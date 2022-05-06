Spring Global partners with Wings for Life to help cure spinal cord injury

Leading up to our global fundraiser, the Wings for Life World Run on Sunday, May 8th, the Wings for Life Foundation spotlights Spring Global as our vital National Partner whose support and generous contributions allow us to bring awareness, drive cutting-edge scientific research, and fund clinical trials towards our mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Our donors are the heartbeat of the Foundation. Spring Global, as one of our lead donors, believes in a sense of community involvement and their support over the years has been essential to our success. We are proud to continue our guarantee that 100% of all donations fund life-changing global research projects.

Big-hearted people of all types give so that we can continue with our mission. Conor Keane, President & CEO, Spring Global was attracted to the cause after hearing many of the powerful personal stories and the driving force behind Wings for Life. Moved by the mission, Conor donated without hesitation.

Conor Keane, President & CEO © Spring Global Having the opportunity to partner with the Wings for Life Foundation and support their incredible mission to end spinal-cord injuries is both an honor and a privilege. Conor Keane

“As a company, we pride ourselves on our commitment to supporting our customers in every way possible. Having the opportunity to partner with the Wings for Life Foundation and support their incredible mission to end spinal-cord injuries is both an honor and a privilege,” said Keane.

The discoveries made through research projects provide hope that it will be possible to improve the quality of life of people affected by spinal cord injuries. We spoke with Andrew Wagner, CEO, Wings for Life USA, and he shared his deep appreciation for Spring Global’s multi-year commitment to Wings for Life through the Wings for Life World Run sponsorships and advocacy.

“Progress toward finding a cure for spinal cord injuries is heavily driven by philanthropy, which is why corporate partnership is so important. Conor and the team at Spring Global has been dedicated partners of the Wings for Life World Run for many years, and their investment in Wings for Life has enabled several research projects in the USA. Future success in finding a cure for spinal cord injuries will be part of their legacy, and together we’re giving hope to the 300,000 Americans who live with paralysis every day of their lives,” said Wagner.

Spring Global’s relationship with Wings for Life started when Scott Mangold, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Red Bull Distribution Company, saw Conor’s obvious passion for supporting our mission and making a difference.

“Spring Global is a key strategic partner of Red Bull Distribution Center. Conor and his team have been great partners in the business and are also committed to significantly supporting Wings for Life in finding a cure for spinal cord injury. It is vitally important to us to work with vendors that not only enhance the infrastructure of the business but have a deep commitment to Red Bull’s global charity of choice. Our partnership with Spring Global is a great example of that commitment and partnership. We are proud to work closely with Conor and his entire team and look forward to a long business relationship,” said Mangold.

The Wings for Life World Run unique format allows participants to run with thousands of people around the world at the exact same time. Participants run as far as they can until the virtual Catcher Car passes them to finish their race. To help us achieve our goal and Run for Those Who Can’t at this year’s Wings for Life World Run, Spring Global is also sponsoring the 2022 Wings for Life World Run Catcher Car, voiced by award-winning actress Catherine O-Hara.

Wings for Life World Run © Wings for Life

Over the past few years, Wings for Life has been successful in initiating numerous promising projects, especially in the fields of basic and pre-clinical research. The next major step will be to translate these into clinical studies that ultimately lead to treatments for spinal cord injury. We strongly believe in achieving our goal and are extremely grateful to be a recipient of Spring Global’s continued big-heartedness and unwavering support.

Thank you, Conor, and team. You inspire us.