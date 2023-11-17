© Greg Noire / Red Bull Content Pool
Watch 5 iconic song performances from Metro Boomin’s Red Bull Symphonic
The sold out live concert pushed the boundaries of what's possible for live music and concert goers. Check out some top moments including performances by John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV and more.
Red Bull Symphonic debuted a historic unforgettable night at the Dolby Theatre on October 26 in Los Angeles with GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra.
The 90-minute live concert experience was full of memorable moments, but check out five can’t-miss performances from this epic night below:
01
Metro Boomin – “Calling” ft. NAV & Swae Lee LIVE
02
Metro Boomin – “Am I Dreaming” ft. A$AP Rocky & Roisee LIVE
03
Metro Boomin – “On Time” ft. John Legend LIVE
04
Metro Boomin – “Bad and Boujee” ft. Migos LIVE
05
Metro Boomin – “Skyfall" ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug LIVE
Want more? Watch the entire concert experience exclusively on Metro Boomin's YouTube.