Wout van Aert finally wins Paris–Roubaix after years of chasing it

Wout van Aert beat Tadej Pogačar in a head-to-head sprint to win Paris–Roubaix on Sunday, securing his first victory in the race after a late duel between two of the sport’s leading riders.

The 31-year-old Belgian moved past Pogačar in the final meters inside the Roubaix velodrome, finishing off a race shaped by repeated attacks and mechanical setbacks on the cobbled sectors.

The race came down to a sprint where Van Aert out-sprinted Pogačar © Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Wout van Aert dedicates Paris–Roubaix win to former team-mate

It was an emotional moment for van Aert after the finish, having come close to winning the race in previous years and finally converting that experience into victory.

"I was unlucky in this race, but it brought me experience", he said reflecting upon his previous race experiences at Paris-Roubaix. "Even today, when luck was not on my side, I kept believing in it. Finally, the reward is there."

Quotation When luck was not on my side, I kept believing in it Wout van Aert

Wout van Aert celebrates arguably the biggest victory of his career © Anne Christine Poujoulat /Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Van Aert first raced Paris–Roubaix in 2018, an edition overshadowed by the death of his teammate Michael Goolaerts following a crash during the race.

“Ever since then, it's been my goal to come here and point my finger to the sky,” he said. “This victory is for Michael, but especially for his family… for the staff of my previous team.”

Paris–Roubaix 2026 decided in late duel

Paris–Roubaix, one of cycling’s best-known one-day races, is defined by its long cobbled sections, which often decide the outcome and regularly disrupt even the strongest riders.

Pre-race attention centered on defending champion Mathieu van der Poel and Pogačar, who was aiming to add the race to his list of major one-day victories. Van Aert, meanwhile, arrived with a series of near misses in this race and was still chasing his first win here.

Van Aert and Pogačar worked well as a duo keeping the pressure on © Dario Belingheri/Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The early stages were run at a high pace, with the peloton largely intact before the cobbled sectors began to split the field. Mechanical problems and punctures then played a key role, affecting several of the main contenders, including Pogačar and van der Poel.

Van Aert and Pogačar eventually emerged at the front together in the closing phase, trading attacks, but unable to drop one another on the final sectors.

They entered the Roubaix velodrome side by side, where van Aert waited before launching his sprint and moving ahead in the final 200m.

Behind them, Jasper Stuyven secured third place, ahead of van der Poel.

Paris–Roubaix 2026 top three results

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) – 5:15:52 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – same time Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step) – +13s