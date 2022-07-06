Go Skateboarding Day, a well-known annual holiday in the skate community which originated in New York City in 2002, has rippled across the world to every major city with a tight-knit skate scene. In 2022, tucked up against the Rocky Mountains, the spirit of the very first Go Skateboarding Day in NYC rippled through the streets of Denver. Skaters of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels gathered for a rail jam organized by 303 Boards 303 Boards and Emerica Footwear , with support from Red Bull, to offer skaters a starting spot to throw down tricks and spend time with the locals. Then, they took to the city streets for a three-mile group skate to Denver Skate Park.

“Wild” doesn’t even begin to describe the spectacle that had necks turning and cars stopping for over 500 skaters ripping through three major streets running through Downtown Denver. Here are the top 5 moments you missed from Denver’s Wild In the Streets celebrations.

1. The best of the best of the Denver skate scene were out to play today and they did not disappoint. Dylan Loucks, 25, said “The highlight of today for me has been seeing all the dopest local skaters in the community that I've been following on Instagram for years hitting insane tricks. It’s so awesome to see people of all ages come out to celebrate Skate today.”

2. The local crowd exacerbated a beautiful blend between culture, music, fashion and lifestyle. David Reyes, 33, a professional skater from Denver, said it best “The most unique part about the skate community in Denver would be that everyone is unique. Everyone comes from a different background but we all share skateboarding. We all contribute to something pure and use it to build this city. We are the bridge that connects different ways of living, fashion, music and every other form of expression.”

David Reyes on Go Skateboarding Day © Nathan Rowland

3. The crowd couldn’t stop talking about the kickflip late shuv that Devin Bagnoli, a local Denver skater, absolutely nailed at the start of the session. Jack Sanchez, 28, said “Everyone is just so hyped and thankful to give back to skateboarding and you can feel that sentiment at this year’s celebrations,”

4. We’d be remiss to leave out the Torchy Taco bar, a local Denver favorite, that kept bellies at bay and stoke high. Zack Johnson, 30, said “The best highlight of today has been the tacos and of course, seeing how important it is for the skate community to celebrate today.”

5. 303 Boards has played a huge role in building the culture and community in the skate scene. Jake Canter, 18, a Red Bull athlete and professional snowboarder, said “It was amazing to be there and see how much impact 303 and skating has in Colorado. This was my first time attending so I was kind-of mind blown by how many people showed up! I never really lived close to 303 Boards so when my parents would take me to the shop when I was younger, I would always get so excited. Whenever I would walk in, everyone was so kind and the vibes in there were good, and it’s amazing what they do for skateboarding in general.”

303 Skateboards Wild in the Streets © Nathan Rowland