MC Battle
ACZ vs WOS: Discover the secrets of the most watched battle of all time
Wos and Aczino speak in an exclusive interview with Juan Ortelli about everything that went down in their historic encounter at the Red Bull Batalla World Final in 2019.
On November 30, 2019, the world of freestyle witnessed a historic moment. Freestyle MCs Wos and Aczino faced off in Madrid during the Octavos round of the World Final. Both held the title of Red Bull Batalla World Champion. After their first two encounters (in 2017 and 2018), things were left heated between Aczino and Wos. The entire freestyle world waited patiently for this rematch, which finally took place in Madrid, Spain.
Over three consecutive years, Aczino of Mexico and Wos of Argentina were paired at random in the Red Bull Batalla World Final. This unlikely situation coincided with a moment when freestyle was experiencing a massive global following […], creating the perfect conditions to grow one of the greatest rivalries of all time.
The result was the most viewed freestyle battle on YouTube, the product of a growing feud between both MCs and an audiovisual master class that in nearly 13 minutes encapsulated an entire epoch: that of stadium freestyle.
To celebrate the most viewed freestyle battle in history, we launched an interactive online experience written and directed by Juan Ortelli where you will discover all the secrets of the epic battle as you listen to audio clips from the MCs who witnessed the clash firsthand.
