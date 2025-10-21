Your Next Country Music Obsession is Here: CBS' THE ROAD

THE ROAD follows 12 talented musicians as they compete as opening acts for GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban, who also serves as the series executive producer, for a chance to win a recording contract. They will travel with Urban as he performs at iconic music venues across America.

Urban is joined by Urban, along with executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson, and other country music stars in his hunt for the next big country artist. Together they will guide these seasoned musicians throughout the season and decide, along with the live audience, who will advance to the next city. In the end, only one will walk away with the grand prize.

1 min CBS' THE ROAD Trailer 12 Musicians on tour. 1 Ultimate Winner.

Without a shiny floor in sight, the docu-follow format captures the high-stakes unfiltered musical journeys of these triple threats – singers, songwriters and instrumentalists – offering a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.

01 Where To Watch "THE ROAD"

From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger and Keith Urban, THE ROAD premieres Sunday, Oct. 19 (9:00–10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

Executive producer & host Keith Urban. © Courtesy of CBS Television Network Executive producer & host Blake Shelton. © Courtesy of CBS Television Network

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

02 Grand Prize Revealed

The winner will receive a $250,000 cash award alongside a recording contract with Country Road Records, a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers. As well as a coveted performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach and the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox in 2026.

Additionally, the two runners up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment designed to empower artists and give wings to their ideas.