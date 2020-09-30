Watch Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout on FOX
© Sam Carbine / Red Bull Content Pool
The world’s best off-road motorcycle racers come together to battle it out in the woods of Tennessee for the Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout event. Watch all the Endurocross action on FOX.
Tucked away in the dense, secluded woods of East Tennessee is one of the best kept secrets in motorsports – the Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout (TKO).
The 10th annual Endurocross event features 56 of the world’s top off-road motorcycle racers as they compete in a hybrid competition that mixes rugged outdoor trails and environmental obstacles like rocks, trees and creeks along with endurance in a brutal test of man and machine versus nature. Riders such as 6-time TKO champion Cody Webb and Chile’s Benjamin Herrera Ried battle it out in a multi-round “knockout” style format that not only cuts down the pool of riders but also alters the course to gradually increase its difficulties.
Each round is different as the riders race against the clock in some rounds, and head-to-head in others, leaving only a single rider standing. Watch the 90-minute long Red Bull Signature Series broadcast on FOX Sunday, October 4th to see who will stand atop the podium (check local listings for exact airtime following the NFL).
Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout
- Date: Sunday, October 4th
- Time: Check local listings for exact airtime (following NFL)
- Network: FOX
- Length: 90-minute highlight program