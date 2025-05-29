It's time. Finally, after years of empty promises, you've booked a long weekend off work and are headed to greatest weekend of hard enduro racing anywhere on Earth at the 2025 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo from May 30 – June 1 . You know the race around Europe's biggest open mine is toughest – and wildest – hard enduro event on the calendar, but what else do you need to know before you hit the normally sleepy town of Eisenerz in Austria?

The weather

It's impossible to second-guess the weather in Eisenerz, so be ready for anything. It's alpine setting means the weather patterns are unpredictable and can change incredibly quickly. You can have blazing sun, hail stones and even snow in the space of a few hours. Fingers crossed the weather gods have slotted in a weekend of glorious sunshine for this year's event, but to be on the safe side make sure you pack a good jacket and a pair of wellies in with your shorts, t-shirts and sunnies.

May the force be with you

The event is held inside an iron-ore quarry, hence the 'Iron Giant' name and iconic sections like Dynamite. It's essentially a mountain made out of metal, so if you hear thunder, put away your umbrella and get off the mountain – fast! You don't want to be standing on exposed iron ore when lightning strikes.

Paddock walk

Of course you’ll want to check out the pro-pit area, but don’t forget to delve a little deeper into the paddock. The Austrians love the ErzbergRodeo and pull out all the stops when it comes to setting up camp for the weekend. Everything from hot tubs to garden patios and mini beer tents can be found in the rider village – and they’ll all gladly welcome you in for a beer. Bonus!

Four-star pizza

Since you’ll be living in a quarry for the weekend, your options for fine dining are limited. Pizza, pretzels and plenty of beer will be your staple diet for the weekend. Enjoy!

Prologue

Friday and Saturday are Iron Road Prologue days at ErzbergRodeo. It’s a 10-minute blast up the maze of gravel roads that lead to the top of the quarry. Of the 1,500 riders entered only the top 500 qualify through to the Red Bull Hare Scramble. The Pros are first away and start at 8am. But with it running all day you’ll have plenty of time to watch everything from converted 1,000cc road bikes to scooters and men dressed as swans blasting their way up the mountain.

Beer tent

The lure of the beer tent is unavoidable. That’s purely because it’s so big. Serving food and beer (obviously) all day every day, you can party your sins away into the early hours of the morning, for four consecutive nights. Get there in the evenings and hang out with top riders as they wait for the results from the Prologue to be issued each evening.

Vantage point

Lets face it, you’re not going to be able to watch every section of the thirty-plus kilometre long Red Bull Hare Scrambles course. Make a plan. Decide what sections you want to watch and try to stick to. Some of the early climbs are the best places to catch the action.

Watch the pros make the vertical climbs look easy before the last of the stragglers show you how tough they really are. Once that’s done you’ll just have enough time to see the front-runners working their way up Dynamite before they head to the finish line…