F1 legend Franz Tost explains how running can help you live your best life
Franz Tost has guided some of Formula One’s biggest stars to success. In a new episode of the Why I Run podcast, he shares his tips for a healthy lifestyle.
“Put on your shoes and go for a run!”
So says Franz Tost, who – at the age of 67 and with nearly 20 years as a Formula One principal – is a champion trainer and an all-round force of nature. In Season 2, Episode 6 of the Why I Run podcast, the Austrian – who leads F1’s Scuderia AlphaTauri – not only explains why he runs nearly every day but also shares the three pillars (nutrition, sport and sleep) that he believes are keys to better physical and mental health.
“Running improves my well-being,” says Tost, who is such a firm believer in the health benefits of running that he gets up at 5am to squeeze in a morning run before his busy days. “And it’s a great way to increase the overall level of health for everyone – running boosts your immune system.”
Tost’s love for running is one of the reasons why he’s been involved with the Wings for Life spinal cord research foundation and the Wings for Life World Run charity fundraiser since the beginning.
One hundred percent of all entry fees for the run go to research to find a cure for spinal cord injury. “With donations from the Wings for Life World Run, the scientists do a lot of research,” says Tost. “So with the Wings for Life World Run, I cover two things: first of all, support the foundation, and second, do something for my health – running. Therefore, for me, it’s quite an important event.”
Listen to the podcast below for Tost’s useful, everyday tips that anyone can utilize to stay healthy and find running motivation. Plus, you’ll hear his insider explanations on why F1 athletes need to stay so fit and how he assesses a driver’s potential. He’s got a great anecdote about reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, too.
Looking for more running inspiration? You can follow Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.