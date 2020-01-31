Volcom Pipe Pro 2020 Day 2 report

Thursday, January 30. After a fantastic first day of competition, things went from great to glorious today at the Volcom Pipe Pro , with big barrels and solid scores the order of the show. With three rounds all but complete, the event is now perfectly primed for a big finish over the coming days, and conditions look like holding up their end of the agreement to boot.

Check out the best of what went down on Day 2:

Post show recap – Day 2

At the culmination of round two, the Volcom Last Chance Qualifier was held, with eight of the Volcom team's heaviest-hitting Pipeline specialists battling it out for the final slot in the round of 96. Despite the heat only being decided on the strength of one wave, Kalani Chapman banked two strong scores to take out the affair and was thrilled to progress to the main draw.

"That was a difficult heat, all of these guys are really good out there, I respect them all, and I couldn't be more stoked," Chapman told Red Bull afterwards. "It's not easy surfing an eight-man heat, not many waves are going to get by, so you really need to make sure you're on the best ones. On my winning wave I'd moved inside a little on the reef. I got into it, took a good pump and knew I was really deep. The foamball engulfed me, then as the wave spat I came over it and came flying out, and felt really confident after that. I can't wait for my next heat!"

Kalani Chapman storming to victory in the Volcom Last Chance Qualifier © WSL/Heff 01 / 05

In the rest of the day's action, Jeronimo Vargas and Makai McNamara stole the show with the event's two highest scores, while Mason Ho, Makua Rothman, Mitch Coleborn and Tyler Newton were a few of the surprise eliminations. Young gun Eli Hanneman snuck through his round-three heat with a wave in the last 10 seconds, while John Mel and Alan Cleland kept the youth uprising well and truly alive.

Tomorrow morning the event is all but assured of running, and in top four the highest seeds will all take to the water. With the swell expected to maintain its rage, this is a day you will not want to miss.

Check in from 8am Hawaiian Standard Time (7pm CET) tomorrow for the webcast .

Volcom Pipe Pro 2020 Day 1 report

Wednesday, January 29. The Volcom Pipe Pro gets off to a flying start with bombing 8-10ft waves on offer at Pipeline and Backdoor for rounds one and two.

Post show recap – Day 1

With conditions firing for the first day of the 2020 Volcom Pipe Pro contest organisers had no hesitation in sending out the first two rounds of competition this morning and it was a young gun coming of age as the lower seeds took to the water. Little-known names like Ryder Guest, Sammy Gray and Jackson Bunch all stood up to be counted and put themselves in the winners circle alongside usual suspects, such as Nathan Florence, Mason Ho and Makuakai Rothman.

The standout moment of the opening day easily went to local surfer Eala Stewart, who bagged an 8.93 for a long threaded tube. “I’m over the moon right now, I’m really stoked that wave came to me,” Stewart said afterwards. “That wave came, I was pretty deep when I pumped into it, it had a long wall and I was just going and going. I hit a foam ball; I usually get bucked off right there, but everything worked out and I came flying out of the barrel and I had to claim it, sorry guys.”

With Surfline calling for this run of swell and favourable winds to continue for the next few days expect the contest to keep rolling through the rounds at a rate of knots. Thursday and Friday should see all higher seeds hit the water and anticipation is building around the return of John John Florence to the Volcom Pipe Pro, as well seeing if newly minted 2020 WSL Championship Tour surfer Jack Robinson can defend the title at the event he won last year en route to qualification.

Koa Rothman rolls through opening day with ease, eyes off a deep run © WSL/Keoki 01 / 05

Tune in tomorrow at 8am Hawaiian Standard Time for the call, we've got a feeling it's going to be firing and you won't want to miss a thing.

Competition is go at the Volcom Pipe Pro 2020

The surf is firing on the North Shore of Oahu this morning, and with Pipeline heaving at 8-10ft contest directors had no hesitation in calling the Volcom Pipe Pro on at first light, so be sure to jump on the live Red Bull TV stream HERE .

According to the Surfline forecast we are looking at pumping waves for the next four days, with a chance the event could run in record time, so be sure to stay tuned so as not to miss a minute of the action!

Wed 29: Solid WNW to NW swell with light wind. Likely run day.

Thu 30: Solid WNW to NW swell slowly eases with light wind. Likely run day.

Fri 31: Solid, new NW swell builds. Onshore wind may also build PM. Possible run day.

Sat 1: Solid NW swell mix with breezy sideshore wind. Possible run day.

Sun 2nd: Fading N swell and breezy offshore wind. Possible run day.

Everything you need to know about the Volcom Pipe Pro 2020

There aren’t many more highly sought after titles in surfing than the Volcom Pipe Pro and in 2020 the Qualifying Series event has added even more cachet to an already prestige-soaked competition.

As well as tackling the world’s most famous wave alongside an iconic roster and adding their name to an incredible honour roll by hoisting the legendary Volcom Pipe Pro gladiator helmet trophy, the field now has the chance to even more significantly increase their chances of making it to the 2021 Championship Tour with a win at the Banzai Pipeline, when the event window opens this Wednesday, January 29, before running till February 10 .

In the first year that Volcom ran the contest, 2010, hometown hero Jamie O’Brien came out on top, before John John Florence and Kelly Slater made the event their own, winning the next six in a row, with Florence claiming an incredible four of them alone. Finally in 2017, Aussie up-and-comer Soli Bailey broke the world champs’ stranglehold with the most successful moment of his young career, before Hawaiian Josh Moniz followed up with a popular win on home soil in 2018.

A First Hand Look at Surfing Pipeline

Last year, Volcom’s 10th backing the event, West Australian phenom Jack Robinson claimed an incredible victory and rode that momentum all the way through to qualification for this year’s Championship Tour.

The champions listed above are all back in the draw in 2020, with the exception of Kelly Slater. The 11-time world champions loves this stuff too much however and come day one don’t be surprised to see Slater show up and somehow wrangle his way back into the draw, alongside the usual mix of Championship Tour standouts like Seth Moniz, Conner Coffin and Yago Dora. Also in are Qualifying Series aces, such as Jacob Willcox and Evan Geiselman, plus Pipeline up-and-comers, Hawaiian icons and a man who deserves his own category, North Shore royal Mason Ho.

John John Florence at Pipeline, say no more © Zak Noyle 01 / 05

To say that the Volcom Pipe Pro has some history is an understatement of the highest order and in 2020 it’s looking like it’s going to be tougher to win than ever. With the Hawaiian island chain roaring to life in the past week, conditions are optimal and the forecast looks phenomenal. It’s all going down this week and we can’t wait to have you join us on Red Bull TV to catch all of the action, live from surfing’s Seven Mile Miracle.