waiting for me.

Dascălu believes hard work really does pay off © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

Do you have any regrets in choosing the path you have in becoming a professional athlete?

When I started to get serious about mountain biking at 15 years old, I knew that I wanted to dedicate myself to this sport. I wanted to ride a bike every day and make the sacrifices to be in this sport. This meant I couldn't go out so much with my friends, I couldn't do certain things that most boys my age did every day. I wanted to have the best results and had to train to do this.

I never had any regrets. I look back and see what I got from making the sacrifices and I see it was all worth it. There are things I will do in the future to become the best athlete I can be. I like riding my bike, I like to do the workouts the coach tells me to do. I like to work on all aspects of being an athlete, not only the physical. At the beginning of 2019, I started working with a psychologist and I think it has helped me to be a better athlete.

How has working with a psychologist helped you?

My personal trainer and coach Paulo de la Fuente told me about the option of talking to a sport psychologist as a way of me doing certain things better. In some races I have learned to be more flexible. Even if you train well and have done everything you could in that race, there may be a race situation that you can't overcome. You have to know how to control negative feelings and be able to focus on the race, even if the situations may not be in your favor.

Are your family proud of your success so far?

They are very happy for me and for everything I have achieved. At first, my parents didn't see this sport as a job I could live on. They always insisted that I get an education and not rely on the cycling so much. However, for me, I knew I had to do everything I possible could to have a career as a bike athlete. I had several discussions with my parents about this. Now that they have seen that I can make a living from cycling and that I am good, they are happy.

Vlad Dascălu is aiming to reach the top © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

Your victory at the U23 World Championship means Romania got a qualification spot for the XCO in Tokyo. What does that mean to you?

It is the dream of every athlete… it will be extraordinary! I will prepare very well and l will do everything that I can to be as ready as possible! Participating in the Games is among one of the most important moments for any pro athlete.

Finally, where do you want to be in the coming years?

First of all, I have a lot to learn in this sport, particularly as I move to the elite category. I have to grow as an athlete. I know what steps it will take for me to reach my peak and that's what I'm going to do!