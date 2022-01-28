Kai Lenny is Redefining Possible in 'Life of Kai' Season 2
Season 2 is continuing the story of what we've done, and along the way, the challenges and the excitement of trying to learn and get better every single day.
So Kai, Season 2… How do you feel this one’s different from the first?
I think with Season 2 of Life of Kai, what was cool about it is that immediately, it was just the biggest and best swells at all three locations. Nazaré was gigantic. Jaws was humongous. And then Maverick’s was the best Maverick’s season of all time. So Season 2 really picks up where season one left off, and that's fun because it doesn't feel like it's its own thing; Season 2 is continuing the story of what we've done, and along the way, the challenges and the excitement of trying to learn and get better every single day, working on aerials, trying to bring that mentality into big-wave riding. It's really exciting to be able to show, not just the behind the scenes, but my motivation throughout the last year.
Unreal. So you feel like you’ve leveled up in some ways in Season 2?
Yeah, it just feels like this season’s really sped up a little bit. It was difficult, just because of COVID and all that. Things got on hold, events that normally would happen didn't happen, and I really think that this was an exciting year, mainly because within the chaos of the pandemic, we were trying to ride giant waves and there was really nothing stopping us from going out there. In 2020 alone, I was on a plane headed to Europe not sure if I'd get turned around. Not being denied the quest was, I think, really key to not giving up on what you want to do and achieving your dreams. I think that comes through—the motivation outweighing the adversity.
Right. And speaking of which, it seems like there's a big focus on the type of motivation and the discipline that it takes from someone like yourself to excel at those three breaks at the highest level. Where does that discipline come from, or, how do you foster and maintain that level of focus?
I think it's just really built into me, first and foremost, but I think secondly, it's like, ‘How am I going to spend my days?’ What better way than to be proactive and do what I love? It's easy to get better and to be motivated when you really do love what you do, and I really have a passion for riding big waves. I have a passion for almost anything water sport, and every single day brings me back to the ocean and brings me back into the water to try to just be a little bit better than I was last time. That keeps me so fired up and really excited to, again, wake up and go do it, especially when you live here in Hawaii.
Amazing. I think it was in the first episode, you talk about putting your life in danger, and reflecting on that. “Is it to impress people, or is it for the love?” Talk to me about that. Is that a question you have often?
Yeah, for sure. I mean, you definitely get into positions sometimes that I think definitely make you go, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get myself into this mess?’ It's like those moments riding big waves is very much compartmentalized into that quest or that adventure. It doesn't feel like it's this all-consuming thing because I do so much other stuff. It's my favorite thing to do, but I can't do it every day, and it makes those days that much more special when I get to do them. In the ocean, I never felt like I was ever going to die, though.
It's more like an inconvenient situation. A life lesson. I think being scared and being in a position that it could be life threatening really is just a...I dunno, it makes you really look inward and reflect, and I always feel like I come out being a better person, or at least a more aware person. I guess it just broadens your perspective and opens your mind.
I can’t imagine. Would you say you have a favorite episode, or one that really sticks out in your mind of Season 2?
I think they all bring back incredible memories. I just wish in some way I could go back and experience those days again because they were so iconic and special at those spots. But definitely the episode where we're doing all the aerial training, using straps, and being inspired by snowboarding. I mean, being down in Indonesia was just so fun and nice to get a slower pace because all you have to do is focus on being in the water. Also, going to Waco—it was the last trip I would end up doing with my aerial coach before he, Matt Christensen, sadly passed away this past December. So, watching that and just…he helped me so much with my ability to do stuff on big waves, and I was really saddened by that loss. At the same time, I feel like I have an obligation and a duty to make him proud and do things that we always talked about and dreamed of doing. So, yeah, that episode's really good because I get to see him again.
Wow. Really sorry to hear that. Filming “Life of Kai,” this season and last, at places like Mav’s or Jaws where you need such an intense level of focus, is it ever distracting being followed, or are you just totally used to it?
I think it can be distracting sometimes. It really just depends on how exposed you are. Fortunately, I'm very blessed. There have been so many people that have taken interests in my abilities, so over the years I've gotten used to a film crew around, and I'm just grateful that it's all being documented. I mean, they’re the best moments of my life. If that inspires people to follow their passion and dreams, that's amazing, but it really is cool to be able of relive those moments that tend to become distant memories if you don't have footage. So, I look at it as just the ultimate positive, and again, if people can find enjoyment and maybe it inspires them to take a similar path. I know that when I watch footage of my favorite athletes, or just inspiring humans around the world, it's definitely given me the motivation to get off my butt and go do something.
That being said, when you just want to focus on the waves and you have a camera in your face, it can be distracting. But I make sure I surround myself with the right people so that they're able to capture it. They're almost like ghosts, where I don't even notice them around, and then all of a sudden I see the footage, and I'm like, ‘When did you get that? Wow, the shot is so sick!’
Awesome. You clearly treat your body well and train intensely, but how do you train your mind to deal with some of these situations and all the plates we see you spinning in the season?
Yeah. I mean, I think for me, I do my best thinking when I'm active, and fortunately going out on the water is literally the best thing I can do to stay away from my phone, or any technology that can feel all-consuming in a way. So, when I get to go in the water, in between waves or when I'm just riding and going straight, like on my windsurfer or kite, it's definitely like I'm able to think really deeply. For me, sitting down and just meditating is cool and stuff, but I feel like I get the most out of my mind when my body's physically moving. It's strange, but it really feels that way.
I think you definitely see some growth. I’d say you see a different side of me. Maybe a little more serious at times, a little more focused.
It feels like we get to know you as a person better this season. Is there anything you feel like you were trying to convey or that you hope people take away from who you are in Season 2?
I think you definitely see some growth. I’d say you see a different side of me. Maybe a little more serious at times, a little more focused. During those swells and the interviews when we did them, I definitely felt like I was really on point with myself and what I wanted to do, so I didn't want to be denied what I've been working towards, in a way, if that makes sense.