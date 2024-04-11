Will Claye: Top career moments

Three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye is more than one of the most highly decorated, top-ranked triple jumpers in the world. When he’s not on the track, he’s also sharing his creative side with the world through his music. As he says in ‘ Elevate ,’ Red Bull’s short documentary about his life, his greatest strength is his unrelenting determination.

10 min Will Claye "Elevate"

“Growing up on the south side of Phoenix, I wasn’t the best athlete,” Claye says. “I wasn’t the best student. I wasn’t the best rapper or artist. But whenever I made my mind up to do something, I feel like I just did it.”

Claye’s can-do attitude has taken him all over the world. From winning world titles to releasing albums, Claye has had a stellar career — and he’s still got plenty left to conquer. Read ahead to learn all about the top Will Claye career moments, from the triple jump to the long jump and everything in between.

01 Will Claye’s early years

High school: setting state records

Claye was born and raised in Arizona. His first track and field experience was in middle school when he was introduced to the long jump, one of his two current competitive disciplines. He began competing in the triple jump during high school.

The triple jump follows a sequence of moves similar to the long jump but with larger steps and an additional hop and step. Whereas the long jump requires explosive power, the triple jump hinges on both speed and precise agility. It’s one of the most challenging track and field events you can perform. Claye told CNN that he thinks the triple jump has an almost musical quality.

Will Claye in action in 2016 at Birmingham High Stadium in Van Nuys, CA © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

“It looks like the person is just floating – there’s a cadence to it and there’s a rhythm to it,” he said. “I feel like triple jump is one of the more artistic-looking events … it kind of just flows.”

Claye excelled in the triple jump as a two-time high school state champion — and that’s not all. He also set a triple jump state record for Arizona when he became the first high school athlete to break the 15-meter mark. In lieu of his last semester of senior year, Claye left high school to enroll early at the University of Oklahoma.

College: becoming a two-time NCAA champion

On June 13, 2009, Claye celebrated his 18th birthday with his first NCAA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship win. The icing on the cake was his setting a new record for American junior triple jumpers at the 17.19-meter mark.

Claye transferred to the University of Florida as a junior, where he joined fellow future World Champion Christian Taylor on the track and field team. The two wound up having a pretty incredible 2011 season together.

Will Claye training in Chula Vista, CA © Harrison Hill / Red Bull Content Pool

That year, Taylor and Claye took first and second place, respectively, at the NCAA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. They followed this achievement with the same double podium placement at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. On top of that, Claye landed an NCAA Championship first-place prize for the Indoor Track and Field triple jump. By the time he left the University of Florida to go pro, the heavily decorated athlete had also earned eight NCAA All-American titles.

02 World Championships and other big wins

World Championships

The year 2011 was also when Claye competed in his first World Championships, where he won a bronze medal in the triple jump. Thus far, he’s appeared on the podium for the outdoor triple jump for four of the World Championships in which he’s competed.

In 2013, Claye won a bronze medal, landing at the 17.52-meter mark during the IAAF World Championships in Moscow. (The IAAF now goes by the name World Athletics.) He surpassed that distance in 2017 when he won a silver medal for a 17.63-meter triple jump at the IAAF World Championships in London. He beat his own record again with his second World Championships silver medal in 2019, landing at an impressive 17.74 meters in Doha, Qatar.

World Indoor Championships

Claye won his first world title in 2012 at the World Athletics World Indoor Championships in Istanbul. His first triple jump gold landed at 17.70 meters. He took home another triple jump first-place win at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England when he returned in 2018.

Will Claye at the 2018 Prefontaine Classic IAAF Diamond League meet © Aaron Rogosin / Red Bull Content Pool

National Championships

In addition to Claye’s international success, he’s also had some pretty big wins at home. Namely, he’s a three-time gold medal winner at the U.S. Indoor Championships. He also won first place in the triple jump in 2012 and 2018, along with a gold medal for the long jump in 2015.

03 Personal best record-breaking jump

Claye currently ranks 11th-best in the world for the men’s triple jump. He owes at least some of his prestige to his unique jumping technique. While most triple jumpers take an approach of putting all their power into the first two steps, Claye saves his strength until the final phase. He’s said it’s what comes naturally to him.

Claye’s natural instincts have led him to success beyond World and National titles. On June 29, 2019, Claye landed a personal best and historic record at the Jim Bush Meet in Long Beach, California. His 18.14-meter landing remains the fourth-best triple jump of all time.

04 Overcoming setbacks

Despite Claye’s 2019 successes, that year wasn’t exactly without its challenges for him. While enjoying a casual game of pickup basketball, Claye ruptured his Achilles tendon. After he spent 2020 quietly healing, he was ready to come back strong.

This experience put Claye in a position to support Christian Taylor, now a longtime friend, when he suffered the same injury in 2021. Whereas Claye kept his injury to himself for an entire year, he helped Taylor out just weeks after the latter’s Achilles tear. Claye knew he had to let his friend know there was light at the end of the tunnel sooner than later.

Will Claye at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Claye spoke with Taylor about his own 2019 injury while reminding Taylor that he’d made it back to the track — and that Taylor would too. Both Taylor and Claye indeed returned to the World Championships in 2022.

05 Off-track success

Claye is just as prolific off the track as he is on it. When not moving up the ranks of the world’s track and field stars, he’s pursuing his other biggest passion: music. He released his first full-length hip-hop album, ‘Look What You Created,’ in 2017. He’s also dropped three EPs, including his 2023 EP ‘Ladies First,’ and collaborated with artists such as DJ Khalil on his 2021 single “ Wee Hours. ”

You can see some of Claye’s musical adventures in the 2021 short film ‘Elevate,’ which shares a name with Claye’s fashion line. ‘Elevate’ features glimpses into Claye’s life, from training with his wife, the hurdler Queen Harrison , to recording at Red Bull’s LA music studios.

Will Claye records new track 'Wee Hours' at Red Bull Music Studios in LA. © Harrison Hill

How does Claye do it all? The answer may have to do with what Claye sees as the biggest similarity between music and track, as he tells Red Bull .

“Discipline and repetition is huge in both,” he says. “The more that you do it and the more reps you can put in, the better you’re gonna get at it.”

Putting the spark in the next generation

Claye has earned some incredible wins in his career, but he’s still got one goal that goes beyond medals. As he says in ‘Elevate,’ he wants all his hard work to fuel and inspire the next generation.

“I just hope that I can be a spark to the next person through my actions through music, my actions through sports, my actions through the way that I treat people,” he says. “I want that to inspire everyone around me. If we really want to see change, we have to put that spark into the next generation.”