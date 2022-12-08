What is Red Bull Magnitude?

On a breezy December morning, a crowd gathered at O‘ahu’s Waimea Bay. Palm trees swayed in the distance as the cresting sun illuminated the Ko‘olau’s jade-dusted peaks. The gathering was a lively one, with enthusiastic greetings and warm hugs and promises to catch up soon. As the cacophony of voices filled the air, mingling with the salty scent of the nearby ocean waves, it all began to feel like a much-anticipated reunion. And, in a way, it was.

Red Bull Magnitude © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

The morning commemorated the first day of Red Bull Magnitude’s holding period, the three-month contest window within which surfers can compete for the event’s prestigious awards: Overall Winner (highest cumulative score of three waves), Best Ride, Best Tow, Breakthrough Performer, and People’s Choice. And there in Waimea, at the birthplace of big-wave surfing , was an assemblage of some of the sport’s top athletes. Many had flown in from across the world for a chance at surfing glory.

There is no better venue for the career-changing feat of landing a monster swell victory than Red Bull Magnitude, the only all-women, big-wave surf competition in the sport’s history. Launched in 2020, the event is still young as surf competitions go. Yet, despite just being on its third season, Red Bull Magnitude is already making waves , revolutionizing the future of big-wave surfing for so many athletes.

Participants at the opening ceremony of Red Bull Magnitude 2022 © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Magnitude’s video-based format does away with the conventional restrictions of surfing contests — rules that in years past have limited surfers’ true potential. Gone are the single-day, single-heat events in favor of an all-digital competition window that stretches from December to February, the traditional season for big-wave surfing and when conditions in Hawai‘i produce the largest swells.

Rather than a panel judging in-person and in real-time, the format allows competitors to document their rides across the three-month holding period via film crews, choosing which waves the judges will vote on, so long as the waves meet the minimum 15-foot Hawaiian or 24-foot face requirement.

Skylar Lickle surfs at Red Bull Magnitude at Jaws in January 2022 © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

“We get the advantage of taking our best waves from the whole winter,” says Red Bull Magnitude 2021/2022 Overall Winner , Skylar Lickle . “It’s not a day-long contest where you’re under so much pressure that you can barely even think. You can put the contest in the back of your mind, just surf your heart out, and get your best face possible.”

Gone, too, is the invite-only list that limits many of the top surfing competitions and accolades to the chosen few. Instead, the event is an open free-for-all towards the $50,000 in prizes — as long as a competitor can make it to the three Hawai‘i breaks in the contest roster: Pe‘ahi, Waimea, and Outer Reefs.

“You can go out on any given day that there’s a swell in Hawaiʻi, and you can thrive,” says Annie Reickert . “It doesn't matter if you’re the best of the best or you’re a no-name who hasn’t really been discovered yet.”

Katie McConnell, Annie Reickert, Bianca Valenti, and Paige Alms © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Often, inclusivity can become an empty gesture, a buzzword thrown around. At Red Bull Magnitude, though, inclusivity is the pulse through which the competition beats. Across-the-board access to resources usually reserved for top competitors, namely safety coverage and media crews, means a level playing field where surfers can be judged solely on skill.

“Women don’t have these resources at their disposal,” Keala Kennelly says. “This is all stuff that guys have; their sponsors pay for it. Red Bull Magnitude providing these resources, I’ve seen it help the women get out there, have confidence, push their limits.”

Opening ceremony of 2022 Red Bull Magnitude in Waimea Bay, Oahu, Hawaii © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

And as yet another season kicks off, that inclusivity gives way to empowerment, paving the way for a new generation of surfers to charge into the sport’s fiercest waves.

“It makes you more confident to go for waves because everyone’s just hyping each other up to catch bigger and better waves,” says Irie Fitzgerald .

That December morning in Waimea, the crew of surfers stood side-by-side, each adorned with a garland of lei. At the head of the circle, Kaʻulamealani Diamond, the steward of the Waimea Valley land upon which the group stood, chanted a traditional Hawaiian blessing. Afterward, they picked up their boards and paddled out into the ocean, forming a circle as they held hands. Then, auspiciously, a rainbow appeared in the distance.

Red Bull Magnitude © Christa Funk / Red Bull Content Pool

Months of rivalry still lay ahead of them. Yet, out at sea, the competitors’ only exuded respect and camaraderie for the surfers beside them – a personification of Red Bull Magnitude’s true spirit. Beyond the competition, prestige, and prizes lies a sisterhood of courageous water women, empowering one another to carry the sport to new extremes.

“We’re showing them that we belong out there,” says Kelta O’Rourke . “Power in numbers: when you see that you can do it, other people are doing it. We’re all pushing each other to take up space that we deserve and have deserved for a long time now.”