© Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash
Soccer (Football)
World Cup brackets explained
To understand how this complex system works, use this article as a guide; think of it as the World Cup brackets explained.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar. As always, it will start with group-stage matches, and there is plenty of buzz about certain standout teams. Group E features RB Leipzig midfielder Daniel Olmo with Spain, the 2010 World Cup champions, while Leipzig striker Timo Werner leads a 2014 World Cup-winning Germany. Germany didn’t make it out of the group stages in the last World Cup, so there is a lot of speculation they have an ax to grind!
The FIFA World Cup is more than just a big international competition; it’s the biggest international competition in the world. It dates back to 1930 and is held every four years. In that time, viewership has exploded! According to FIFA, the 2018 Cup had more than 3.5 billion viewers, with the final garnering more than a billion viewers. In 2022, FIFA predicts total viewership to be 5 billion.
World Cup Brackets Explained
In the tournament's more than 90-year history, Brazil has won the most titles with five, while Germany has the most championship appearances with eight. Will the two face off early in the tournament or closer to the finals? It all comes down to the bracket.
01
Qualifiers
There are six qualifying tournaments for the FIFA World Cup to determine which nations earn the 32 spots. These tournaments incorporate the six continents with FIFA member nations and their respective confederations: CAF (Africa), AFC (Asia), UEFA (Europe), CONCACAF (North America), OFC (Oceania), and CONMEBOL (South America).
There are a set number of spots available for each continent, and those allocations have changed throughout the years as the FIFA World Cup expanded, and the balance of power in soccer changed. There are alternate path routes to the World Cup that result in playoff games where nations from different continental zones will face each other in a playoff format for a World Cup berth. We will explain their entry below in the group stages.
The host country (or countries) receives an automatic spot in the tournament. In 2018, Russia got this spot, and this year it will go to Qatar.
02
Group Stage
There are two stages of play in the World Cup: the group stage and the knockout stage. The World Cup opens up with group-stage play. The field of 32 nations is split up into eight groups of four teams.
03
2022 FIFA World Cup Groups
Group A:
- Qatar
- Ecuador
- Senegal
- Netherlands
Group B:
- England
- Iran
- United States
- Wales
Group C:
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- Mexico
- Poland
Group D:
- France
- Australia
- Denmark
- Tunisia
Group E:
- Spain
- Costa Rica
- Germany
- Japan
Group F:
- Belgium
- Canada
- Morocco
- Croatia
Group G:
- Brazil
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Cameroon
Group H:
- Portugal
- Ghana
- Uruguay
- South Korea
The groups are determined by their FIFA World Rankings. The pool of 32 nations is split up into pots of eight teams: the host country and the seven highest-ranked nations make up one pot, the next eight highest-ranked nations make up the next pot, and so on and so forth. Teams that qualify for the World Cup through alternate routes are automatically put in the fourth and lowest pot. After the four pots are decided, one nation from every pot is drawn at random into a group.
Every team plays three matches in group stage play: one match against every other nation in their group. Teams receive three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. After the group stage, the top two teams in every group will advance to the knockout stage for a grand total of sixteen nations.
There are tie-breaker measures in place to resolve situations where nations end group stage play with the same number of points. The first tiebreaker is goal differential, meaning if two teams are tied on points, the side with the best goal differential takes the top spot. After group stage play is over and the sixteen teams are decided, it’s time for the knockout stage.
04
Knockout Stage
Making it to the knockout stage is a big deal, but it’s all about perspective. All the teams have their eyes set on the championship. At this stage, they haven’t even played half of the games required to achieve that.
Unlike the group stage, the knockout round is single-elimination. That means winners advance and losers go home; there are no draws. If a game is tied after 90 minutes, then the game goes into extra time, and an additional thirty-minute period to determine a winner. If a game is still tied after that, then the game goes to a penalty shootout. Whoever wins will move on to the next round.
There are four knockout stage rounds: the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the championship final/third-place match. The setup is as straightforward as possible, if you win your match, you advance to the next round.
If a nation makes it to the semifinals match, then they are guaranteed an additional game, with winners moving on to the championship final and the losers moving on to the third-place match.
If you’re fortunate enough to win all four of your knockout games, you will be crowned the FIFA World Cup champion and can cement yourself as one of the greatest international teams ever assembled.
Conclusion
The FIFA World Cup is the most popular international competition in the world. It garners billions of eyes as people tune in to watch their home countries, their favorite soccer players, or just some great soccer action. It’s a time when fans come together to cheer, jeer and appreciate the overall skill and decades of training being displayed on the pitch.