Watch Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout on FOX

The 10th annual Endurocross event features 56 of the world’s top off-road motorcycle racers as they compete in a hybrid competition that mixes rugged outdoor trails and environmental obstacles like rocks, trees and creeks along with endurance in a brutal test of man and machine versus nature. Riders such as 6-time TKO champion

and Chile’s

battle it out in a multi-round “knockout” style format that not only cuts down the pool of riders but also alters the course to gradually increase its difficulties.