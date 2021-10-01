The Alpinist Film Review: Words by Will Gadd

The Alpinist is the best climbing film I’ve ever seen, and watching it is as close to experiencing high-level alpine climbing as anyone will ever get without hearing the whine of rockfall on a big face. It also hit me on a personal level as a climber, dad, and someone who knew the film’s wildly engaging and near-messianic main character, Marc Andre Leclerc, well enough to see and respect his pure wildness.

People like Marc Andrew are forces of nature, ripping into lifelike wolves. It’s their nature. They honestly scare me, because truly wild and free animals don’t live long lives. I’ve lost so many wild friends that, even as I watch them chew into life, I know the ending. And this film is the first I’ve seen to really dig into the nature of what it means to live free and die wild. Director Peter Mortimer thankfully breaks the “objective journalist” rule as he narrates the film and starts it with, “I’ve been fascinated by these larger than life characters who push the limits of adventure in the mountains… Why do they do it?”

I’ve lost so many wild friends that, even as I watch them chew into life, I know the ending. And this film is the first I’ve seen to really dig into the nature of what it means to live free and die wild. Will Gadd

See it and be inspired and amazed, but also be prepared to walk out profoundly affected by both the film’s visuals, music and story, but also by a savage riptide of a question Marc’s mom asks at the end of the film: “What is that you could do if you could overcome the things you see as limitations? Or the things that you’re afraid of? What would you do?” To watch Marc live free and die wild while answering that question is what makes this film nearly as powerful as the mountains Marc climbed.

The Alpinist is an unflinching look at cutting-edge alpinism through the eyes of both Marc Andre Leclerc, unarguably one of the world’s top alpinists, but also through the eyes and minds of a group of leading alpinists who survived what Messner calls an “indefensible” form of climbing that kills half the people who play it. Marc had an answer for the why of his amazing career, and so does Alex Honnold in the film when he humorously but with conviction says, “Those are just dumb questions,” but anyone not wrestling with the carnage of alpine climbing either isn’t paying attention or is dead.

The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas Marc-André Leclerc © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Matt Van Biene The Alpinist © Marc-André Leclerc The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Jonathan Griffith The Alpinist © Rich Wheater Scott Serfas © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © The Alpinist The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © Scott Serfas The Alpinist © The Alpinist Director, Peter Mortimer & Nick Rosen © Scott Serpas Marc-Andre Leclerc © Jonathan Griffith

And that’s this film’s genius: It rightfully and eloquently celebrates Marc’s amazing character and life in a way that will stoke anyone’s fire for life, but then it does what few climbing films do: Walk with the survivors after the fall. The visuals, music, editing and story are incredible and The Alpinist would have made a great film if it ended as planned before Marc died. But, because directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen kept filming after Marc’s death, well, that’s why you need to see it. Be inspired, cry, and get your own perceived cage violently rattled by Marc Andre’s cage-free life in the wildest places anyone has ever seen, and his death in the same.

I waited to see this film in Squamish, BC, with a couple of thousand climbers, friends, Marc’s family and the filmmakers. I wanted to feel it with an audience of Marc’s community. Under the same big tent that hosted Marc’s memorial, under a big wall Marc soloed regularly, we all sat for him and each other. A standing ovation at the end led into Marc’s family speaking. His brother, his mom, his dad, his partner, Brett Harrington. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, yet somehow it was magically inspirational to hear their stories and support of the film.

What could have been mind-wrenchingly sad became a cathartic celebration of Marc that started with the film, caught fire with Marc’s family, and then exploded into a vast hula hooping dance party (see the film) that didn’t end until the next day. That the film could pull together an entire community says more than I can write.

The Alpinist Screening in Squamish, BC © Brandon Peters

I saw the film again in palm-tree lined Los Angeles, where the poster for the Alpinist was on the wall of the chain theatre with Hollywood’s other offerings--all selling fictional danger, excitement and life-changing stories. The irony of films purporting to be all those things hanging with one that genuinely had it all was delicious, but when we walked out of a dark theatre into the fluorescent light I could see in the eyes of the non-climbers that they too were deeply inspired, shaken, and moved. A film that can do that to both a core climbing audience in Squamish and also in jaded Los Angeles is way bigger than just a climbing film.

Mortimer narrates the film brilliantly, and you can feel his simultaneous respect for Marc, and frustration as he tries to get a wild man to sit still for the camera, or even film his ascents. Because, in an Instagram reality world, Marc is flat out not interested in being more famous, is bored in the interviews easily, and finally heads for the hills to go climbing when he’s supposed to be shooting. This makes for some really funny scenes as Mortimer scans Instagram to find out where his star climber has gone (climbing is always the answer). Marc doesn’t even have a phone, which as a professional athlete seems impossible. Only after he does his climbs will Marc let the film team film, because says Marc, “If you’re not alone then it’s not a solo.” Mortimer can’t argue with that, but that Marc was willing to go back and solo on the same wild terrain for the camera says a hell of a lot about both Marc’s talent (imagine if Honnold had gone back to solo the crux of El Cap a few more times for the camera?) and his ethics. Mortimer and Rosen adapt, and you can feel they really accept Marc and vice versa.

A crew of famous climbers give their impressions of Marc’s climbing (“Holy shit!”), and also offer insight into Peter’s question of, “Why,” especially in the aftermath of recently losing so many young and old alpinists (Lama, Roskelly, Auer, and many more). The film could have looked away from the wreckage, but instead dives into it. If Marc or the other young climbers succeed then they are heroes. But if they die then… Alex Honnold’s quote in the film of, “If you fall and die everybody thinks you’re an idiot, risk taker, daredevil. But if you succeed everybody celebrates you as a big hero. But the reality is that you’re the same person either way!” And that’s some wisdom all of us who take risks and celebrate climbing need to remember.

As the credits rolled in LA I noticed that in the “special thanks” section the first three climbers on the list (Hayden Kennedy, David Lama and Ueli Steck) are all dead. I cried again as the credits rolled. My daughters were sitting with me and watched me weep, and knew climbing better as a result. “Don’t be an alpinist,” I said to the older one, even as I knew those who, like Blanchard said and Leclerc lived, are called to be alpinists are not going to listen to anything but the call of the wild. To expect them to do otherwise is to cage a wild wolf. But only the special, like Leclerc, will escape and show us what we could really do if we put our all into answering Marc’s mom’s question.

A film like this takes huge commitment and resources to make, and Sender and the Red Bull Media House should all be very proud of it. It also took the trust of the family and community to make, and it’s clear both in the film and in the gatherings in Squamish and LA that Peter and Nick had and have that earned trust. Thanks to all involved in the film for making it what it is, and especially Marc’s family (including Brett Harrington) for giving us this film and Marc. Aw hell, I’m crying again thinking about all of you in the film, thanks.