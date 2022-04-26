Wintersports
Snowboarding
Zeb Powell and stylist Kwasi link up for sports fashion collab
Zeb Powell teamed up with celebrity fashion stylist Kwasi Kessi to upgrade his drip for the 'Dear Rider' film premiere in New York City.
Whether it’s Ralph Lauren outfitting Team USA or fashion brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Dior all now offering skis, snowboards and even “snow capsule” collections, it’s increasingly obvious the world of high fashion is further overlapping with the world of snow sports. Streetwear brands like Supreme and Palace are also getting in on the action with snow-specific lines and collaborations. It starting to seem at times like the halfpipe could double as a runway.
And it’s not just the fashion brands pushing into snow, it’s happening the other way as well with snow athletes dipping their toe in the fashion space either with their own clothing lines, streetwear collaborations, or simply just an increased focus on their fit.
One such athlete is snowboarder Zeb Powell.
Fashion and sports are super connected. The way I snowboard correlates to the way I dress. Look good, feel good.
You probably know Zeb from his 2020 X Games gold in the knuckle huck discipline or from his new YouTube series PLANET ZEBULON or his numerous social videos doing jaw-dropping tricks and contorting his body like a gymnast on a snowboard, but his style on the mountain is only part of his story. Zeb is a big contributor to the shrinking gap between the snow community and pop culture, particularly the world of fashion.
Zeb recently linked up with celebrity stylist Kwasi Kessie (@kwasikessi) to get outfitted for the New York film premiere of Dear Rider, a documentary film on legendary Burton founder and godfather of modern day snowboarding Jake Burton Carpenter (Zeb is a Burton rider). Watch how Kwasi, stylist to the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chris Brown, and ASAP Ferg, helps bring Zion’s snowboarding flavor and style to the red carpet.
Zeb’s efforts to change the game in snowboarding goes well beyond just style and fashion. Zeb is also leading the way in driving diversity in snowboarding and across the mountain community. Read more about his latest efforts collaborating with the organization Hoods to Woods to help give inner city youth the opportunity to enjoy and explore the great outdoors.