Wintersports
Snowboarding
A Voicemail Before the Moment of a Lifetime
Watch the emotional sendoff that these athletes were given by their families as they get ready to compete on the world stage.
01
Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
Maddie Mastro is at the forefront of the next generation of snowboarders who are redefining the women's scene. An X Games bronze medalist and U.S. Olympian by the age of 18, she’s already an accomplished Superpipe competitor with numerous World Cup podium finishes to her name; she’s taken the snowboarding scene by storm.
02
Hailey Langland (Slopestyle, Big Air)
Hailey Langland has snowboarding in her blood. Sponsored by Burton at age six, she won her first World Cup Grand Prix at 14. Aged 16, she took home an X Games Big Air gold medal with a massive Cab Double Cork 1080, becoming the first woman to ever land the trick in X Games competition.