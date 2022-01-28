Kai Lenny: I think it can be distracting sometimes. It really just depends on how exposed you are. Fortunately, I'm very blessed. There have been so many people that have taken interests in my abilities, so over the years I've gotten used to a film crew around, and I'm just grateful that it's all being documented. I mean, they’re the best moments of my life. If that inspires people to follow their passion and dreams, that's amazing, but it really is cool to be able of relive those moments that tend to become distant memories if you don't have footage. So, I look at it as just the ultimate positive, and again, if people can find enjoyment and maybe it inspires them to take a similar path. I know that when I watch footage of my favorite athletes, or just inspiring humans around the world, it's definitely given me the motivation to get off my butt and go do something.

That being said, when you just want to focus on the waves and you have a camera in your face, it can be distracting. But I make sure I surround myself with the right people so that they're able to capture it. They're almost like ghosts, where I don't even notice them around, and then all of a sudden I see the footage, and I'm like, ‘When did you get that? Wow, the shot is so sick!’