Think like a champion: How Molly Picklum's WSL world title dreams came true

We'd been doing it for a few years. We got fourth and fifth in the world. It was going fine, I think I just wanted to free it up and see what I could do by myself. I respected him so much that I often switched off and just sat in behind him. I just wanted to pull away from that and just make it a little bit harder. You know, you gotta own your shit and just do it for yourself.

Glenn has been there since I was young. It was so good to have such a strong character to sit with, who believed in me to get after it and who tried to always keep me level-headed. I was such a rogue kid, and yet he had so many good intentions for me. I just had to listen, and I'm sure it would've been a smoother ride, but I'm a trial-by-fire kind of person, so he had his work cut out for him.

Glenn has stuck by me through so much, outside of surfing too. He’s impacted my life massively. I called him yesterday and he was frothing, said he can't wait for me to get home to show him the trophy, so he can actually see it’s real!